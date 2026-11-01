Starting Grid 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: Mexico City Grand Prix
Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Formation lap starts Sunday, 26 October 2025, at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK (GMT) | 13:00 Los Angeles (PDT) | 05:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)
2026 Mexico City Grand Prix Starting Grid
Lewis Hamilton will start the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position after ending a remarkable 1,197-day drought with his first Grand Prix pole for Ferrari. The seven-time World Champion clocked a 1:16.514 to beat former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds, securing the 105th pole of his Formula 1 career and his first since Hungary in 2023.
Charles Leclerc lines up third, giving Ferrari two cars in the top three, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli moves up to fourth following Max Verstappen's one-place grid penalty. The Dutchman, a five-time Mexico City Grand Prix winner, starts fifth after his controversial FP2 collision with Liam Lawson.
Lando Norris starts sixth after failing to reproduce his FP3-leading pace in qualifying, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar takes seventh. , Pierre Gasly and Nico Hülkenberg complete the top ten. McLaren's Oscar Piastri faces a difficult recovery from 12th, while Lawson is listed 22nd on the FIA's provisional grid following further stewards' proceedings.
Hamilton Chases Ferrari Victory as Antonelli Eyes History
Hamilton's long-awaited pole gives Ferrari a golden opportunity to claim victory, but Mexico City's enormous slipstream-assisted run to Turn 1 could make defending the lead particularly challenging. Russell and Leclerc will be looking to capitalise, while Verstappen has repeatedly demonstrated that winning here does not require starting from pole.
For Antonelli, the stakes are even greater. The Italian needs only a ninth-place finish or better in Sunday's 71-lap race to become the youngest World Champion in Formula 1 history. Starting fourth provides an excellent opportunity, provided he avoids the notoriously unpredictable opening-corner battles.
Hamilton has finally rediscovered his qualifying magic, Antonelli stands on the brink of a historic championship, and Verstappen faces another fight from behind. With Ferrari occupying pole and third place, the Scuderia has every reason to be optimistic, but the long run to Turn 1 ensures that Saturday's qualifying order offers no guarantees for Sunday.
Start Grid 2026 Mexico City GP
- #3 Max Verstappen · 1 place grid penalty · Causing a collision
- #77 Valtteri Bottas · 50 place grid penalty · Additional power unit elements have been used
- #30 Liam Lawson · Permitted to start + 1 place grid penalty · Driving erratically
✅ Check out our 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.
What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?
The Predictor F1-Fansite data model
Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sun 1 Nov 07:03 UTC.
Who's on the podium?
Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.
Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.
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All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
|#
|Driver
|Win
|Podium
|Points
|Grid
|Why
|1
|Lewis HamiltonFerrari
|42%
|87%
|100%
|P1
|P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P1
|2
|George RussellMercedes
|20%
|65%
|100%
|P2
|P2 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P2
|3
|Charles LeclercFerrari
|15%
|55%
|100%
|P3
|P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P3
|4
|Kimi AntonelliMercedes
|8.8%
|34%
|99%
|P4
|P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P4
|5
|Max VerstappenRed Bull
|6.2%
|25%
|98%
|P5
|P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P5
|6
|Lando NorrisMcLaren
|1.0%
|4.3%
|56%
|P6
|P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P6
|7
|Oscar PiastriMcLaren
|0.9%
|3.7%
|50%
|P12
|P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12
|8
|Isack HadjarRed Bull
|0.8%
|3.9%
|49%
|P7
|P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P7
|9
|Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
|0.8%
|2.9%
|41%
|P20
|P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P20
|10
|Nico HülkenbergAudi
|0.5%
|2.2%
|31%
|P10
|P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10
|11
|Pierre GaslyAlpine
|0.4%
|1.8%
|28%
|P9
|P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P9
|12
|Oliver BearmanHaas
|0.4%
|1.9%
|26%
|P14
|P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P14
|13
|Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
|0.4%
|2.0%
|33%
|P8
|P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P8
|14
|Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
|0.3%
|1.3%
|22%
|P17
|P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P17
|15
|Ryo HirakawaHaas
|0.3%
|1.4%
|22%
|P18
|starts P18
|16
|Sergio PérezCadillac
|0.3%
|1.3%
|20%
|P20
|P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20
|17
|Gabriel BortoletoAudi
|0.3%
|1.2%
|23%
|P13
|P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P13
|18
|Carlos SainzWilliams
|0.3%
|1.2%
|22%
|P15
|P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P15
|19
|Franco ColapintoAlpine
|0.3%
|1.7%
|24%
|P11
|P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P11
|20
|Alex AlbonWilliams
|0.3%
|1.4%
|19%
|P16
|P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P16
|21
|Lance StrollAston Martin
|0.3%
|1.0%
|20%
|P19
|P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P19
|22
|Valtteri BottasCadillac
|0.2%
|1.1%
|18%
|P20
|P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20
Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.
Season standings · 2026
How the Predictor works
No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.
Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.
One F1 fan comment on “Starting Grid 2026 Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix”
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Basically anyone from the top 5 could win.