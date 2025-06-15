Event:

Track:

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 20:.00 CET | 19:00 BST | 11:00 PDT | 03:00 JST

The stage is set at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve for what promises to be a blockbuster 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. After a thrilling qualifying session filled with tyre gambles, flying engine covers, and last-minute heroics, George Russell emerged as the surprise pole-sitter, ending the Red Bull-McLaren lockout with a stunning lap on medium tyres.

He’ll line up alongside Max Verstappen, who looked sharp but couldn't match Russell’s magic. Behind them, Oscar Piastri starts from third with eyes firmly on extending his championship lead, while Kimi Antonelli continues to impress in his rookie season with a second-row start.

There’s drama throughout the grid — Yuki Tsunoda starts from the back after a 10-place penalty, Carlos Sainz is mired in P17 after traffic trouble, and Fernando Alonso will aim for a big result after a poor season start.

Below is the full starting order for Sunday's Grand Prix. Buckle up — this one has all the ingredients for a classic Montreal showdown.

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Canadian GP

*Penalties:

Isaac Hadjar, Racings Bulls #6 - 3 sec. penalty for impeding Charles Leclerc.

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull #22 - 10 sec. penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions.

✅ Check out the

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: