Qualifying Results 2019 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: Dry 22.1-22.4°C

Tarmac: Dry 34.0-37.9°C

Humidity : 66.2%

Wind : 8.2-5.2 m/s WWN

Pressure: 1008.3 bar

Today Sebastian Vettel won his 57th pole position in Japan. It was the 5th time that the German driver scored pole at Suzuka. It was his 2nd pole in 2019 and the 227th for Scuderia Ferrari.

The session was postponed due to the typhoon 'Hagibis'. Qualifying was held on Sunday morning instead of the normal time on Saturday afternoon.





Japan was hit by the strongest storm in 60 years. 4 people even died due to the storm. That brought heavy wind and torrential rain and .caused a lot of floods all over Japan. FP3 was even cancelled and the circuit was closed whole Saturday.

It still was very windy around Suzuka. Normally the wind is blowing around 1.5 m/s, but today the wind was quite unstable and sometimes blowing with a speed of 8.2 m/s.

Q1

Both Ferrari's went out as first. As soon as the light turned green Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel wanted to check out the very greeen track after the typhoon washed away all grip. Robert Kubica had a tough moment on his 2nd lap. The Polish drivers crashed the Williams coming out of the the last corner. He lost control of the car and understeer pushed him onto the grass.A red flag was the result. The clock was paused with 15:51 min left on the clock.

Four minutes later Kevin Magnussen had a similar crash on the same point on the twisted track. The Danish driver oversteered and also lost control of his Car. The Haas VF-19 hit the barrier backwards. Magnussen damaged the front -and back wing of the car, but was able to drive back to the pits. Again the stewards paused the session with a red flag. 11:42 min was still lef on the clock and only 7 drivers had clocked a lap times until now. The damages on Magnussen's car could not be repaired on time to set a lpa time. Biggest name who not made it to Q2 was Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Q2

Leclerc was the first who went out in this second qualifying session for the 2019 Japanese F1 GP. He clocked a 1:28.179 min in his first stint. Lewis Hamilton was on top after the first runs with a 1:27.826 and Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll and NIco Hulkenberg ended up in the elimition zone.

During his outlap for the 2nd run Hulkenberg had a major technical issue on the Renault and wasn't able to change gears and lost power steering and had to drive back to his garage. A lot of drivers improved, but only Gasly moved up into the top 10 and into Q3.

Q3

Vettel had an amazing lap in the Ferrari SF90 in the first stint and even broke the qualifying lap record with a 1:27.212. The record, a 1:27.319 min was set by Hamilton with the Mercedes W08 back in 2017. Both Ferrari's topped the leaderboard. Leclerc had to find 0.323s to score his 5th pole in a row.

All cars went out for a second stint and Leclerc improved and his first sector was quicker than Vettel's time. Vettel was behind Lelcerc and also improved his first sector and even his 3rd sector to improve the record even more. Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon drove exactly the same lap time which is very rare.

Last years pole was scored by Lewis Hamilton with a lap time of 1:27.760 min.

Qualifying Times 2019 Japanese GP

Check out 2019 Used F1 Power Unit Elements

Check out more about: