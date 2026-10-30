Leclerc Dominates Mexico FP1 as Antonelli Eyes F1 Title

Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a commanding start to the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix weekend, topping first practice by nearly seven tenths of a second at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished second for Mercedes, with reserve driver Frederik Vesti an impressive third in a session featuring ten rookie stand-ins across the grid.

Leclerc's 1:18.128 put him comfortably ahead of Antonelli, while Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and Ayumu Iwasa completed the top five in Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Ferrari was the only team running both its regular drivers, however, making the impressive-looking advantage rather less conclusive than the timing screens suggested.

With Verstappen, George Russell and Lando Norris among the established stars watching from the sidelines, the opening hour offered an unusual glimpse of Formula 1's next generation. It also left the biggest question unanswered: just how quick is Ferrari compared with its championship rivals?

Ferrari Starts Strong, but Leclerc's Advantage Needs Perspective

Mexico City's high altitude has traditionally presented teams with a unique technical challenge, particularly when it comes to cooling and power unit performance. Ferrari arrived with expectations that its smaller turbocharger could offer an advantage in the thin air, and Leclerc wasted little time demonstrating the car's potential.

The Monegasque initially established the pace on Pirelli's C3 hard compound before switching to the C5 softs and producing his session-leading 1:18.128. Antonelli could not match the Ferrari driver's speed, finishing approximately six and a half tenths behind.

Hamilton also looked competitive, although his afternoon was less tidy. The seven-time world champion ran wide after losing traction through a faster corner and eventually finished fourth, despite briefly heading the timesheets on the hard tyres.

Ferrari's programme was particularly interesting because the two drivers initially ran different aerodynamic configurations. Hamilton carried measuring equipment as the team evaluated developments with an eye on 2027, while Leclerc ran without the same equipment.

The Scuderia therefore managed to combine development work with a convincing performance advantage. But there is a substantial qualification: Ferrari was the only team fielding its complete race line-up, while most rivals were dividing their attention between rookie evaluations and development programmes.

Declaring Ferrari the clear favourite after such an unusual session would be getting ahead of the evidence.

Leclerc Faster Than 2025, but History Offers a Warning

There is a particularly interesting historical comparison from last year's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Leclerc also topped FP1 in 2025, setting a 1:18.380 ahead of Antonelli, who finished just 0.107 seconds behind. Twelve months later, the Ferrari driver has repeated that performance with a 1:18.128, an improvement of 0.252 seconds despite Formula 1 operating under an entirely new generation of technical regulations.

The comparison is revealing, although changing regulations, temperatures, track conditions and run programmes prevent it from being a direct measure of car development.

What is even more interesting is what happened after Leclerc topped the opening session last year.

Lando Norris subsequently took pole position with a 1:15.586 and went on to win the Grand Prix, demonstrating just how little Friday's opening classification can mean once everyone begins chasing outright performance.

Ferrari has started strongly in Mexico before. Turning that Friday promise into a victory has proved considerably harder.

Antonelli Moves Closer to History as Vesti Impresses

For Antonelli, Mexico City could become the most important weekend of his young Formula 1 career.

The Italian arrived with his first world championship firmly within reach, needing only a ninth-place finish or better on Sunday to secure the title regardless of his rivals' results.

His preparations had not been ideal. Antonelli missed Thursday's media duties through illness, although Mercedes subsequently confirmed that he was fit enough to participate in Friday's running.

Once on track, he quickly demonstrated that the interruption had done little to damage his pace. Despite struggling with grip on the dusty surface and occasionally running wide, Antonelli emerged as Leclerc's closest challenger.

Mercedes also had reason to be encouraged by Vesti.

The Danish reserve driver replaced Russell and finished third, an impressive performance given the limited opportunities available to drivers outside the regular Formula 1 line-up.

Iwasa was another standout, taking fifth in Verstappen's Red Bull, while Nikola Tsolov made an encouraging FP1 debut for Racing Bulls.

Team principal Alan Permane praised Tsolov's controlled approach, with the youngster delivering useful feedback and remaining relatively close to regular driver .

With several established drivers watching from the garages, the rookies had an unusual opportunity to attract attention. Vesti and Iwasa certainly made the most of it.

Audi and Aston Martin Problems Disrupt Rookie Evaluations

Not every young driver enjoyed such a productive afternoon.

Audi's Freddie Slater experienced a particularly frustrating introduction to Mexico City after the team inadvertently left a cooling device attached in the sidepod area of his car.

The mistake forced Slater back into the pits and raised concerns about overheating, particularly troublesome at a circuit where cooling is already compromised by the altitude.

Although the British youngster eventually returned to the track, his running was restricted, and an attempted quick lap ended with an excursion off the circuit.

Aston Martin's Jak Crawford suffered a more serious interruption when his car stopped on track, triggering a Virtual Safety Car.

The team subsequently identified a suspected energy recovery system problem, bringing his session to an early conclusion.

Elsewhere, Oliver Bearman returned to the Haas garage with smoke coming from the brake area, another reminder of the cooling demands at this venue.

Even the experienced drivers were not immune to mistakes. Several struggled with lock-ups and the dusty surface, while Isack Hadjar reported steering difficulties during his session.

With track temperatures around 41°C and air temperatures of 22°C, managing component temperatures and maintaining grip proved more complicated than the relatively pleasant weather suggested.

Ferrari Leads, but Mexico's Real Battle Has Yet to Begin

Leclerc's margin was impressive, but FP1 provided only a partial picture of the competitive order.

Ten of the eleven teams fielded rookie stand-ins, leaving several leading drivers without meaningful circuit time. Verstappen, Norris and Russell will only begin their Mexico City preparations in FP2, when the teams should finally have a more representative opportunity to compare performance.

The dusty track also evolved throughout the session, while the differing tyre compounds and development programmes made direct comparisons difficult.

Ferrari nevertheless leaves FP1 with genuine encouragement. Leclerc was fast on both hard and soft tyres, Hamilton demonstrated competitive pace, and the team's expected suitability to Mexico City's altitude appears promising.

Mercedes also has reasons for optimism, particularly with Antonelli looking comfortable despite his illness earlier in the week.

But the most revealing part of Friday is still to come.

FP2 begins at 16:00 local time, with the missing front-runners returning to the circuit and a much clearer competitive picture likely to emerge.

Leclerc was fastest in Mexico City FP1 last year, too. Norris eventually took pole and won the race. Ferrari has the speed again, but the opposition has barely started showing its hand.