Starting Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP

Starting Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP

Start Grid Suzuka Circuit

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Start time: 14:10 (local) | 06:10 GMT | 22:10 PT

Sebastian Vettel scored his 5th pole position in Japan on his favourite circuit. The Ferrari drivers again are on the front row for the 2019 Japanese F1 GP.

Both Mercedes drivers showed that the upgrades on their W10 are working as they were only 0.2s slower on 2nd row.


Red Bull was slower than expected. The Honda power unit that was fitted in Russia didn't deliver enough power to keep up with Ferrari and Mercedes. Both drivers drove exactly the same lap time, which shows that the package can not go quicker.

Best of the rest was again Carlos Sainz in the Mclaren on P5. Mclaren has improved a lot this season to get back to the top and looks to settle for P4 in the 2019 Championship as their championship rivals Renault had a disastrous qualifying session with both drivers on P15 and P16.

Start Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27,064
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:27,253+0,189s
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:27,293+0,229s
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:27,302+0,238s
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27,851+0,787s
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:27,851+0,787s
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:28,304+1,240s
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:28,464+1,400s
910Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:28,836+1,772s
108Romain GrosjeanHaas1:29,341+2,277s
1199Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:29,254+2,190s
1218Lance StrollRacing Point1:29,345+2,281s
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:29,358+2,294s
1426Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:29,563+2,499s
1527Nico HülkenbergRenault1:30,112+3,048s
163Daniel RicciardoRenault1:29,822+2,758s
1711Sergio PérezRacing Point1:30,344+3,280s
1863George RussellWilliams1:30,364+3,300s
1920Kevin MagnussenHaasDNF
2088Robert KubicaWilliamsDNS

Note - Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Robert Kubica (Williams) race at stewards' discretion after failing to set a qualifying time.

✅ Check out 2019 Japanese F1 GP Qualifying Report & Classification
✅ Check out 2019 F1 Championship Standings

Check out more about:

One F1 fan comment on “Starting Grid 2019 Japanese F1 GP

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.