Event:

Track:

Weather: Sunny & Dry 26°C

Tarmac: Dry 42°C

Humidity: 44%

Wind: 10.5 km/h North

Pressure: 946 mb

Norris Commands Chaos: McLaren Shine While Rivals Slip in Fiery Austrian FP3

🔥 Norris Blazes to the Top in Final Practice

If you thought Friday's form was a fluke, think again. Lando Norris cemented McLaren's status as the team to beat this weekend, scorching to the top of the timesheets in a hot and hectic third practice session at the Red Bull Ring.

Norris delivered a blistering 1m 04.324s lap — two tenths faster than Friday’s benchmark and over a tenth clear of teammate Oscar Piastri. While McLaren calmly went about their business, much of the grid was either struggling for grip, running through gravel, or simply spinning out.

It was an hour of high temperatures, high tension, and high drama.

🟠 McLaren Look Untouchable — For Now

McLaren’s race pace and one-lap speed look potent. The MCL40 thrives in the rising Austrian heat, something Norris and Piastri made crystal clear as they danced through the tight, undulating corners of the Red Bull Ring.

Piastri, despite needing some impromptu floor tape repairs (yes, really), clocked P2 with a tidy lap, albeit a tenth behind his teammate. Jolyon Palmer noted how the Aussie was smoother but slightly less aggressive, particularly in the crucial Turn 3 hairpin where Norris gains time by brute force.

🇳🇱 Verstappen’s Spin Can't Hide Home Hero Pace

Max Verstappen might have ended FP3 in a cloud of tyre smoke after spinning at the final corner, but the Dutch crowd darling still slotted in P3 — just 0.210s adrift of Norris.

Red Bull’s issues with brake feel continue to linger, and with Lambiase off this weekend, Verstappen is temporarily working with Simon Rennie. Yet, despite the wobble, the three-time champ remains firmly in the fight. The RB21 might not be dominant, but Max is making it work.

🟥 Ferrari’s Rollercoaster: Spins, Setbacks & Signs of Hope

Ferrari had an up-and-down session, literally. Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had wild moments — Leclerc spinning late, Sainz radioing in frustration, and the team still chasing the perfect setup after a tough Friday.

But despite the drama, Leclerc managed P4, suggesting their new floor upgrade might finally be doing its job. Sainz, though, remains in the shadows as whispers from Montreal about internal instability continue to hang over Maranello.

🔵 Mercedes Slide Back as Heat Bites

Mercedes looked sharp early in the weekend, but as the track temperature surged past 40°C, their form melted.

George Russell, last year’s surprise winner here, could only manage a distant P6 after peaking early on the softs. Toto Wolff admitted the car fell apart as the mercury rose: "That is why it went belly up for us."

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, hovered around the fringes of the top five. With tyre degradation a constant concern in these conditions, the Silver Arrows are suddenly looking vulnerable.

💥 Spinners' Club: Hadjar, Tsunoda, Colapinto & More

It wouldn’t be Austria without a few drivers taking a detour into the gravel.

🔁 Isack Hadjar overcooked it at the final corner, doing his best Alonso impersonation from Friday.

🔁 Yuki Tsunoda looped it at Turn 1, costing himself a promising soft-tyre run.

🔁 Franco Colapinto joined the club late in the session with a spin of his own.

Even rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli had a moment, running wide and scrubbing his tyres while trying to improve. He eventually clocked a solid lap to sit just behind Russell.

🟢 Aston, Sauber & Bulls Outshine Williams

With the track baking, the midfield reshuffled. Aston Martin, Kick Sauber, and Racing Bulls found form — while Williams slid down the order after an encouraging Friday.

The Grove squad simply didn’t hook it up this time. Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto struggled for grip, and the team looked off the pace across all compounds. If they don't find a magic bullet before Quali, it could be a long Saturday.

🧪 Tyre Talk & Track Trouble

The rising heat — jumping from 32°C to over 40°C — played havoc with setups. The C3–C5 range brought by Pirelli was under the microscope, with the softs holding up decently over multiple laps.

But with more track evolution expected and gravel traps now licking the edges of the asphalt, every driver will need laser focus later in qualifying. Mistakes here aren't just punished — they're penalised with a trip through the stones.

⏳ All Eyes on Qualifying

With the stage set and McLaren looking menacing, all roads now lead to qualifying at 16:00 local time. Can Verstappen summon the magic on home soil? Will Ferrari finally get both cars into the mix? Or will Norris continue to ride this orange wave all the way to pole?

One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be a wild ride in the Styrian hills.

FP3 Times Table 2025 Austrian GP

The quickest sector times driven during this FP3 were:

16.264 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL39. 28.651 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL39. 19.312 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL39.

The quickest lap time in FP2 this year was a 1:04,580 min also set by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL39.

