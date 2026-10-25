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Kimi Antonelli claimed his ninth Grand Prix victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the United States Grand Prix, converting pole position into victory for Mercedes. It was his sixth pole position of the season and his ninth win in just 18 races. Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari, approximately 13 seconds behind the winner, while Max Verstappen completed the podium for Red Bull, narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Antonelli extended his World Championship lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell to 123 points, with just 125 still available.

2026 United States GP Race Report: Antonelli Wins as F1 Title Waits

Kimi Antonelli did everything required to become Formula 1 World Champion at the Circuit of The Americas — except get the results he needed from his title rivals. The 20-year-old Italian dominated the United States Grand Prix, outsmarting Red Bull and Ferrari in a fascinating strategic battle to claim his ninth victory of 2026 and move within touching distance of his first world title.

While Max Verstappen gambled on an aggressive two-stop strategy and Charles Leclerc mounted a spectacular late charge, Antonelli and Mercedes played the long game. One pit stop, 31 laps on hard tyres and an increasingly desperate chase behind him ultimately delivered another emphatic victory.

Leclerc finished second after overtaking Verstappen in the closing stages, with the Dutchman narrowly holding off Lewis Hamilton for third. George Russell could manage only eighth in the other Mercedes, but that was still enough to keep the championship mathematically alive.

The title celebrations would have to wait until Mexico. Antonelli, however, could hardly have made a stronger statement.

Antonelli Escapes as Verstappen and Leclerc Go Wheel-to-Wheel

The race began with three different tyre compounds in use across the grid, immediately setting up an intriguing strategic contest.

Antonelli started from pole on mediums, while Verstappen, Leclerc and Hamilton all opted for the softer compound. With the track temperature at 37°C, the opening lap promised plenty of action.

Antonelli launched perfectly, sweeping into Turn 1 ahead of the field. Behind him, Verstappen struggled to get his Red Bull off the line, allowing Leclerc to snatch second place.

The Dutchman responded almost immediately.

After losing momentum at the start, Verstappen fought back and reclaimed second from the Ferrari into Turn 15. Hamilton was right behind the pair, threatening to turn the battle into a three-way fight.

Their scrap was precisely what Antonelli needed.

By lap two, the Mercedes driver had already opened a gap of more than two seconds. A brief Virtual Safety Car, triggered after debris was left on the circuit, did little to disrupt his rhythm.

Further back, the two McLarens were fighting their own battle. Norris complained about being held up by Oscar Piastri, prompting the team to swap their drivers on lap eight.

Russell, meanwhile, was already in trouble. The Mercedes driver received a five-second penalty on lap ten for leaving the circuit and gaining an advantage during the opening lap.

With Antonelli controlling the race, his closest championship rival was facing an increasingly difficult afternoon.

Red Bull Rolls the Dice With an Aggressive Two-Stop Strategy

The first major strategic gamble came on lap 14.

Rather than attempting to extend his opening stint, Red Bull called Verstappen into the pits and fitted another set of soft tyres.

It was an unmistakable commitment to a two-stop race.

Ferrari responded by pitting Hamilton on lap 15 and Leclerc one lap later, both switching to mediums. McLaren also began its pit-stop sequence, putting both drivers onto hard tyres.

Mercedes refused to react.

Antonelli remained on his original mediums, extending his opening stint while Verstappen used his fresh soft tyres to carve through the field.

By lap 18, the Dutchman had effectively eliminated Antonelli's pit-stop advantage. When the Mercedes eventually stopped, Verstappen was positioned to inherit the lead.

Antonelli finally entered the pits on lap 25, changing from mediums to hards in just 2.6 seconds.

The Italian rejoined fourth, behind Verstappen, Leclerc and Hadjar in the running order, but there was one crucial difference.

Antonelli had completed his final scheduled pit stop. Verstappen and Leclerc had not.

Red Bull had chosen outright pace and fresh rubber. Mercedes had prioritised track position and tyre longevity.

The second half of the Grand Prix would decide which approach was right.

Antonelli Strikes as Verstappen's Strategy Unravels

For several laps, Red Bull appeared to have made the more aggressive strategy work.

Verstappen led the race on his second set of soft tyres, but Antonelli was rapidly closing on the harder compound.

On lap 27, the Mercedes driver was seven seconds behind the leader. Two laps later, that gap had fallen to just 4.8 seconds.

By lap 30, Antonelli had reduced the deficit to 3.3 seconds.

Verstappen was struggling. The Dutchman complained over the radio about a possible issue with his car, while his lap times began to deteriorate.

Red Bull had little choice but to bring him in again.

On lap 32, Verstappen made his second and final stop, switching to medium tyres. A slightly slow 3.3-second pit stop dropped him to fifth.

The decision handed Leclerc the lead, but the Ferrari driver now had Antonelli directly behind him.

One lap later, the Mercedes driver made his move.

Antonelli swept past Leclerc into Turn 12, reclaiming first place on lap 33 and putting himself firmly in control of the Grand Prix.

Verstappen, meanwhile, faced a mountain to climb. On lap 35, he was 18.2 seconds behind the Mercedes despite recording the fastest lap of the race up to that point.

Red Bull's strategy had delivered speed, but not the track position needed to threaten Antonelli.

Ferrari Unleashes Leclerc in Spectacular Late Charge

Ferrari's alternative strategy produced a much more convincing finish.

While Antonelli managed his hard tyres at the front, Leclerc and Hamilton attempted to extend their medium-tyre stints.

Eventually, Ferrari decided to attack.

Hamilton stopped on lap 39, followed by Leclerc on lap 40. Both switched to fresh hard tyres, with the Monegasque benefiting from a rapid 2.2-second pit stop.

Leclerc immediately began closing on the leaders.

By lap 43, he was lapping nearly two seconds faster than the cars ahead, transforming what had appeared to be a relatively settled podium into a genuine fight.

But another obstacle stood in his way.

Norris was attempting to stretch his hard tyres to the finish, leaving Verstappen trapped behind the McLaren. By lap 46, the Red Bull was within seven tenths of Norris, with Leclerc just one second behind the pair.

Three cars were now fighting over the remaining podium positions, separated by barely more than a second.

On lap 47, Verstappen finally made his move, diving down the inside of Norris into Turn 1. It was a superbly controlled overtake, with the Dutchman keeping his car within the circuit boundaries.

Leclerc tried to follow but could not find a way through.

The Ferrari driver eventually passed Norris into Turn 12 on lap 48, before setting his sights on Verstappen.

Just one lap later, Leclerc attacked again at Turn 12, sweeping past the Red Bull to take second place.

The Ferrari had come alive on its fresh hard tyres.

Leclerc was now the fastest of the leading contenders, but there was one enormous problem: Antonelli was already 16.4 seconds ahead.

Even with superior late-race pace, the Ferrari driver simply had too much ground to recover.

Hamilton's Podium Charge Halted by Late Virtual Safety Car

Behind the leading pair, Hamilton was mounting an impressive recovery of his own.

The seven-time World Champion had passed Hadjar for fifth on lap 42 and was closing rapidly on Norris as the McLaren driver struggled with ageing tyres.

By lap 51, Hamilton was lapping approximately two seconds quicker than Norris and swept into fourth place.

Verstappen was only around five seconds further up the road, raising the possibility of a double Ferrari podium.

Then the race changed again.

Valtteri Bottas suffered an engine problem and parked his Cadillac near a service road, prompting Race Control to deploy the Virtual Safety Car on lap 52.

Antonelli had already passed the pit entry and continued on his worn hard tyres.

The interruption helped neutralise the developing battles behind him, particularly Hamilton's pursuit of Verstappen.

When racing resumed, Leclerc remained second, while Verstappen held third with Hamilton chasing.

The Ferrari driver closed to within approximately one second of the Red Bull at the chequered flag, but could not find a way past.

For Verstappen, the podium was some consolation after a strategy that had briefly threatened to deliver much more.

Russell Struggles as Antonelli Completes Another Masterclass

With the final laps approaching, Antonelli was effectively racing on his own.

His nearest challenger was too far behind to mount a serious attack, while Mercedes' decision to stick with a medium-hard one-stop strategy had proved decisive.

Despite a brief moment running wide while negotiating traffic earlier in the race, Antonelli had delivered an exceptionally controlled performance.

He started the final lap with a lead of more than 15 seconds before crossing the line approximately 13 seconds ahead of Leclerc.

It was his ninth Grand Prix victory of the season, taking his tally to wins in exactly half of the 18 races contested.

After the finish, Antonelli climbed onto his Mercedes, raised both arms towards the crowd and then sprinted into the arms of his celebrating mechanics.

