Inside Scoop: Marko's Plans for Hadjar's Career This Summer

Jun.29 - Dr Helmut Marko is not ruling out a 2026 promotion for Isack Hadjar.

The long-time Red Bull F1 advisor has been raving about the 20-year-old French rookie all season so far.

"He hasn't done anything stupid," the 82-year-old told L'Equipe, excusing Hadjar's early formation lap spin on debut in Melbourne.

"Since the pressure has gone, he has developed a very good sense of humor too," Marko said.

"He's more or less always in Q3, but what matters most to me is how quickly he's adapting. I don't know how many circuits he knew before arriving, and after three laps, he's on the pace."

That adaptation could come in very handy for Hadjar if he is drafted in to replace Yuki Tsunoda next year, as Red Bull Racing continues its elusive search for a competitive teammate for Max Verstappen.

"First, we'll finish the season calmly," said Marko, "and after the summer break, we'll think things through.

"We also have contracts with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda that we can extend long-term," he told Kleine Zeitung.

As for Hadjar, Marko continued his latest rant of admiration to L'Equipe.

"He's also calmed down on the radio," said the Austrian. "He no longer has those angry conversations. He's developing and for a lot of people, that's a big surprise.

"Even for me," the unflappable 82-year-old admitted.

Marko even thinks Hadjar has the hallmarks of future greatness.

"Isack is a very unique driver," he insisted. "When I saw him for the first time, I thought he was a new (Alain) Prost. He knows how to stand back and take in all the information that comes his way. His way of thinking before speaking is also remarkable.

"It's also his character to be tough."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: