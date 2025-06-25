F1 Nation Previews Austrian GP + F1: The Movie

The 2025 Austrian Grand Prix should be a thrilling one, with the McLaren battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris heating up.

Moreover, Red Bull will be desperate to perform well at its home Grand Prix and needs to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, F1: The Movie is hitting the big screen, starring Brad Pitt.

Here, host Tom Clarkson discusses with former F1 driver and current analyst Jolyon Palmer and F1TV presenter Laura Winter.

Enjoy!

