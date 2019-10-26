Starting Grid 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Start time: 13:10 (local) | 19:10 GMT | 12:10 PT

Dutchman Max Verstappen will start from pole for tomorrow's 2019 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was surprisingly quick and even beat both very fast Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel who scored last 6 poles.

Because the top 6 clocked their quickest lap time in Q2 on mediums, they will also start on that tyre compound tomorrow.





Start Grid 2019 Mexico F1 GP

Here you can watch that epic lap of Max Verstappen, who was almost 0.6s faster than his teammate:

2019 Mexico F1 GP Race Strategy

This is actually one of the hardest strategies of the year to call, due to the multiplicity of tactical options as well as the particular weather conditions this weekend.

A two-stopper would appear to be the optimal approach on paper, and as no driver has more than one set of White hard tyres available, the best way would be to start on the Yellow medium for 20 to 23 laps, then do an identical medium stint for another 20 to 23 laps, before finishing on the hard.

The second-fastest way is another two-stopper, but this time starting on the Red soft for nine to 13 laps, before going onto the medium for 22 to 26 laps and then a final hard stint to the end.

The slowest approach would be a one-stopper, but it's a big ask to run such long stints here. The best way to attempt it would be medium for 26 to 30 laps, then hard to the end.

None of these strategies are set in stone though, and any permutation of the above strategies is possible, using the compounds in any order. A three-stopper could also turn out to be just as quick as a two-stopper, using any of the three compounds available, although there's always the certainty of dealing with traffic. It's all going to come down to what the track conditions turn out to be like on race day.

2019 Mexico F1 GP Race Notes

Strategy. With high degradation likely on the soft, the medium tyre was the one to take in Q2, in order to run the first stint on this during the race. Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have locked out the top six on the medium tyre, McLaren and Toro Rosso round out the top 10 on the soft.

Weather. Track temperatures will be influenced hugely by the weather. Conditions warmed up slightly for qualifying, with track temperatures around 41 degrees centigrade, but conditions for the race are still uncertain.

Pit stops. Two pit stops are to be expected, but three pit stops are a distinct possibility as well: especially for those using the soft tyre.

Toro Rosso. The team has been consistently in the top 10 throughout the weekend and starts with two cars at the sharp end of the grid tomorrow.

Wear and degradation. Managing this will be key to the race, especially if conditions are cool and the cars are sliding, which can cause graining.

Check out 2019 Mexico F1 GP Qualifying Report & Classification

Check out 2019 F1 Championship Standings

Share this with other F1 Fans: