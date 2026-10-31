F1 Explains Podcast Live: Mario Andretti and Damon Hill at Austin



In this special live edition of the F1 Explains podcast from the Circuit of The Americas, Christian Hewgill welcomes two World Champions: 1978 title-winner Mario Andretti and 1996 champion Damon Hill. The pair discuss the remarkable growth of Formula 1 in the United States and what it means for the sport's future.

Listeners Nick and Brian then join them on stage to ask about winning across different forms of motorsport, the balance between data and driving instinct, and even Mario's movie career. It's a relaxed and wide-ranging conversation with two legends of the sport.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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