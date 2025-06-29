F1 Starting Grid 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Race at Spielberg
29 June 2025

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

🧨 Grid Set for a Red-Hot Showdown in Spielberg

After a rollercoaster Saturday of heat, heroics, and heartbreak, the starting grid for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix is locked in—and it promises fireworks from lights out to chequered flag. Lando Norris finds himself centre stage once again, delivering a jaw-dropping pole lap that left the field nearly half a second adrift. McLaren look unstoppable, but Charles Leclerc’s resurgent Ferrari has muscled its way into the fight, while Oscar Piastri lurks ominously in third, ready to defend his championship lead.

Mercedes are hanging on by a thread, with Hamilton and Russell showing flashes of form, but all eyes will be on Max Verstappen. The three-time world champion could only manage P7 at Red Bull’s home race—a shocker for the sea of orange in the grandstands. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson stole the show for Racing Bulls, outqualifying the team leader on his own turf, and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto stunned the paddock by cracking the top eight.

It’s a mixed-up grid with hungry young guns, title contenders, and redemption arcs all clashing on one of the shortest, most unforgiving tracks on the calendar. Here’s how they’ll line up for what promises to be a scorcher in the Styrian hills…

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Austrian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:03,971
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:04,492+0,521s
381Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:04,554+0,583s
444Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:04,582+0,611s
563George RussellMercedes1:04,763+0,792s
630Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:04,926+0,955s
71Max VerstappenRed Bull1:04,929+0,958s
85Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:05,132+1,161s
912Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:05,276+1,305s
1010Pierre GaslyAlpine1:05,649+1,678s
1114Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:05,128+1,157s
1223Alex AlbonWilliams1:05,205+1,234s
136Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:05,226+1,255s
1443Franco ColapintoAlpine1:05,288+1,317s
1587Oliver BearmanHaas1:05,312+1,341s
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:05,329+1,358s
1731Esteban OconHaas1:05,364+1,393s
1822Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:05,369+1,398s
1955Carlos SainzWilliams1:05,582+1,611s
2027Nico HülkenbergSauber1:05,606+1,635s

