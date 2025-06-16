The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix delivered a double shot of drama and delight. George Russell claimed a flawless first win of the season for Mercedes, while chaos unfolded in his rearview mirror — including a spectacular McLaren meltdown and a sensational maiden podium for Kimi Antonelli.

Let’s break down what went down at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve — where sunburn, strategy, and sheer speed collided in the most unpredictable ways.

⭐ Russell's Redemption in Montreal

George Russell came into this weekend with unfinished business. Twelve months ago, he led here before crashing out. But this time, he made no mistake.

Starting from pole after a goosebump-worthy lap on Saturday, Russell led the early phases, managed his tyres to perfection, and stayed cool under pressure from Verstappen. A brief challenge from Charles Leclerc and a looming Kimi Antonelli didn’t shake him. Once Verstappen pitted, Russell took control and never looked back — even finishing behind the Safety Car after late-race drama.

"Amazing to be back on the top step," beamed Russell. "Last year felt like one that got away, but we’ve nailed it today."

It’s not just a win — it’s a statement. Mercedes are back in the fight.

👶 Antonelli Arrives: Young Gun Scores First F1 Podium

In only his 10th Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli drove like a veteran. After a lightning launch off the line that got him past Oscar Piastri into Turn 3, he held third for most of the race — fending off relentless McLaren attacks.

Despite a graining front-left in the final stint, he kept his head while the others lost theirs. “So stressful!” he gasped on the radio after crossing the line. But that stress turned into tears — in the eyes of his father watching below the podium, and perhaps in the eyes of Mercedes' future planners.

With a P3 finish and maturity well beyond his years, the Antonelli era may just be beginning.

⚠️ McLaren Mayhem: Norris and Piastri Collide

Team Papaya will be seeing red — or perhaps carbon fibre shards — after Lando Norris clumsily rear-ended Oscar Piastri in the closing laps while fighting for P4.

The intra-team squabble, which had been simmering all season, finally boiled over on Lap 67. Piastri had just reclaimed position at the final chicane when Norris misjudged his braking and slammed into the back of him.

Norris retired on the spot. Piastri limped home to P4 with rear damage.

To Norris' credit, he owned up to it immediately: “My fault, all my fault, sorry team,” he radioed in. “That was just silly.”

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella tried to keep things composed: “We never want to see our drivers touch. But this was a misjudgement, and Lando took responsibility. We move forward.”

Still, questions will swirl. With McLaren leading the Constructors’ comfortably, this won’t cost the team much — but for Norris, who’s hunting a title, this was a painful zero-point blow.

🏁 Verstappen Stays Steady for P2

Max Verstappen wasn’t in victory contention today, but he squeezed every ounce of performance from the Red Bull. Struggling with tyres in the opening stints, Verstappen came alive late — closing in on Russell before traffic and tyre wear snuffed out the attack.

“It was a good race,” Verstappen said, “but that was the maximum today.”

Crucially, he avoided any contact — important given he’s sitting on 11 super licence penalty points. One more, and he’ll face a one-race ban. That probably explains his radio silence after Norris and Piastri’s scuffle.

🧊 Cooldown Room Camaraderie

Tension? What tension?

In the post-race cooldown room, Russell, Verstappen and Antonelli joked about the McLaren battle, with Verstappen quipping: “So you drove in the middle,” when Antonelli joked about not knowing who to slipstream.

But when the crash played on the monitor, the room fell quiet. Just wide eyes. And a few long exhales.

🔥 Fire, Fizz & Firsts

The race wasn’t without other casualties — Alex Albon and Liam Lawson both retired due to technical issues, while Lance Stroll’s scrappy home race ended with a penalty and a forgettable P19 finish.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ended up P5 and P6, respectively, in a race where Ferrari struggled to make their two-stop strategy work.

Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, and Carlos Sainz rounded out the points in P7 to P10 — though Sainz and Ocon are under investigation for erratic driving late in the race. Meanwhile, Bearman is also under review for a shortcut escapade.

🇦🇹 Next Stop: The Red Bull Ring

Formula 1 heads to Austria in two weeks’ time. Will Mercedes' momentum carry over to the high-altitude rollercoaster of Spielberg? Can McLaren find harmony before the next chapter of the teammate tale? And will Antonelli continue to rise?

One thing’s for sure — the 2025 season is delivering fireworks.

Stay tuned, race fans. This one’s far from over.