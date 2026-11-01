Starting Grid 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix

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Formation lap starts Sunday, 26 October 2025, at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK (GMT) | 13:00 Los Angeles (PDT) | 05:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)

2026 Mexico City Grand Prix Starting Grid

Lewis Hamilton will start the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position after ending a remarkable 1,197-day drought with his first Grand Prix pole for Ferrari. The seven-time World Champion clocked a 1:16.514 to beat former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds, securing the 105th pole of his Formula 1 career and his first since Hungary in 2023.

Charles Leclerc lines up third, giving Ferrari two cars in the top three, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli moves up to fourth following Max Verstappen's one-place grid penalty. The Dutchman, a five-time Mexico City Grand Prix winner, starts fifth after his controversial FP2 collision with Liam Lawson.

Lando Norris starts sixth after failing to reproduce his FP3-leading pace in qualifying, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar takes seventh. , Pierre Gasly and Nico Hülkenberg complete the top ten. McLaren's Oscar Piastri faces a difficult recovery from 12th, while Lawson is listed 22nd on the FIA's provisional grid following further stewards' proceedings.

Hamilton Chases Ferrari Victory as Antonelli Eyes History

Hamilton's long-awaited pole gives Ferrari a golden opportunity to claim victory, but Mexico City's enormous slipstream-assisted run to Turn 1 could make defending the lead particularly challenging. Russell and Leclerc will be looking to capitalise, while Verstappen has repeatedly demonstrated that winning here does not require starting from pole.

For Antonelli, the stakes are even greater. The Italian needs only a ninth-place finish or better in Sunday's 71-lap race to become the youngest World Champion in Formula 1 history. Starting fourth provides an excellent opportunity, provided he avoids the notoriously unpredictable opening-corner battles.

Hamilton has finally rediscovered his qualifying magic, Antonelli stands on the brink of a historic championship, and Verstappen faces another fight from behind. With Ferrari occupying pole and third place, the Scuderia has every reason to be optimistic, but the long run to Turn 1 ensures that Saturday's qualifying order offers no guarantees for Sunday.

Start Grid 2026 Mexico City GP

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What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Mexico City Grand Prix Mexico City · round 19 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sun 1 Nov 07:03 UTC. 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari · #44 42% to win 2 George Russell Mercedes · #63 20% to win 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari · #16 15% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 8 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Grid Why 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 42% 87% 100% P1 P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P1 2 George Russell Mercedes 20% 65% 100% P2 P2 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P2 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15% 55% 100% P3 P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P3 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 8.8% 34% 99% P4 P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P4 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 6.2% 25% 98% P5 P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P5 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1.0% 4.3% 56% P6 P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P6 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0.9% 3.7% 50% P12 P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 0.8% 3.9% 49% P7 P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P7 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0.8% 2.9% 41% P20 P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P20 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.5% 2.2% 31% P10 P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.4% 1.8% 28% P9 P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P9 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.4% 1.9% 26% P14 P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P14 13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.4% 2.0% 33% P8 P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.3% 1.3% 22% P17 P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P17 15 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 0.3% 1.4% 22% P18 starts P18 16 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.3% 1.3% 20% P20 P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.3% 1.2% 23% P13 P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P13 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.3% 1.2% 22% P15 P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P15 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.3% 1.7% 24% P11 P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P11 20 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.4% 19% P16 P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P16 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.3% 1.0% 20% P19 P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P19 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.2% 1.1% 18% P20 P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20 Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 P The Predictor model 42 pts 1 An Sionnach 40 pts 2 Shroppyfly 39 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 36 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 30 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 21 pts 6 Casparovic 18 pts 7 ipeluri 12 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Kasra 8 pts 11 bearman's 7 pts 12 Demireins 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid. 20% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 20% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 60% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. 13 /18 winners called 1.9 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 74 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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