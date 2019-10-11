Lap Times FP2 2019 Japanese F1 GP

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: Dry 28.8°C

Tarmac: Dry 31.9°C

Humidity : 56.3%

Wind : 1.6 m/s S

Pressure: 1003 bar

Because of the super typhoon that's coming towards Japan tomorrow the final and last practice has been cancelled and qualifying has been moved to Sunday morning.

If the conditions are not good enough on Sunday morning, the qualifying session will also be cancelled and the classification of this second free practice will be the starting grid for the race.





Lewis Hamilton topped the last years FP2 on Suzuka with a 1:28.217 min in the Mercedes W09.

FP2 Lap Times 2019 Japanese GP

Below you can see the highlights of the second free practice sesson in Japan today.

FP2 could decide the grid order for Sunday's race depending on the disruption caused by the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis. Watch highlights ⬇️#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IOmJgvCEjm — Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2019

