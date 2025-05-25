Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 22°C

Tarmac: dry 43°C

Humidity: 54%

Wind: 2.8 km/h

Lando Norris scored his 6th F1 race win today. The British driver won the Monaco Grand Prix for the very first time. It was his second race win of the 2025 season. The McLaren driver started from pole and drove to victory under pressure from Charles Leclerc almost the whole race. It was the 195th race win for the McLaren F1 team.

A Papaya Dream Comes True in Monaco

In the jewel of the F1 calendar, the glitz, glamour, and unforgiving barriers of Monaco witnessed a race for the ages. Lando Norris, in what might become the defining win of his career, delivered a clinical performance to conquer the streets of Monte Carlo for McLaren. From pole to victory, Norris was flawless, resisting relentless pressure from local hero Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri to secure his second win of the season.

Monaco demanded precision. Norris delivered poetry.

A Start With Sparks and Scrapes

The drama began as early as Turn 1. While Norris held onto his lead despite a heart-stopping lock-up, chaos erupted further back. Gabriel Bortoleto slammed into the barriers exiting the corner before the tunnel after an aggressive move on Antonelli went south. The Virtual Safety Car was quickly deployed, creating early strategic dilemmas in this .

Moments later, Tsunoda and Gasly added to the casualty list. A misjudged move into the Nouvelle Chicane saw Gasly rear-end the Red Bull, ending his race on Lap 8. Tsunoda, surprisingly, carried on—battle scars and all.

McLaren Holds Firm as Chaos Reigns

With Norris and Leclerc in control up front, the race’s true intrigue brewed beneath the surface—strategy. The new two-stop rule forced teams into unpredictable moves. McLaren timed it to perfection, executing slick double stops for both drivers. Ferrari matched McLaren’s execution, but not their pace.

Leclerc hounded Norris with Monegasque fire, but overtaking on these narrow streets remained nearly impossible. Verstappen tried to spice things up with an ultra-long stint on worn mediums, leading briefly before a last-lap pit stop dropped him to P4.

Norris in Control, Leclerc Out of Time

Lap after lap, Leclerc filled Norris' mirrors. But the Brit was ice cold. The Monaco walls loomed, the pressure was immense, yet Lando never cracked. Behind them, Piastri—recovering from a scrappy weekend—held onto third, preserving his slender championship lead by just three points.

Hamilton finished a quiet but clean P5, while rookie Isack Hadjar dazzled with a P6 finish after brilliant strategy execution by Racing Bulls. Ocon, Lawson, Albon, and Sainz completed the top 10, with George Russell just missing out after a messy outing that included two drive-through penalties.

Verstappen’s Gamble, Mercedes’ Misfire

Red Bull’s call to delay Verstappen’s second stop nearly paid off. The reigning champ backed Norris into Leclerc, causing late-race tension—but it wasn’t enough. Max’s strategy gamble ended with him just off the podium, and questions looming over Red Bull’s form.

Mercedes, meanwhile, suffered a race to forget. With neither car scoring and Russell’s aggressive chicane cut costing him dearly, the Silver Arrows were outplayed tactically and outpaced on track.

Team Game in the Midfield

The biggest midfield winners? Williams and Racing Bulls. Both teams executed team orders and split strategies to perfection. Sainz played the team role to help Albon score; Lawson benefitted from Hadjar’s early pit stop. Even in Monaco’s processional reputation, team tactics brought big rewards.

The Podium: Champagne, Cheers, and Championship Pressure

As Norris crossed the line to rapturous cheers, it was clear this wasn't just another race—it was a statement. McLaren are title contenders. Norris is back in form. And the battle with Piastri, now three points ahead, is heating up.

Leclerc, ever gracious, admitted defeat was sealed on Saturday. “Lando did a better job. I wish I’d won at home again, but this weekend was still better than we expected,” said the Ferrari driver.

Piastri, meanwhile, called his Monaco podium “not bad for a messy weekend,” hinting he’s ready to bounce back in Spain.

Alonso’s Agony & Monaco’s Attrition

While McLaren celebrated, Alonso’s nightmare continued. A smoky retirement on Lap 38 means eight races without points—unthinkable for the Spaniard. The double DNF for Gasly and Alonso leaves Aston Martin reeling, now behind Racing Bulls in the Constructors’ Championship.

Championship Shake-Up

With Piastri’s lead now cut to just three points over Norris, and Verstappen lurking just behind, the title fight is alive and electrifying. Three title contenders. Eight rounds done. Sixteen to go.

The F1 caravan rolls on to Spain next weekend—where the twists in this 2025 season show no sign of slowing down.

Classification 2025 Monaco GP

Fastest lap: 1:13.221 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL39 #4 on lap 78 @164.067 km/h

