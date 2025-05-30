Event: Spanish Grand Prix

Track:

Weather: dry 30°C

Tarmac: dry 49°C

Humidity: 34%

Wind: 7,9 km/h South West

2025 Spanish Grand Prix – FP1 Report

Norris Stamps His Authority in Scorching Spain

Lando Norris was the quickest man on track as the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix weekend roared to life under the blazing Catalonian sun. The McLaren driver lit up the timing screens with a 1:13.718 – the only driver to break into the 1:13s – and sent a clear message to rivals Max Verstappen and team-mate Oscar Piastri: he’s not just here for the fiesta, he’s here for the fight.

The papaya car looked glued to the tarmac as Norris pumped in 29 trouble-free laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, finishing the session nearly four tenths ahead of Verstappen and over half a second clear of Piastri. It was the kind of dominant early statement that could shape the rest of the weekend.

Verstappen Second, Hamilton Right There

While Norris set the pace, Max Verstappen showed signs of a rejuvenated Red Bull. The Dutchman ended FP1 in P2 and, unusually for recent Fridays, looked dialled in from the get-go. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, brought some good news to Mercedes fans, clocking the third-fastest time – although it’s worth noting the Silver Arrows never ran the soft tyres in this session.

Charles Leclerc slotted into fourth for Ferrari, just ahead of Piastri, while Liam Lawson impressed once again by grabbing sixth for the Racing Bulls.

Local Hero’s Mixed Bag: Alonso Shines, Then Sputters

Fernando Alonso thrilled the Spanish crowd early by topping the timesheets during the opening runs. The Aston Martin, fitted with upgrades first introduced in Imola, looked promising – until it didn’t. A sudden loss of power and multiple radio messages about performance issues forced the two-time world champ to retire from the session with just 20 laps completed, ending up down in P13. The home fans will be praying the gremlins are gone by FP2.

Rookie Watch: Hirakawa Goes Rallying, Martins Keeps It Clean

Friday driver Ryo Hirakawa, standing in for Esteban Ocon at Haas, had a hairy moment early on with a detour through the gravel – followed by a sheepish “Sorry, sorry, sorry” on team radio. Despite that, the Japanese driver managed P15 and continued his solid FP1 showings this season.

Victor Martins, stepping in for Alex Albon at Williams, quietly went about his business, staying out of trouble and gathering valuable data in the high heat.

Heat, Tyres & Technical Directives

Track temperatures soared above 49°C, adding an extra layer of difficulty to an already abrasive circuit. Pirelli’s hardest compounds – the C1, C2, and C3 – are in play this weekend, a move that could benefit Red Bull and Mercedes, who typically struggle with tyre degradation compared to McLaren.

Meanwhile, the FIA’s new front wing load test directive debuted here, putting all teams under the microscope as the sport continues its war on flexi-wing tech. No clear dramas yet, but FP2 might bring more insight into who’s been toeing the line.

Other Notables

Oliver Bearman and Isack Hadjar cracked the top 10 again, continuing their string of solid performances.

Pierre Gasly , Yuki Tsunoda , and Franco Colapinto all hovered around the midfield, with the Alpine duo still struggling to find consistency.

Mercedes and Williams chose not to run softs in FP1, so don’t read too much into their positions just yet – the real story will develop in FP2.

The Championship Heats Up

Coming into the weekend, Oscar Piastri led the standings by a mere three points over Norris. But if FP1 is any indication, Lando's ready to flip the script and reclaim the top spot. With Verstappen lurking and the Ferrari duo quietly threatening, Spain could very well become a turning point in the title fight.

What’s Next?

Don’t go far – FP2 begins at 17:00 local time (15:00 UTC). Expect lower fuel runs, more qualifying simulations, and perhaps a clearer picture of who’s really in the groove. If FP1 was the warm-up, FP2 might just bring the fireworks.

Vamos! 🔥

FP1 Times Table 2025 Spanish GP

The quickest sector times during this first practice session were:

Sector 1: 21.866 sec by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL39.

Sector 2: 29.453 sec by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL39.

Sector 3: 22.358 sec by Liam Lawson with the Racing Bulls RB 02.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:14,228 min, driven by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL38.

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: