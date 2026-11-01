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Qualifying Report & Results 2026 Mexico City F1 Grand Prix

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Qualifying Report & Results 2026 Mexico City F1 Grand Prix
Leopold 6 min read
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Event: Mexico City Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: Sunny & dry  26°C / 79°F
Tarmac: Dry  47°C / 116°F
Humidity : 30%
Wind : 7.9 km/h East
Pressure: 786 bar

Hamilton Ends 1,197-Day Pole Drought in Mexico Thriller

Lewis Hamilton ended a remarkable 1,197-day wait for a Formula 1 pole position with a sensational final lap in qualifying for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix. The seven-time World Champion clocked a 1:16.514 to beat former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds, claiming his first Grand Prix pole for Ferrari and the 105th of his extraordinary career.

Charles Leclerc finished third, 0.119 seconds behind his Ferrari team-mate, with Max Verstappen fourth and championship leader Kimi Antonelli fifth. Lando Norris, who had topped final practice by a thousandth of a second, could manage only sixth, while McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri suffered a disastrous elimination in Q2.

For Hamilton, the result represented more than another entry in the record books. After three years without a Grand Prix pole, a difficult transition to Ferrari and a weekend disrupted by technical problems, the 41-year-old delivered precisely when it mattered. It was a timely reminder of the qualifying ability that had once made him almost untouchable over a single lap.

Hamilton's 105th Pole Ends a Three-Year Wait

Hamilton's previous Grand Prix pole came at the 2023 Hungarian grand prix on 22 July, when he beat Verstappen by an extraordinary 0.003 seconds to claim pole number 104. Three years, three months and nine days later, he has finally added another, this time driving a Ferrari rather than a Mercedes.

The wait covered 1,197 days, during which Hamilton endured the frustrations of Mercedes' later ground-effect machinery before making his much-publicised move to Ferrari in 2025. His Sprint pole in China that year provided a brief reminder of his speed, but Sprint Qualifying results do not count towards official Grand Prix pole statistics.

Hamilton has now become the first driver to claim 105 Grand Prix poles, extending a record that already places him comfortably ahead of every other driver in Formula 1 history. The achievement was particularly satisfying considering his difficult preparations in Mexico.

Ferrari had used his car for aerodynamic testing during FP1, while a power unit problem ended his FP2 running prematurely. Leclerc had been the more convincing Ferrari driver throughout Friday, leaving Hamilton with plenty to prove when qualifying began. Yet the Briton progressively found his rhythm, and when the decisive moment arrived, he produced the lap his rivals could not match.

"Thank you so much, it has been such a long time coming," Hamilton told Ferrari over the radio.

Afterwards, the emotion was unmistakable. Having spent much of the weekend chasing his team-mate, Hamilton was almost lost for words as he celebrated his first pole in Ferrari colours.

Russell Almost Steals the Show as Leclerc Misses His Chance

The final minutes of Q3 delivered one of the closest qualifying battles of the season, with Leclerc initially looking the likely polesitter after edging Verstappen by 0.045 seconds. Hamilton's opening attempt contained a mistake, while Russell was almost half a second away from the provisional fastest time.

Everything changed on the second attempts as Russell abandoned the double preparation-lap approach Mercedes had been experimenting with and went straight for his flying lap. The cooler track conditions appeared to work in his favour, allowing him to extract considerably more performance from the soft tyres.

Russell produced an outstanding improvement, moving more than a tenth ahead of Leclerc and seemingly putting Mercedes on course for an unexpected pole after a difficult weekend. Hamilton responded almost immediately, crossing the line just nine thousandths faster to put Ferrari back on top.

Leclerc could not respond. His final attempt was untidy, and even a strong last sector could not compensate for the time lost earlier in the lap. The Monegasque subsequently admitted that getting the tyres into their ideal operating window had been a particular weakness, making third place a disappointing return after topping both Friday practice sessions.

Verstappen also had an opportunity to improve, producing the fastest opening sector on his final run before a lock-up in the stadium section destroyed his challenge.

Hamilton, meanwhile, delivered a clean lap under maximum pressure. After all the talk about Ferrari's inability to convert promising practice performances into pole positions, it was the driver who had spent most of the weekend playing catch-up who finally got the job done.

