Norris Edges Antonelli by 0.001s in Mexico FP3

Lando Norris snatched the fastest time in final practice for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, beating championship leader Kimi Antonelli by an astonishing 0.001 seconds. Charles Leclerc completed the top three, just 0.117 seconds behind, as McLaren ended Ferrari's Friday dominance and set up a qualifying battle that looks almost impossible to predict.

After Leclerc topped both Friday sessions, Norris finally gave McLaren the upper hand at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Oscar Piastri reinforced the team's improvement by finishing fourth, while Max Verstappen struggled to fifth in a Red Bull that looked increasingly uncomfortable.

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth ahead of George Russell, who was approximately half a second slower than his Mercedes team-mate. With McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari occupying the top three positions, separated by barely a tenth, Saturday's final practice delivered the closest fight of the Mexico weekend so far.

Norris Takes Control as Ferrari's Advantage Disappears

Ferrari had looked like the team to beat after Leclerc topped both Friday sessions, but McLaren steadily turned the tables as the circuit gained grip.

Norris initially established a commanding advantage during the qualifying simulations on Pirelli's C5 soft tyres, with Piastri also showing encouraging pace. Antonelli subsequently moved ahead, seemingly putting Mercedes in position to finish fastest.

Norris had other ideas.

The Briton responded with another flying lap, reclaiming first place by a solitary thousandth of a second. Remarkably, he achieved the improvement on tyres that had already completed more running than Leclerc's.

It was an important demonstration of the soft compound's durability. Drivers were finding that multiple attempts remained possible on the same set, making tyre preparation and traffic management potentially decisive factors in qualifying.

Leclerc eventually secured third after struggling to produce a completely clean lap. The Ferrari driver abandoned one attempt after riding the kerbs aggressively, while his final competitive effort came on soft tyres that were already six laps old.

That left the Monegasque just 0.117 seconds behind Norris, a respectable result considering the compromised programme.

Hamilton also struggled to put together a representative qualifying simulation, finishing sixth after Ferrari had replaced his power unit following Friday's failure. The team used an engine from his existing allocation, avoiding a grid penalty.

Ferrari has certainly not lost its competitiveness overnight. But after looking comfortable on Friday, the Scuderia now faces a McLaren team that appears to have found the performance it was missing.

Antonelli Closes on Pole as Verstappen Loses Ground

Antonelli's second place was particularly significant given what awaits him on Sunday.

The Italian needs only a ninth-place finish to secure his maiden Formula 1 World Championship, yet showed no obvious intention of settling for a conservative weekend.

His qualifying simulation featured an outstanding middle sector, briefly putting him comfortably clear of the field before Norris delivered his final improvement.

Russell, meanwhile, could manage only seventh, approximately half a second behind his team-mate.

The difference was striking. Mercedes had shown competitive pace with both cars on Friday, but Antonelli appeared considerably more comfortable extracting performance from the car in final practice.

For a driver standing on the verge of becoming Formula 1's youngest World Champion, the timing could hardly be better.

Verstappen's situation was rather less encouraging.

The Dutchman finished fifth after another difficult session, reporting braking problems and spending time in the garage while Red Bull worked on his car.

It continued a frustrating weekend that had already included a collision with Liam Lawson during FP2. Both drivers subsequently received one-place grid penalties after the stewards ruled their behaviour unacceptable.

Verstappen has won five times in Mexico City, more than any other driver, but the RB22 currently appears less competitive than the leading McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari cars.

His record at this circuit demonstrates that pole position is not essential for victory. Nevertheless, starting behind several rivals while carrying a grid penalty is hardly ideal, particularly with Red Bull still searching for answers.

Haas Springs Hirakawa Surprise as Reliability Problems Continue

Away from the battle at the front, Haas delivered the biggest surprise of the weekend by announcing that Ryo Hirakawa would replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver had already participated in FP1 before Ocon returned for Friday's second session. However, Haas confirmed on Saturday morning that Hirakawa would take over for FP3, qualifying and Sunday's 71-lap race.

The team offered no detailed explanation, stating only that Ocon's absence was unrelated to illness and that no further comment would be made.

Hirakawa now faces the considerable challenge of making his Formula 1 race debut with minimal preparation. Haas initially concentrated on longer runs to help him settle into the car before introducing qualifying-style laps.

The situation is unusual, but hardly the only disruption affecting the grid.

Gabriel Bortoleto's miserable weekend continued when his Audi developed another power unit problem, with smoke visible from the car during the early stages of FP3.

The Brazilian returned to the garage, after which Audi opted for a precautionary power unit change. His session was effectively over, leaving him desperately short of preparation after missing FP1 and completing only 12 laps on Friday afternoon.

Sergio Perez also lost almost the entire final practice session at his home Grand Prix as Cadillac replaced his power unit. The team confirmed that an existing engine from his allocation would be used, avoiding a penalty.

With the track temperature reaching approximately 45°C and grip remaining limited by Mexico City's altitude, even drivers enjoying trouble-free sessions had plenty to contend with.

Norris Fastest Again, but 2025 Tells a Different Story

The comparison with last year's Mexico City FP3 offers one of the most interesting statistics of the weekend.

Norris also topped final practice in 2025, setting a 1:16.633 and finishing a substantial 0.345 seconds ahead of Hamilton, with Russell third, 0.512 seconds off the pace.

This year, Norris again finished first, but his advantage over Antonelli was just 0.001 seconds.

Mexico City FP3 2025 2026 Fastest driver Lando Norris Lando Norris Second place Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli Third place George Russell Charles Leclerc Gap from P1 to P2 0.345s 0.001s Gap from P1 to P3 0.512s 0.117s

2025 figures: Official FIA Mexico City Grand Prix session classifications. The supplied 2026 liveblog confirms the gaps but does not contain Norris's final absolute lap time, so a reliable year-on-year comparison of his fastest lap is not possible.

The contrast is remarkable. Norris's advantage over second place was 0.344 seconds smaller than it had been twelve months earlier.

Of course, comparing different cars, technical regulations and track conditions does not establish that the field has become universally more competitive. But the leading margins are undeniably tighter in this particular session.

There is another historical warning for Norris's rivals.

After dominating FP3 in 2025, the McLaren driver went on to secure pole position with a 1:15.586 before winning the Grand Prix.

He now arrives at qualifying having once again topped final practice. The difference is that Antonelli and Leclerc are considerably closer than Norris's nearest opponents were at this stage last year.

One Thousandth Separates Three Very Different Championship Ambitions

Friday belonged to Leclerc, but Saturday morning has shifted the momentum towards McLaren.

Norris demonstrated impressive single-lap pace, Piastri reinforced McLaren's competitiveness, and Antonelli confirmed that Mercedes has the speed to challenge for pole.

Ferrari remains firmly in contention, particularly with Leclerc only 0.117 seconds adrift despite an imperfect session. Hamilton also has potential to improve if he can finally complete a clean qualifying simulation.

Red Bull, however, appears to have the most work ahead. Verstappen's braking complaints and continued handling difficulties suggest the Dutchman faces a tougher challenge than his impressive Mexico record might indicate.

For Antonelli, qualifying carries a different kind of pressure. A front-row start would be welcome, but keeping clear of trouble on Sunday's long run to Turn 1 matters considerably more than beating Norris by a thousandth.

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix has now produced three different teams within 0.117 seconds at the top of FP3. At a circuit where the cars are sliding, tyre preparation remains unpredictable and the smallest mistake can ruin a lap, there is little room for error.

Norris dominated this session last year and went on to win. This time, he has beaten Antonelli by just 0.001 seconds. Qualifying is shaping up to be anything but a one-team affair.