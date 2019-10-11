Lap Times FP2 2019 Japanese F1 GP

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: Dry 28.8°C
Tarmac: Dry  31.9°C
Humidity : 56.3%
Wind : 1.6 m/s S
Pressure: 1003 bar

Because of the super typhoon that's coming towards Japan tomorrow the final and last practice has been cancelled and qualifying has been moved to Sunday morning.

If the conditions are not good enough on Sunday morning, the qualifying session will also be cancelled and the classification of this second free practice will be the starting grid for the race.


Lewis Hamilton topped the last years FP2 on Suzuka with a 1:28.217 min in the Mercedes W09.

FP2 Lap Times 2019 Japanese GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:27.78533Soft
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:27.885+0.100s34Soft
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28.066+0.281s24Soft
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:28.141+0.356s28Soft
55Sebastian VettelFerrari1:28.376+0.591s37Soft
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:28.402+0.617s34Soft
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:29.051+1.266s29Soft
811Sergio PérezRacing Point1:29.299+1.514s28Soft
910Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:29.354+1.569s34Soft
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:29.358+1.573s35Soft
117Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:29.477+1.692s29Soft
1226Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:29.512+1.727s35Soft
138Romain GrosjeanHaas1:29.553+1.768s28Soft
1418Lance StrollRacing Point1:29.597+1.812s27Soft
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:29.651+1.866s33Soft
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:29.749+1.964s31Soft
173Daniel RicciardoRenault1:29.859+2.074s30Soft
1827Nico HülkenbergRenault1:30.334+2.549s29Soft
1988Robert KubicaWilliams1:30.916+3.131s35Soft
2063George RussellWilliams1:31.071+3.286s36Soft

Below you can see the highlights of the second free practice sesson in Japan today.

