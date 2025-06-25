Peter Windsor's F1 Corner Analysis: Alonso, Piastri and Norris
Former team manager and current F1 journalist Peter Windsor often posts great technical insights on his YouTube channel.
This time, the experienced F1 pundit compared the driving styles of two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso and those currently fighting for the drivers' title: McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Specifically, Windsor centered on their approach to fast corners, such as Imola's Piratella.
Enjoy!