McLaren's Mexico Challenge Unravels as Piastri Exits Q2

McLaren entered qualifying with genuine expectations of fighting for pole, particularly after Norris topped FP3 just 0.001 seconds ahead of Antonelli. The reality was considerably less impressive, with Piastri's difficulties beginning in Q2 when an initial run on used soft tyres failed to establish a sufficiently competitive benchmark.

The Australian then abandoned his first flying lap on fresh rubber, leaving himself one final opportunity to reach Q3. He failed to improve enough and finished 13th, another frustrating result on a low-grip circuit where extracting consistent performance from the McLaren has proved difficult.

Norris at least demonstrated that the car had genuine speed, topping Q2 by 0.148 seconds over Verstappen. However, he could not deliver the improvement he needed on his decisive Q3 attempt, eventually finishing sixth behind both Ferraris, both Mercedes drivers and Verstappen.

The contrast with Hamilton was striking. McLaren appeared to have the pace to challenge but failed to execute its qualifying programme cleanly, while Ferrari delivered when the pressure was highest. For Norris, the result was particularly disappointing considering his dominant performance in Mexico twelve months earlier.

Verstappen and Lawson Grid Penalties Reshuffle Sunday's Order

The qualifying classification will not translate directly into Sunday's starting grid, thanks to the penalties imposed on Verstappen and Liam Lawson following their confrontation during FP2.

Both drivers received a one-place grid penalty after making contact in the stadium section, damaging their cars and triggering a red flag. The stewards considered their behaviour unacceptable, particularly after teams had been warned about similar incidents.

Verstappen qualified fourth but will drop to fifth, promoting championship leader Antonelli from fifth to fourth. Lawson qualified eighth for Racing Bulls but will start ninth, allowing team-mate to move from ninth to eighth.

For Verstappen, the penalty adds another complication to an already difficult weekend. Red Bull struggled with braking and balance problems throughout practice, and his fourth-fastest qualifying lap had at least represented an improvement. Dropping behind Antonelli makes his task harder, although the Dutchman's five previous Mexico City victories demonstrate that he knows how to win here without starting from pole.

Further down the order, Fernando Alonso suffered another reliability setback when his Aston Martin stopped during Q1 with a suspected ERS-related problem, bringing out the red flags.

Ryo Hirakawa qualified 19th on his surprise Formula 1 qualifying debut after replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas for the remainder of the weekend. Home favourite Sergio Perez was eliminated in 21st, ahead of Cadillac team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton's Mexico Pole Reveals a Remarkable 2025 Contrast

The historical comparison with last year's Mexico City Grand Prix makes Hamilton's achievement even more interesting.

In 2025, Norris dominated qualifying with a 1:15.586, beating Leclerc by 0.262 seconds. Hamilton finished third for Ferrari with a 1:15.938, a lap that was 0.352 seconds slower than the McLaren driver's benchmark.

Twelve months later, Hamilton has gone from third to first, while Norris has fallen from pole to sixth.

Mexico City qualifying20252026
Pole positionLando NorrisLewis Hamilton
Pole time1:15.5861:16.514
SecondCharles LeclercGeorge Russell
ThirdLewis HamiltonCharles Leclerc
Hamilton's lap1:15.9381:16.514
Pole margin0.262s0.009s

Hamilton's pole-winning lap in 2026 was 0.928 seconds slower than Norris's 2025 benchmark. Even more remarkably, Hamilton himself was 0.576 seconds slower than his own third-place qualifying lap last year, yet this time secured pole.

The revised 2026 technical regulations, different car characteristics and varying track conditions make direct comparisons complicated. These figures cannot establish how much performance has been lost or gained because of the regulations alone, but they offer a revealing illustration of how the competitive picture has changed.

There is another fascinating statistical connection. Hamilton's previous pole in Hungary came by just 0.003 seconds over Verstappen, while his long-awaited return to the front has been secured by 0.009 seconds over Russell. After 1,197 days without a Grand Prix pole, he has returned by a margin only six thousandths greater than the one that secured his previous pole.

For a driver whose career has been built on extracting fractions of a second when they matter most, the symmetry is rather fitting.