He praised the team's work on its latest upgrade package and the execution of the one-stop strategy.

Verstappen acknowledged that Red Bull had lacked the necessary race pace and had not had the ideal tyre allocation available, while Leclerc was encouraged by Ferrari's speed and the entertaining battles.

Russell endured a far less satisfying afternoon.

After serving his five-second penalty during his lap-23 pit stop, the Briton rejoined in tenth and subsequently became trapped behind Piastri.

Despite having tyres seven laps fresher than the McLaren's, he struggled to find a way past and eventually finished eighth.

Elsewhere, Oliver Bearman retired after suffering damage, having also received a ten-second penalty for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly. Franco Colapinto and Bottas were the other retirements.

From Verstappen's 2025 Victory to Antonelli's 2026 Dominance

The Circuit of The Americas has rarely rewarded a predictable afternoon.

In 2024, Leclerc won the United States Grand Prix from fourth on the grid, demonstrating that outright qualifying speed is not always decisive at Austin.

Verstappen then won from pole in 2025.

This year, Antonelli matched the Dutchman's pole-to-victory achievement, but the manner of his success was very different.

Rather than relying on outright speed alone, Mercedes defeated its rivals through tyre management, strategic discipline and perfectly timed execution.

Verstappen's soft-soft-medium approach gave him an early advantage on fresh rubber, but required a second stop that ultimately cost him too much time.

Ferrari's two-stop gamble was more successful, allowing Leclerc to recover to second with a superb final stint. Yet even his late charge could not overcome the advantage Mercedes had already established.

Antonelli needed only two tyre compounds and one pit stop to beat them both.

It was not simply a demonstration of speed. It was a victory built on making the right decisions at the right moments.

Antonelli Just Two Points Away From F1 World Championship

The mathematics are now extraordinary.

After 18 rounds, Antonelli leads Mercedes team-mate Russell by 123 points, with only 125 remaining across the rest of the season.

Victory in Austin could have secured the title immediately, but Russell's eighth place and Hamilton's fourth-place finish prevented that outcome.

Nevertheless, Antonelli now heads to the Mexican grand prix needing just two more points to secure the championship.

For a driver still only 20 years old, the achievement would be historic.

Antonelli is closing in on becoming the youngest World Champion in Formula 1 history, surpassing the age record established by Sebastian Vettel in 2010.

Nine Grand Prix victories, relentless consistency and another commanding performance under championship pressure have put the Mercedes driver on the verge of completing one of Formula 1's most remarkable title-winning seasons.

Austin was supposed to be his first opportunity to become World Champion.

Instead, it became another demonstration of why he is almost certain to do so.

The championship trophy stayed out of Antonelli's hands in Texas. But after another masterclass from the Mercedes driver, Mexico may provide the coronation.

Classification 2026 USA F1 GP

Sector 1: 25.885 sec. by Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF-26.

25.885 sec. by Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF-26. Sector 2: 40.048 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB22.

40.048 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB22. Sector 3: 26.827 sec. by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-26.

Fastest lap: 1:35.202 by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-26 #16 on Lap 41 @186.311 km/h | 115.768 mph

Highest top speed: 351 km/h / 218 mph by Franco Colapinto, Alpina A526.

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Fans' verdict Who was your Driver of the Day? Every driver who started in Austin is on the list. Voting closes Friday 30 October, 22:00 UK time. Your Driver of the Day Choose a driver P1 · Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes P2 · Charles Leclerc · Ferrari P3 · Max Verstappen · Red Bull P4 · Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari P5 · Lando Norris · McLaren P6 · Isack Hadjar · Red Bull P7 · Oscar Piastri · McLaren P8 · George Russell · Mercedes P9 · Liam Lawson · Red Bull P10 · Pierre Gasly · Alpine P11 · Nico Hülkenberg · Audi P12 · Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls P13 · Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi P14 · Esteban Ocon · Haas P15 · Lance Stroll · Aston Martin P16 · Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin P17 · Alex Albon · Williams P18 · Carlos Sainz · Williams P19 · Sergio Pérez · Cadillac DNF · Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac DNF · Franco Colapinto · Alpine DNF · Oliver Bearman · Haas Rate the race optional · 1 is a procession, 10 an instant classic 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cast my vote 1 fan has voted Vote to see how the fans voted Voting takes a free account. We keep your pick while you sign up. Log in

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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