Event: Spanish Grand Prix
Track: Catalunya Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:.00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has once again delivered a qualifying thriller! With Oscar Piastri pulling off a sensational pole and Lando Norris locking out the front row for McLaren, it’s game on in Spain.
Max Verstappen and George Russell clocked the exact same lap time—yes, really—setting up a fierce second-row showdown. Mercedes is back in the mix, Ferrari is scratching their heads, and local hero Fernando Alonso sneaked into the top 10 to give the home crowd something to shout about.
Scroll down to see the full starting grid for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix—and get ready for what could be a scorcher of a race on Sunday! 🇪🇸🏁
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:11,546
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:11,755
|+0,209s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:11,848
|+0,302s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:11,848
|+0,302s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:12,045
|+0,499s
|6
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:12,111
|+0,565s
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:12,131
|+0,585s
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:12,199
|+0,653s
|9
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:12,252
|+0,706s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:12,284
|+0,738s
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:12,641
|+1,095s
|12
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:12,756
|+1,210s
|13
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:12,763
|+1,217s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:13,058
|+1,512s
|15
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:13,315
|+1,769s
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:13,190
|+1,644s
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:13,201
|+1,655s
|18
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:13,203
|+1,657s
|19
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:13,334
|+1,788s
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:13,385
|+1,839s
