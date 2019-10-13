Starting Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Start time: 14:10 (local) | 06:10 GMT | 22:10 PT

Sebastian Vettel scored his 5th pole position in Japan on his favourite circuit. The Ferrari drivers again are on the front row for the 2019 Japanese F1 GP.

Both Mercedes drivers showed that the upgrades on their W10 are working as they were only 0.2s slower on 2nd row.





Red Bull was slower than expected. The Honda power unit that was fitted in Russia didn't deliver enough power to keep up with Ferrari and Mercedes. Both drivers drove exactly the same lap time, which shows that the package can not go quicker.

Best of the rest was again Carlos Sainz in the Mclaren on P5. Mclaren has improved a lot this season to get back to the top and looks to settle for P4 in the 2019 Championship as their championship rivals Renault had a disastrous qualifying session with both drivers on P15 and P16.

Start Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP

Note - Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Robert Kubica (Williams) race at stewards' discretion after failing to set a qualifying time.

