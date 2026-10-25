Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 29°C / 85°F

Tarmac: dry 38°C / 100°F

Humidity : 38%

Wind : 9.3 km/h North East

Pressure: 1002 mbar

Kimi Antonelli claimed his seventh Grand Prix pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver secured his 8th poles now and his first since the Belgian grand prix, beating Max Verstappen by 0.179 seconds. Isack Hadjar completed the top three, just 0.036 seconds behind his Red Bull team-mate. Antonelli now has an outside chance of securing his maiden World Championship in Sunday's race. It was the 156th pole for the Mercedes F1 team.

Antonelli Beats Verstappen to Crucial US Grand Prix Pole

Kimi Antonelli delivered when it mattered most at the Circuit of the Americas, snatching pole position for the 2026 United States Grand Prix as Mercedes overturned Ferrari's practice advantage and put the Italian championship leader in prime position for Sunday's race.

Antonelli's first Q3 lap proved unbeatable, leaving Max Verstappen 0.179 seconds adrift and Isack Hadjar a further 0.036 seconds behind. Charles Leclerc qualified fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, completing a frustrating afternoon for Ferrari after the Scuderia had topped all three practice sessions.

For Antonelli, it was his seventh Grand Prix pole of 2026 and his first since Spa before the summer break. More importantly, it gives him an opportunity to take another decisive step towards the World Championship, potentially even wrapping up the title in Austin if results fall his way.

But with two Red Bulls immediately behind him and Ferrari still showing formidable underlying pace, Sunday's 56-lap Grand Prix is unlikely to be a procession.

Q1: Ferrari Sets the Pace as Mercedes Gambles

Ferrari wasted little time demonstrating why it had entered qualifying as favourite.

Leclerc established the early benchmark with a 1:35.200 on soft tyres, while Hamilton followed closely behind. Verstappen soon split the two Ferraris, suggesting Red Bull had found additional performance despite the Dutchman's complaints about his RB22's balance throughout practice.

Mercedes opted for a different strategy.

Antonelli and George Russell began on medium tyres, as did Oscar Piastri, hoping to preserve fresh soft rubber for the later qualifying segments. Initially, the decision looked risky, with all three nearly a second off the pace.

Piastri briefly dropped to 13th before improving, while Antonelli climbed to fifth and Russell also secured progression without abandoning the medium compound.

Lando Norris eventually topped Q1, but there was little consolation for Williams and Cadillac.

Both teams lost both cars, while Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll also failed to progress. Cadillac's difficulties were particularly evident, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas occupying the final two positions.

Eliminated in Q1: Ocon (17th), Stroll (18th), Sainz (19th), Albon (20th), Perez (21st) and Bottas (22nd).

Q2: Verstappen Shows His Speed as Racing Bulls Surprise

Verstappen delivered an early warning in Q2 by setting a 1:34.471 on used soft tyres, a lap Norris could not match despite running fresh rubber.

The McLaren driver fell 0.068 seconds short, while Antonelli was almost three tenths behind on his opening attempt.

It was an encouraging sign for Red Bull. Verstappen had used fewer sets of soft tyres than several of his rivals and appeared increasingly comfortable as the circuit evolved.

Ferrari responded late, with Leclerc finishing the segment fastest ahead of Antonelli and Russell. Yet the biggest drama was unfolding further down the order.

Racing Bulls delivered an impressive performance as and Liam Lawson both reached Q3, eliminating Pierre Gasly in the process.

Oliver Bearman endured a particularly frustrating exit. The Haas driver initially appeared to have qualified 13th, only for his lap to be deleted for exceeding track limits, dropping him to 16th.

Eliminated in Q2: Gasly (11th), Hülkenberg (12th), Bortoleto (13th), Colapinto (14th), Alonso (15th) and Bearman (16th).

Q3: Antonelli Delivers the Decisive Blow

Mercedes wasted no time when the final 13-minute shoot-out began.

Russell led his younger team-mate onto the circuit, both running fresh soft tyres. The Briton initially set the pace through the opening sector, but Antonelli was already finding more performance.

The Italian carried that momentum through the middle sector before producing an outstanding final sector, crossing the line almost half a second quicker than Russell.

It was a statement lap.

Verstappen responded, but despite showing strong pace through the opening corners, he could not match Antonelli's complete effort. The Red Bull driver finished 0.179 seconds behind.

Hadjar then produced one of the standout laps of the afternoon.

Having struggled with his car's balance throughout the weekend, the Frenchman suddenly found enough confidence to put his RB22 third, just 0.036 seconds behind Verstappen.

Leclerc could only manage fourth, while Hamilton and Russell completed the provisional top six.

For the first time all weekend, Ferrari was no longer setting the standard.

Wind and Track Limits Decide the Final Shoot-Out

The closing minutes promised a dramatic fight for pole, but strengthening winds made improvements increasingly difficult.

Several drivers struggled with changing balance through COTA's high-speed sections, and Verstappen was particularly unhappy with his Red Bull.

The Dutchman ran wide over the kerbs during his final attempt, losing significant time before abandoning the lap.

"Just Q3 was not good," Verstappen admitted afterwards.

He explained that the car had become increasingly difficult to balance on his final two sets of tyres, leaving him sliding through corners where he had previously been competitive.

Antonelli also failed to improve, but his original benchmark remained untouched.

