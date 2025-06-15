Starting Grid 2025 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

15 June 2025

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 20:.00 CET | 19:00 BST | 11:00 PDT | 03:00 JST

The stage is set at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve for what promises to be a blockbuster 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. After a thrilling qualifying session filled with tyre gambles, flying engine covers, and last-minute heroics, George Russell emerged as the surprise pole-sitter, ending the Red Bull-McLaren lockout with a stunning lap on medium tyres.

He’ll line up alongside Max Verstappen, who looked sharp but couldn't match Russell’s magic. Behind them, Oscar Piastri starts from third with eyes firmly on extending his championship lead, while Kimi Antonelli continues to impress in his rookie season with a second-row start.

There’s drama throughout the grid — Yuki Tsunoda starts from the back after a 10-place penalty, Carlos Sainz is mired in P17 after traffic trouble, and Fernando Alonso will aim for a big result after a poor season start.

Below is the full starting order for Sunday's Grand Prix. Buckle up — this one has all the ingredients for a classic Montreal showdown.

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Canadian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
163George RussellMercedes1:10,899
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:11,059+0,160s
381Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:11,120+0,221s
412Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:11,391+0,492s
544Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:11,526+0,627s
614Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:11,586+0,687s
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:11,625+0,726s
816Charles LeclercFerrari1:11,682+0,783s
923Alex AlbonWilliams1:11,907+1,008s
1043Franco ColapintoAlpine1:12,142+1,243s
1127Nico HülkenbergSauber1:12,183+1,284s
126*Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:11,867+0,968s
1387Oliver BearmanHaas1:12,340+1,441s
1431Esteban OconHaas1:12,634+1,735s
155Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:12,385+1,486s
1655Carlos SainzWilliams1:12,398+1,499s
1718Lance StrollAston Martin1:12,517+1,618s
1830Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:12,525+1,626s
1910Pierre GaslyAlpine1:12,667+1,768s
2022*Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:12,102+1,203s

*Penalties:

  • Isaac Hadjar, Racings Bulls #6 - 3 sec. penalty for impeding Charles Leclerc.
  • Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull #22 - 10 sec. penalty for overtaking under red flag conditions.

