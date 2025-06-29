F1 Starting Grid 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Race at Spielberg

Event:

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

🧨 Grid Set for a Red-Hot Showdown in Spielberg

After a rollercoaster Saturday of heat, heroics, and heartbreak, the starting grid for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix is locked in—and it promises fireworks from lights out to chequered flag. Lando Norris finds himself centre stage once again, delivering a jaw-dropping pole lap that left the field nearly half a second adrift. McLaren look unstoppable, but Charles Leclerc’s resurgent Ferrari has muscled its way into the fight, while Oscar Piastri lurks ominously in third, ready to defend his championship lead.

Mercedes are hanging on by a thread, with Hamilton and Russell showing flashes of form, but all eyes will be on Max Verstappen. The three-time world champion could only manage P7 at Red Bull’s home race—a shocker for the sea of orange in the grandstands. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson stole the show for Racing Bulls, outqualifying the team leader on his own turf, and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto stunned the paddock by cracking the top eight.

It’s a mixed-up grid with hungry young guns, title contenders, and redemption arcs all clashing on one of the shortest, most unforgiving tracks on the calendar. Here’s how they’ll line up for what promises to be a scorcher in the Styrian hills…

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Austrian GP

