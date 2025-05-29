Don’t Miss Out: Crucial Details Ahead of the 2025 Spanish GP

The will be the ninth race of the 2025 Formula 1 season, and it might be the most anticipated race so far.

Tougher flexibility tests will be carried out on cars’ front wings from Spain on. This change was expected since the start of the season, with the FIA giving teams time to adjust. According to Formula1.com: “The deflection allowance under a static load will be reduced from 15mm to 10mm.”

This move has been mentioned as a possible game-changer for the pecking order, while some teams have dismissed that it will have a huge effect on the performance of the top cars.

It will be interesting to see if other top teams can fight against more consistently. Red Bull is probably the best suited for it, since the Austrian team has been the closest to McLaren this year and has been able to defeat the Woking team twice.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are the Top 2 in the World Drivers’ Championship, with 161 and 158 points, respectively. Red Bull’s is the closest challenger, with 136 points and two wins this year.

Mercedes’ George Russell has had two rough outings in a row and sits fourth with 99 points, 20 points ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the WDC with 63 points.

In the World Constructors’ Championship, McLaren clearly leads, with six wins in eight races and 319 points. The rest is far behind, but there’s a three-team fight for second place between Mercedes (147 points), Red Bull (143) and (142).

2025 Spanish GP Facts & Figures

This event will be celebrated on 1 June and will be the 67th Spanish Grand Prix in history. The race will go for 66 laps and a distance of 307.236 km.

The first Spanish Grand Prix was held in 1913. The race was part of the pre-war World Manufacturers’ Championship and the European Championship in 1927 and 1935, respectively.

The race on Sunday will be the 54th World Championship Spanish Grand Prix. The first-ever World Championship of Drivers’ race in Spain was at Pedralbes in 1951 when 18-inch tyres proved to be too much against Ferrari’s 16-inch tyres and the Argentine emerged with the win and the first of his five F1 championships.

The race was sporadic in the championship during the early years. It took place in 1954 before disappearing for over a decade. It made its return in 1968 with Graham Hill winning for an emotional team at Jarama, as Jim Clark had died weeks before and that race was the first after the tragic loss of the Scottish legend.

Jarama and Montjuic hosted nine and four World Championship Grands Prix, respectively, between 1967 and 1981, with Jarama also hosting non-championship races in 1967 and 1980. At Montjuic, in 1975, a dark day occurred after a rear-wing failure in Rolf Stommelen’s Hill car caused an accident that tragically took the lives of four spectators.

The race again disappeared from the calendar for several years before returning in 1986, at Jerez de la Frontera.

and Nigel Mansell gave us a great fight for the win in 1986, with the Brazilian beating Mansell by just 0.014 seconds. In 1990, Martin Donnelly suffered a big crash in his Lotus, which ended his career as he suffered major leg injuries and brain and lung contusions.

Barcelona arrived in the Formula 1 championship in 1991 and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix ever since. It will be hosting its 35th straight Grand Prix.

The track has provided some awesome moments like Mansell and Senna again battling with just inches between their cars in 1991 or stunning win in the wet 1996 GP, the first of his 72 wins for Ferrari. Also, Williams took its last win to date in Barcelona, with Pastor Maldonado shocking the paddock in 2012.

Fernando Alonso took his last GP win to date at Barcelona in 2013, while Max Verstappen’s first-ever win was in Spain in 2016, after Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s collided at the start.

Schumacher and Hamilton are the all-time leaders in terms of wins in Spain, with six apiece.

Verstappen has won the last three editions of the Spanish Grand Prix and has four victories in the event.

Regarding teams, Ferrari has been the most successful in Spain, recording 12 wins.

Mercedes, on its side, has won nine races in Spain, and seven of those came during championship races.

McLaren and Williams have eight wins each, though one of Williams’ triumphs was in the 1980 non-championship race.

won six times in Spain. Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel gave the team consecutive wins in 2010 and 2011, before Verstappen’s four triumphs.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is challenging and well-balanced. For the 2023 race, the chicane added to the final sector in 2007 was eliminated and the track returned to its traditional layout, with two sweeping right-handers before the main straight. The changes made the layout a 4.657 km park with 14 corners. It is one of the places drivers and teams know to perfection since winter testing and some Testing of Previous Cars often celebrated at the venue.

The track is aerodynamically demanding while having a long straight, which makes the setup aspect very difficult. Its layout has been slightly altered over the years, with a slower Turn 10 (La Caixa) added instead of a sweeping left-hander in 2004.

For the 2021 event, the track suffered a new change in Turn 10 (La Caixa) as the corner was given a new shape that resembles a bit of the original track layout, and the change was made to enhance safety in that sector.

The track has hosted 33 rounds of the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991.

The lap records for the track in the current layout are held by Lando Norris (1:11.383 min in the 2024 qualifying) and Max Verstappen (Fastest Lap during the 2023 race: 1:16.330 min).

2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Tyres

The dry tyres for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix will be the C1 as P Zero White hard, C2 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C3 as P Zero Red soft.

Pirelli explained their choice with a press release: “Not only is the track challenging for the cars, it also places high demands on the tyres. After two consecutive rounds featuring the softest trio in the 2025 range, as usual Pirelli has chosen the hardest, namely the C1 as Hard, the C2 as Medium and the C3 as Soft.

“The three compounds have been revised since last year, especially the C2, making the performance gaps between them more equidistant. That could lead to the Medium and Soft being favoured for the race.

“The forces exerted on the tyres are medium to high, because of the many fast corners, such as turn 3 and the final two, both of them righthanders. The corner of the car subjected to the greatest stress is the front left, as right hand turns are in the majority.

“Even if the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit is no longer much used for testing by the teams, because of the virtual elimination of in-season testing and a reduction in pre-season work, it is still a very important test bench.

“That’s why Pirelli has chosen to test here for a third time, following on from September 2024 and this January, working on development of tyres for next season. The test takes place on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 June, with the help of Mercedes drivers on both days, Racing Bulls on Tuesday and Red Bull on Wednesday.

“For years now a two-stop strategy has been pretty much a given at Montmelò and last year’s race was no exception. All drivers, with the exception of Alex Albon starting from pit lane on the Medium, lined up on the grid on the Soft for the first stint.

“12 drivers used all three available compounds, leaving the Hard for the final stint, while the top three finishers, winner Max Verstappen followed by and Lewis Hamilton, were on a second set of Softs when they took the chequered flag.”

The minimum starting pressures will be 26.0 psi (front) and 22.0 psi (rear).

2025 Spanish Grand Prix – Weather Forecast

Friday, May 30th- FP1 & FP2

Conditions: Sunny

Max. temperature: 27°C

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, May 31st – FP3 & Qualifying

Conditions: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Max. temperature: 26°C

Chance of rain: 1%

Sunday, June 1st – Race

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Max. temperature: 28°C

Chance of rain: 0%

Who will be on the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix podium?

Let us bet on the FIA’s stricter front-wing tests creating a new pecking order for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Many, including boss, Toto Wolff, have mentioned Ferrari as arguably the best suited to take advantage of the stronger tests. Meanwhile, McLaren has dismissed that the new dynamic will have a big effect on the performance of the top teams.

Red Bull also expects that the directive will have an impact on McLaren’s MCL39 car, with the Austrian team looking at Barcelona as a huge chance to start climbing back in the WDC.

The prediction for the top three of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix is 1. Charles Leclerc, 2. Lewis Hamilton, 3. Lando Norris.

