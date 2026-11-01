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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · Race00d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · Race00d 00h 00m 00s

Starting Grid 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix

Starting Grid 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix
Leopold 2 min read
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Event: Mexico City Grand Prix
Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Formation lap starts Sunday, 26 October 2025, at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK (GMT) | 13:00 Los Angeles (PDT) | 05:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)

2026 Mexico City Grand Prix Starting Grid

Lewis Hamilton will start the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position after ending a remarkable 1,197-day drought with his first Grand Prix pole for Ferrari. The seven-time World Champion clocked a 1:16.514 to beat former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds, securing the 105th pole of his Formula 1 career and his first since Hungary in 2023.

Charles Leclerc lines up third, giving Ferrari two cars in the top three, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli moves up to fourth following Max Verstappen's one-place grid penalty. The Dutchman, a five-time Mexico City Grand Prix winner, starts fifth after his controversial FP2 collision with Liam Lawson.

Lando Norris starts sixth after failing to reproduce his FP3-leading pace in qualifying, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar takes seventh. , Pierre Gasly and Nico Hülkenberg complete the top ten. McLaren's Oscar Piastri faces a difficult recovery from 12th, while Lawson is listed 22nd on the FIA's provisional grid following further stewards' proceedings.

Hamilton Chases Ferrari Victory as Antonelli Eyes History

Hamilton's long-awaited pole gives Ferrari a golden opportunity to claim victory, but Mexico City's enormous slipstream-assisted run to Turn 1 could make defending the lead particularly challenging. Russell and Leclerc will be looking to capitalise, while Verstappen has repeatedly demonstrated that winning here does not require starting from pole.

For Antonelli, the stakes are even greater. The Italian needs only a ninth-place finish or better in Sunday's 71-lap race to become the youngest World Champion in Formula 1 history. Starting fourth provides an excellent opportunity, provided he avoids the notoriously unpredictable opening-corner battles.

Hamilton has finally rediscovered his qualifying magic, Antonelli stands on the brink of a historic championship, and Verstappen faces another fight from behind. With Ferrari occupying pole and third place, the Scuderia has every reason to be optimistic, but the long run to Turn 1 ensures that Saturday's qualifying order offers no guarantees for Sunday.

Start Grid 2026 Mexico City GP

Start / finish · Turn 1 ahead ↑

Provisional: qualifying result with the known grid penalties applied, pending the official FIA starting grid.

Grid penalties

  • #3 Max Verstappen · 1 place grid penalty · Causing a collision
  • #77 Valtteri Bottas · 50 place grid penalty · Additional power unit elements have been used
  • #30 Liam Lawson · Permitted to start + 1 place grid penalty · Driving erratically

✅ Check out our 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

2026 Mexico City F1 GPMexico City Grand PrixMexico City · round 19 of 23

The Predictor F1-Fansite data model

Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sun 1 Nov 07:03 UTC.

1Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonFerrari · #4442%to win
2George RussellGeorge RussellMercedes · #6320%to win
3Charles LeclercCharles LeclercFerrari · #1615%to win

Beat the PredictorHow it works

Who's on the podium?

Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.

Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.

A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.

8 fans have predicted

Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.

All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
#DriverWinPodiumPointsGridWhy
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari42%87%100%P1P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P1
2George RussellMercedes20%65%100%P2P2 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P2
3Charles LeclercFerrari15%55%100%P3P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P3
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes8.8%34%99%P4P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P4
5Max VerstappenRed Bull6.2%25%98%P5P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P5
6Lando NorrisMcLaren1.0%4.3%56%P6P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P6
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren0.9%3.7%50%P12P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12
8Isack HadjarRed Bull0.8%3.9%49%P7P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P7
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls0.8%2.9%41%P20P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P20
10Nico HülkenbergAudi0.5%2.2%31%P10P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10
11Pierre GaslyAlpine0.4%1.8%28%P9P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P9
12Oliver BearmanHaas0.4%1.9%26%P14P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P14
13Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls0.4%2.0%33%P8P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P8
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0.3%1.3%22%P17P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P17
15Ryo HirakawaHaas0.3%1.4%22%P18starts P18
16Sergio PérezCadillac0.3%1.3%20%P20P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20
17Gabriel BortoletoAudi0.3%1.2%23%P13P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P13
18Carlos SainzWilliams0.3%1.2%22%P15P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P15
19Franco ColapintoAlpine0.3%1.7%24%P11P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P11
20Alex AlbonWilliams0.3%1.4%19%P16P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P16
21Lance StrollAston Martin0.3%1.0%20%P19P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P19
22Valtteri BottasCadillac0.2%1.1%18%P20P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20

Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.

Season standings · 2026

The Predictormodel42 pts
1An SionnachAn Sionnach40 pts
2ShroppyflyShroppyfly39 pts
3NobodysperfectNobodysperfect36 pts
4Leopold PleijsierLeopold Pleijsier30 pts
5Jere JyräläJere Jyrälä21 pts
6CasparovicCasparovic18 pts
7ipeluri12 pts
8yheeyhee10 pts
9Juandiez10 pts
10Kasra8 pts
11bearman's7 pts
12Demireins7 pts
13MoMo6 pts
14Raceworks Media6 pts
15Buzzjohn6 pts
16Rahmi Can6 pts
17Killabee6 pts
18Carlo6 pts
19MKLMKL6 pts
20Sudhjd6 pts

How the Predictor works

No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.

20%Championship formPoints this season, relative to the leader.
20%Recent formThe last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20.
60%Starting gridHow often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons.
13/18winners called
1.9/3podium drivers per race
2exact podiums
74prediction points

Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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