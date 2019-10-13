Starting Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP
Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit
Start time: 14:10 (local) | 06:10 GMT | 22:10 PT
Sebastian Vettel scored his 5th pole position in Japan on his favourite circuit. The Ferrari drivers again are on the front row for the 2019 Japanese F1 GP.
Both Mercedes drivers showed that the upgrades on their W10 are working as they were only 0.2s slower on 2nd row.
Red Bull was slower than expected. The Honda power unit that was fitted in Russia didn't deliver enough power to keep up with Ferrari and Mercedes. Both drivers drove exactly the same lap time, which shows that the package can not go quicker.
Best of the rest was again Carlos Sainz in the Mclaren on P5. Mclaren has improved a lot this season to get back to the top and looks to settle for P4 in the 2019 Championship as their championship rivals Renault had a disastrous qualifying session with both drivers on P15 and P16.
Start Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:27,064
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:27,253
|+0,189s
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:27,293
|+0,229s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27,302
|+0,238s
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27,851
|+0,787s
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:27,851
|+0,787s
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:28,304
|+1,240s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28,464
|+1,400s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:28,836
|+1,772s
|10
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:29,341
|+2,277s
|11
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:29,254
|+2,190s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:29,345
|+2,281s
|13
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:29,358
|+2,294s
|14
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:29,563
|+2,499s
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:30,112
|+3,048s
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:29,822
|+2,758s
|17
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:30,344
|+3,280s
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:30,364
|+3,300s
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|DNF
|20
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|DNS
Note - Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Robert Kubica (Williams) race at stewards' discretion after failing to set a qualifying time.
Check out 2019 Japanese F1 GP Qualifying Report & Classification
Check out 2019 F1 Championship Standings
Check out more about:
its shame they lost last time time cos vettel not moving over prick but next year hamltion no more