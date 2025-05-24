Event:

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Get ready for Formula 1’s most glamorous and unforgiving race: the Monaco Grand Prix. After a qualifying session packed with drama, red flags, and masterful laps, the grid is locked in — and it’s Lando Norris who will lead the field from pole for the very first time in Monte Carlo.

Local hero Charles Leclerc starts second, with his McLaren rival Oscar Piastri just behind. With overtaking near-impossible here, qualifying was everything — and those who nailed it are in prime position for a shot at Monaco glory. Meanwhile, both Mercedes drivers start well down the order after a disastrous Saturday.

Check out the full starting grid below and see where your favourite driver lines up for this iconic street-fight!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Monaco GP

Penalties:

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 - penalised by one grid position for causing a collision during practice.

Oliver Bearman, Haas #87 - penalised 10 positions for overtaking under red flags in practice.

