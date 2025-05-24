F1 Starting Grid 2025 Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Event: Monaco F1 Grand Prix
Track: Monaco Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
Get ready for Formula 1’s most glamorous and unforgiving race: the Monaco Grand Prix. After a qualifying session packed with drama, red flags, and masterful laps, the grid is locked in — and it’s Lando Norris who will lead the field from pole for the very first time in Monte Carlo.
Local hero Charles Leclerc starts second, with his McLaren rival Oscar Piastri just behind. With overtaking near-impossible here, qualifying was everything — and those who nailed it are in prime position for a shot at Monaco glory. Meanwhile, both Mercedes drivers start well down the order after a disastrous Saturday.
Check out the full starting grid below and see where your favourite driver lines up for this iconic street-fight!
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Monaco GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09,954
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:10,063
|+0,109s
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:10,129
|+0,175s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:10,382
|+0,428s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:10,669
|+0,715s
|6
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:10,923
|+0,969s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:10,924
|+0,970s
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:10,942
|+0,988s
|9
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:11,129
|+1,175s
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:11,213
|+1,259s
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:11,362
|+1,408s
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:11,415
|+1,461s
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:11,596
|+1,642s
|14
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|no time
|-
|15
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|no time
|-
|16
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:11,902
|+1,948s
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:11,994
|+2,040s
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:12,597
|+2,643s
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:12,563
|+2,609s
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:11,979
|+2,025s
Penalties:
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 - penalised by one grid position for causing a collision during practice.
- Oliver Bearman, Haas #87 - penalised 10 positions for overtaking under red flags in practice.