Hamilton Has Pole, but Antonelli Has a World Championship Within Reach

Hamilton's pole puts Ferrari in the strongest possible position for Sunday's 71-lap race, although Mexico City has a habit of making life uncomfortable for whoever starts at the front. The enormous run to Turn 1 provides the chasing drivers with a substantial slipstream opportunity, while the wide braking zone invites ambitious moves that do not always end particularly well.

Russell will line up alongside Hamilton, with Leclerc and Antonelli occupying the second row. For Antonelli, fourth place on the grid could be more than enough, as the Italian needs only a ninth-place finish or better to secure his maiden World Championship and become the youngest title winner in Formula 1 history.

Given Mercedes' competitiveness, that target appears achievable on paper. Surviving the opening lap without becoming involved in an unnecessary incident may be the more important consideration.

Further back, Verstappen must recover from fifth, Norris faces a difficult afternoon from sixth, and Piastri has a substantial amount of ground to make up from 13th.

Saturday, however, belongs to Hamilton. At 41, after more than three years without a Grand Prix pole and amid continued questions about whether he could rediscover his qualifying form, he has answered with the only argument that ultimately matters in Formula 1: the stopwatch.

There are no guarantees that Ferrari will turn pole into victory. Russell will be a threat from the front row, Leclerc has shown strong pace throughout the weekend, and the long run to Turn 1 could transform the order before the first corner.

But after 1,197 days, Hamilton has reminded Formula 1 that age, criticism and a difficult car do not necessarily extinguish exceptional talent. His 105th pole, the first in Ferrari red, was decided by just nine thousandths of a second, the difference between a historic comeback and another near miss.

Qualifying Times 2026 Mexico GP

Pos#DriverConstructorCar & EngineLapsQ1Q2Q3
144Lewis HamiltonLewisHamiltonFerrariFerrari SF-26Ferrari SF-26Ferrari 067/6201:17.3411:16.953+0.225s1:16.514
263George RussellGeorgeRussellMercedesMercedes W17Mercedes W17Mercedes M17 E…221:17.659+0.318s1:17.027+0.299s1:16.523+0.009s
316Charles LeclercCharlesLeclercFerrariFerrari SF-26Ferrari SF-26Ferrari 067/6241:17.506+0.165s1:16.944+0.216s1:16.633+0.119s
43Max VerstappenMaxVerstappenRed BullRed Bull RB22Red Bull RB22Red Bull Ford DM01141:17.942+0.601s1:16.876+0.148s1:16.692+0.178s
512Kimi AntonelliKimiAntonelliMercedesMercedes W17Mercedes W17Mercedes M17 E…241:17.918+0.577s1:17.133+0.405s1:16.707+0.193s
61Lando NorrisLandoNorrisMcLarenMcLaren MCL40McLaren MCL40Mercedes M17 E…211:17.733+0.392s1:16.7281:16.824+0.310s
76Isack HadjarIsackHadjarRed BullRed Bull RB22Red Bull RB22Red Bull Ford DM01201:17.385+0.044s1:17.047+0.319s1:16.900+0.386s
830Liam LawsonLiamLawsonRacing BullsVCARB 03VCARB 03Red Bull Ford DM01211:18.097+0.756s1:17.207+0.479s1:17.029+0.515s
941Arvid LindbladArvidLindbladRacing BullsVCARB 03VCARB 03Red Bull Ford DM01211:18.210+0.869s1:17.135+0.407s1:17.117+0.603s
1010Pierre GaslyPierreGaslyAlpineAlpine A526Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…201:18.194+0.853s1:17.278+0.550s1:17.153+0.639s
1127Nico HülkenbergNicoHülkenbergAudiAudi R26Audi R26Audi AFR 26 Hybrid191:17.868+0.527s1:17.306+0.578s
1243Franco ColapintoFrancoColapintoAlpineAlpine A526Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…141:18.517+1.176s1:17.640+0.912s
1381Oscar PiastriOscarPiastriMcLarenMcLaren MCL40McLaren MCL40Mercedes M17 E…171:17.659+0.318s1:17.646+0.918s
145Gabriel BortoletoGabrielBortoletoAudiAudi R26Audi R26Audi AFR 26 Hybrid191:17.727+0.386s1:17.680+0.952s
1587Oliver BearmanOliverBearmanHaasHaas VF-26Haas VF-26Ferrari 067/6181:18.083+0.742s1:18.083+1.355s
1655Carlos SainzCarlosSainzWilliamsWilliams FW48Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…181:18.521+1.180s1:18.885+2.157s
1723Alex AlbonAlexAlbonWilliamsWilliams FW48Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…121:18.630+1.289s
1814Fernando AlonsoFernandoAlonsoAston MartinAston Martin AMR26Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H41:18.908+1.567s
1950JapanRyoHirakawaHaasHaas VF-26Haas VF-26Ferrari 067/6101:18.958+1.617s
2018Lance StrollLanceStrollAston MartinAston Martin AMR26Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H101:19.072+1.731s
2111Sergio PérezSergioPérezCadillacCadillac MAC-26Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/691:19.105+1.764s
2277Valtteri BottasValtteriBottasCadillacCadillac MAC-26Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/691:19.852+2.511s

