F1 Starting Grid 2024 Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Get ready for Formula 1’s most glamorous and unforgiving race: the Monaco Grand Prix. After a qualifying session packed with drama, red flags, and masterful laps, the grid is locked in — and it’s Lando Norris who will lead the field from pole for the very first time in Monte Carlo.

Local hero Charles Leclerc starts second, with his McLaren rival Oscar Piastri just behind. With overtaking near-impossible here, qualifying was everything — and those who nailed it are in prime position for a shot at Monaco glory. Meanwhile, both Mercedes drivers start well down the order after a disastrous Saturday.

Check out the full starting grid below and see where your favourite driver lines up for this iconic street-fight!

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:09,954
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:10,063+0,109s
381Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:10,129+0,175s
444Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:10,382+0,428s
51Max VerstappenRed Bull1:10,669+0,715s
66Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:10,923+0,969s
714Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:10,924+0,970s
831Esteban OconHaas1:10,942+0,988s
930Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:11,129+1,175s
1023Alex AlbonWilliams1:11,213+1,259s
1155Carlos SainzWilliams1:11,362+1,408s
1222Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:11,415+1,461s
1327Nico HülkenbergSauber1:11,596+1,642s
1463George RussellMercedesno time-
1512Kimi AntonelliMercedesno time-
165Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:11,902+1,948s
1710Pierre GaslyAlpine1:11,994+2,040s
1843Franco ColapintoAlpine1:12,597+2,643s
1918Lance StrollAston Martin1:12,563+2,609s
2087Oliver BearmanHaas1:11,979+2,025s

Penalties:

  • Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 - penalised by one grid position for causing a collision during practice.
  • Oliver Bearman, Haas #87 - penalised 10 positions for overtaking under red flags in practice.

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    The race victory is Lando's to lose & the back-end starters are the most viable candidates for an early pit stop to gain free air running early on.

