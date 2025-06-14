Event:

George Russell qualified as quickest for the 7th time today. The Mercedes driver scored his second pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix. It was the 1st pole of the 2025 season for the British driver and the 144th pole for the Mercedes F1 team.

Russell Shocks Canada: Mercedes Man Dethrones Verstappen in Thrilling Montreal Qualifying

🚦 Q1: Red Flags, Flying Engine Covers & Shock Eliminations

Qualifying kicked off in unpredictable style at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve with a session that had it all — flying debris, track evolution chaos, and big names falling at the first hurdle.

Just as the first hot laps were building, Alex Albon’s engine cover decided it no longer wanted to be part of the Williams. The resulting red flag halted the session with 5:30 on the clock and mechanics scrambling. By the time action resumed, track conditions had evolved rapidly, catching several big hitters off guard.

Carlos Sainz, cheered on by his Ferrari fans, was among the surprise casualties. Held up by Isack Hadjar in a messy moment that earned the young Racing Bulls driver a trip to the stewards, Sainz never recovered. He joined Bortoleto, Stroll, Lawson, and a severely outpaced Pierre Gasly in the elimination zone.

And just like that, five were gone before things even properly heated up.

🟡 Q2: Medium Gamble & Tsunoda's Rapid Fall from Grace

The second segment was all about tyre tactics and last-minute magic. With track temperatures still high, many teams rolled the dice on the medium compound — a choice that paid off for some and punished others.

Max Verstappen stormed out early and delivered a blinding lap on mediums, comfortably beating rivals on fresh softs. Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto, feeling the pressure after being out-qualified by his teammate for weeks, delivered a solid lap to flirt with Q3.

Unfortunately for the Argentinian rookie, it wasn’t quite enough. He missed out in P12, alongside Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Bearman, and Ocon.

And Tsunoda’s weekend went from bad to worse — the Red Bull man was already hit with a 10-place grid penalty for ignoring red flags in FP3, meaning he’ll start dead last on Sunday. Ouch.

🔴 Q3: George Russell Unleashes the Beast

When the top 10 shootout began, it was anyone’s guess who’d claim pole. McLaren looked strong. Verstappen was ominous. But George Russell? The man hadn't started from pole all year — until now.

In a dramatic final two minutes, Oscar Piastri briefly snatched provisional pole with a mega lap on softs. Verstappen countered with a stunning effort on mediums, bumping the Aussie down. But it wasn’t over.

Russell, running the same medium rubber, delivered what he called “the most exhilarating lap of my life.” A 1:10.899s put him a full 0.160s clear of Verstappen — a massive margin around this short circuit.

The grid was set, but not without drama.

🧠 Tyres & Strategy: Mediums Make the Difference

While many chased outright grip on the C6 softs, it was the mediums that turned out to be the golden ticket. Both Russell and Verstappen made them work when it counted most. McLaren might rue not making the switch — Norris, sticking with softs, could only manage P7, and that despite showing solid pace earlier in the weekend.

💥 What to Expect on Race Day

This race has all the ingredients for fireworks:

Russell vs Verstappen into Turn 1 — neither will back off, but only one can lead.

Piastri lurking in P3 — perhaps with the best long-run pace of all.

Hamilton and Alonso , the old warriors, side by side on row 3.

Norris needing a comeback, and Leclerc fuming after a costly Q3 error.

Add the possibility of rain, strategic tyre choices with limited soft sets, and Verstappen carrying 11 penalty points on his licence, and you’ve got a race with serious stakes.

🧮 Who Missed Out?

Sainz : Caught in traffic, out in Q1. He’ll start 17th. A brutal blow at his home Grand Prix.

Gasly : Dead last. A performance Alpine will want to forget.

Tsunoda: Out in Q2, penalised to P20. A harsh reminder of how unforgiving the rules can be.

🎙️ Parting Words

“That last lap was mighty,” Russell shouted over the radio. And it was.

He now starts on pole for the first time in 2025 — and he’ll need every ounce of focus to convert it into victory with Verstappen breathing down his neck.

Buckle up. Canada always delivers, and Sunday’s race looks set to be an all-out battle from lights out to chequered flag.

Be sure to join us tomorrow for the full race report – it’s going to be a wild one.

Qualifying Times 2025 Canadian GP

Last year's pole time was a 1:11.742 min, set by George Russell with the Mercedes W15 in Q2 on a set of soft compound tyres.

