Driver Performance Coach Discusses 2026 Mexico City GP Qualifying

A new video from driver coach Martin Villari on his YouTube channel Lowerlaptime breaks down qualifying for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton secured pole position for Ferrari. The analysis opens with a look at the struggles teams faced in FP3, particularly on corner entry and rear grip, before turning to Charles Leclerc's missed shot at pole.

Villari highlights George Russell's strong performance in securing P2 and questions where Oscar Piastri found himself after a difficult session. The video closes with a look ahead to the race start, with the presenter predicting plenty of drama.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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