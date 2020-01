Lap Times FP1 2019 Japanese F1 GP

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: Dry 24°C

Tarmac: Dry 30°C

Humidity : 66%

Wind : 1.6 m/s S

Pressure: 1001 bar

PIerre Gasly had to enjoy himself with something else this 1st free practice. HIs car was driven by Japanese driver Naoki Yamamoto.

The debut for the Japanese driver was very successful. His quickest lap time was only was 0,1s slower than experienced driver Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rosso.





Lewis Hamilton was quickest in last years FP1 around Suzuka with a 1:28.691 min in the Mercedes W09.

FP1 Lap Times 2019 Japanese GP

