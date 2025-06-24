The Undeterred Confidence of F1's Fernando Alonso

Jun.24 - Fernando Alonso says he is mentally strong enough to ride through adversity in Formula 1.

The 43-year-old may not have won a title since 2006, or a race in well over a decade, but he thinks he is still regarded as one of the best on the grid.

That's despite the fact that some think it might be time for the Spaniard to retire.

"Those are voices from outside," Alonso told DAZN.

"In the paddock, everyone knows who the five best drivers are," he added. "Outsiders look at statistics and think that whoever wins the most is automatically the best - but not everyone agrees with that."

For instance, he says he left Canada recently happy with P7.

"Others get frustrated when they finish fifth a few times," Alonso insists. "But I've been eliminated in Q1, I once blew up 13 engines in one season. In this sport, you have to be mentally strong."

He admits he is undecided about whether to continue beyond his 2026 contract, but at present is "just so happy to be there" on the grid each grand prix.

"I think at the end of the day, the stopwatch will tell me when I have to stop. Or I will have a physical condition that is bad or gives me pain. That could happen as well," Alonso said.

"I know that one day I will have to stop," he added. "I did stop Formula 1 already once in 2018, and I came back because I needed it. So, the next one, it has to be 100 percent for sure."

Aston Martin had a tough start to the 2025 season, but there have been clear signs of progress since then - and the prospect of the first Adrian Newey-penned green car is tantalysing.

Still, the team has not given up on this season.

"Silverstone makes me curious," Alonso said.

"It's our home race, with the factory around the corner, and we are bringing upgrades there."

