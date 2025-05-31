F1 Starting Grid 2025 Spanish F1 Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Spanish F1 Grand Prix
31 May 2025 by    1 min read

Event: Spanish Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has once again delivered a qualifying thriller! With Oscar Piastri pulling off a sensational pole and Lando Norris locking out the front row for McLaren, it’s game on in Spain.

Max Verstappen and George Russell clocked the exact same lap time—yes, really—setting up a fierce second-row showdown. Mercedes is back in the mix, Ferrari is scratching their heads, and local hero Fernando Alonso sneaked into the top 10 to give the home crowd something to shout about.

Scroll down to see the full starting grid for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix—and get ready for what could be a scorcher of a race on Sunday! 🇪🇸🏁

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Spanish GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
181Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:11,546
24Lando NorrisMcLaren1:11,755+0,209s
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:11,848+0,302s
463George RussellMercedes1:11,848+0,302s
544Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:12,045+0,499s
612Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:12,111+0,565s
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:12,131+0,585s
810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:12,199+0,653s
96Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:12,252+0,706s
1014Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:12,284+0,738s
1123Alex AlbonWilliams1:12,641+1,095s
125Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:12,756+1,210s
1330Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:12,763+1,217s
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:13,058+1,512s
1587Oliver BearmanHaas1:13,315+1,769s
1627Nico HülkenbergSauber1:13,190+1,644s
1731Esteban OconHaas1:13,201+1,655s
1855Carlos SainzWilliams1:13,203+1,657s
1943Franco ColapintoAlpine1:13,334+1,788s
2022Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:13,385+1,839s

✅ Check out our 2025 Spanish F1 Grand Prix Preview.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.