Fastest sector times during qualifying:

  • Sector 1: 26.768 seconds by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB22.
  • Sector 2: 30.008 seconds by George Russell, Mercedes W17.
  • Sector 3: 19.524 seconds by Charels Leclerc, Ferrari SF-26.

✅ Check out our 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

2026 Mexico City F1 GPMexico City Grand PrixMexico City · round 19 of 23

The Predictor F1-Fansite data model

Championship form, recent form and the starting grid · updated after qualifying (Sat 31 Oct 23:01 UTC).

1Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonFerrari · #4442%to win
2George RussellGeorge RussellMercedes · #6320%to win
3Charles LeclercCharles LeclercFerrari · #1615%to win

Beat the PredictorHow it works

Who's on the podium?

Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.

Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.

A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.

7 fans have predicted

Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.

All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
#DriverWinPodiumPointsGridWhy
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari42%87%100%P1P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P1
2George RussellMercedes20%66%100%P2P2 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P2
3Charles LeclercFerrari15%55%100%P3P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P3
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes8.9%35%99%P5P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P5
5Max VerstappenRed Bull6.3%24%98%P4P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P4
6Lando NorrisMcLaren1.0%4.3%56%P6P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P6
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren0.8%3.6%50%P13P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P13
8Isack HadjarRed Bull0.8%3.9%49%P7P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P7
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls0.6%2.9%41%P8P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P8
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls0.5%2.2%33%P9P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P9
11Nico HülkenbergAudi0.4%2.2%31%P11P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P11
12Pierre GaslyAlpine0.4%1.9%27%P10P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P10
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi0.4%1.5%23%P14P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P14
14Franco ColapintoAlpine0.4%1.5%24%P12P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P12
15Oliver BearmanHaas0.4%1.5%26%P15P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P15
16Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0.3%1.5%22%P18P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P18
17Lance StrollAston Martin0.3%1.3%20%P20P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P20
18Carlos SainzWilliams0.3%1.5%22%P16P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P16
19Ryo HirakawaHaas0.3%1.3%22%P19starts P19
20Valtteri BottasCadillac0.3%1.3%19%P20P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20
21Alex AlbonWilliams0.3%1.0%19%P17P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P17
22Sergio PérezCadillac0.2%1.1%19%P20P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20

Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.

Season standings · 2026

The Predictormodel42 pts
1An SionnachAn Sionnach40 pts
2ShroppyflyShroppyfly39 pts
3NobodysperfectNobodysperfect36 pts
4Leopold PleijsierLeopold Pleijsier30 pts
5Jere JyräläJere Jyrälä21 pts
6CasparovicCasparovic18 pts
7ipeluri12 pts
8yheeyhee10 pts
9Juandiez10 pts
10Kasra8 pts
11bearman's7 pts
12Demireins7 pts
13MoMo6 pts
14Raceworks Media6 pts
15Buzzjohn6 pts
16Rahmi Can6 pts
17Killabee6 pts
18Carlo6 pts
19MKLMKL6 pts
20Sudhjd6 pts

How the Predictor works

No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in.

20%Championship formPoints this season, relative to the leader.
20%Recent formThe last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20.
60%Starting gridHow often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons.
13/18winners called
1.9/3podium drivers per race
2exact podiums
74prediction points

Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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