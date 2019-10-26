Qualifying Results 2019 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: Dry 19.8-21.5°C

Tarmac: Dry 35.9°C

Humidity : 61.4%

Wind : 1.1 m/s SE

Pressure: 781.4 bar

Max Verstappen will start from pole position for tomorrow's 2019 Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen scored his 2nd pole and the 62nd pole for his team Red Bull Racing. It was also his 2nd pole of the season and the first time he took pole in Mexico City.

Q1

Both Williams drivers kicked off the Q1 for the 2019 Mexico GP. Robert Kubica clocked the first lap time with a 1:20.313 min. After the first stint Max Verstappen was on top of the leaderboard with a 1:15.949. With 5 min to the following drivers were nominees for elimination: Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Romain Grosjean (Haas), George Russell (Williams) and Robert Kubica. No driver could improve enough to get into Q2.





Q2

A lot of drivers started Q2 on the medium tyres. If they manage to drive their fastest time on those tyres, they can start on them in tomorrows race. After the first stint Vettel was fastest with 1:15.914 min around the Mexico track. We saw a rare error by Lewis Hamilton who missed the apex of turn 11 on his hot lap. The drivers who had to improve to not be eliminated for Q3 were Carlos Sainz (Mclaren), both McLaren drivers Antonio Giovinazzi & Kimi Raikkonen and both Toro Rosso drivers Pierre Gasly & Daniil Kvyat. Sainz, Gasly and Kvyat improved their lap time and made it to Q3. Home GP driver Pérez was kicked out and came only 0.008s short in the Racing Point.

Q3

Max Verstappen was on P1 after the first stint with a 1:14.910. Charles Leclerc was only 0.114s slower. It took a long time before all drivers went out for a second run. Verstappen was the last car that went out with 2 minutes to go. Valtteri Bottas crashed his Mercedes in the final corner during his attempt.

Last years pole was scored by Daniel Ricciardo in the Red Bull with a lap time of 1:14.759 min.

Qualifying Times 2019 Mexico GP