Norris briefly appeared to have climbed to sixth, only for his lap to be deleted for exceeding track limits. The McLaren driver consequently dropped back to eighth, behind Russell and Piastri.

Lindblad secured ninth, while Lawson completed the top ten without setting a Q3 time, Racing Bulls opting to preserve tyres for the race.

No one could dislodge Antonelli.

One exceptional lap had settled the contest.

Ferrari's Practice Dominance Disappears

Ferrari's fourth and fifth places were arguably the biggest disappointment of qualifying.

Leclerc had topped FP1 and FP2, while Hamilton had led FP3. The SF-26 looked particularly strong through Austin's technical sections without sacrificing too much straight-line speed.

Yet the decisive Q3 runs exposed how quickly the competitive order can change when tyre preparation becomes difficult.

Leclerc described the difference as "night and day", explaining that a slight reduction in track temperature had transformed the behaviour of the soft compound.

Both Ferrari drivers struggled to generate sufficient grip during their preparation laps, leaving them unable to reproduce their practice pace.

Team principal Fred Vasseur admitted his frustration after watching a potential pole position slip away.

Leclerc, however, was quick to find a positive.

"The last time I started from fourth here I won," he reminded reporters.

That was in 2024, when the Monegasque converted fourth on the grid into victory at COTA. Ferrari will be hoping history repeats itself.

Verstappen and Hadjar Give Red Bull a Double Threat

Although Verstappen was disappointed to miss pole, Red Bull emerged from qualifying in a strong position.

The Dutchman had claimed pole at the previous two Grands Prix and arrived in Austin as one of the drivers in form. Despite ongoing concerns about downshifts and understeer, his pace remained competitive throughout the session.

Hadjar's third place was an equally significant achievement.

The Frenchman had described his car as "undriveable" following FP2 and continued struggling in final practice. He eventually finished FP3 nearly nine tenths behind Verstappen.

His qualifying turnaround was impressive, although Hadjar believed a strong tailwind had prevented him from challenging for pole.

Both Red Bulls will now be perfectly positioned to attack Antonelli on the long, uphill approach to Turn 1.

That could prove particularly important at a circuit where the leader into the first corner is not always the driver who started from pole.

Antonelli Reverses Last Year's Austin Qualifying Result

Verstappen claimed pole for the 2025 United States Grand Prix with a 1:32.510 in the Red Bull RB21, before converting that advantage into victory.

Twelve months later, Antonelli has turned the tables on the Dutchman, securing pole by 0.179 seconds.

The supplied 2026 live timing confirms the margin but does not include Antonelli's absolute pole lap time, so a precise year-on-year comparison with Verstappen's 2025 benchmark cannot be established.

What matters for Sunday's race is that Mercedes has beaten Red Bull when the pressure was highest, despite Verstappen appearing increasingly competitive throughout qualifying.

Grid Penalties Reshuffle the Midfield

Three power-unit-related penalties will alter the starting order behind the leading contenders.

Lindblad's five-place penalty drops him from ninth to 14th, promoting Lawson and several midfield rivals.

Gasly consequently moves into the top ten, while Alonso climbs from 15th in qualifying to 12th on the grid.

Colapinto faces a ten-place penalty, while Bortoleto must start from the back following his own power-unit changes. The pair will consequently occupy the final row.

The front of the grid remains unchanged, with Antonelli and Verstappen sharing the first row, followed by Hadjar and Leclerc.

Can Antonelli Seal the World Championship in Austin?

Antonelli's seventh pole of the season could hardly have arrived at a more important moment.

The Italian has a mathematical chance of securing his maiden Drivers' Championship on Sunday, although the required combination of results makes an Austin coronation far from certain.

He must win the Grand Prix, with Hamilton finishing fifth or lower and Russell ninth or lower.

With Hamilton starting fifth and Russell sixth, the latter condition could prove particularly difficult to achieve.

Still, Antonelli has put himself in the strongest possible position.

"We got pole, so we will try and win for tomorrow," he said after qualifying, acknowledging that Verstappen and Hadjar would make his afternoon anything but easy.

Strategy adds another layer of uncertainty. A two-stop race appears likely, although some teams may attempt to stretch their tyres sufficiently to make a one-stop strategy work.

Ferrari will be determined to recover its practice form, McLaren needs a significant improvement after a disappointing qualifying session, and Red Bull has two cars positioned to challenge Mercedes immediately.

But the biggest question surrounds Antonelli himself.

The championship leader has delivered the lap he needed. He has beaten Verstappen, survived the changing conditions and secured the best starting position possible.

Now he faces the far greater challenge of keeping two Red Bulls behind him for 56 laps.

Austin's first corner could decide whether Sunday becomes another step towards Antonelli's first World Championship — or the beginning of a fight that keeps the title race alive.

Quali Times 2026 US F1 GP

The quickest lap time of last years GP quali was even faster with a 1:32.510 min driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB22.

The quickest sector times during qualifying were set by:

Sector 1: 25.230 sec. by George Russell with the Mercedes W17.

Sector 2: 37.105 sec. by Kimi Antonelli with the Mercedes W17.

Sector 3: 31.428 sec. by Kimi Antonelli with the Mercedes W17.

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United States Grand Prix Austin · round 18 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sat 24 Oct 23:22 UTC. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 61% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 21% to win 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull · #6 6.0% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 20 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Grid Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 61% 98% 100% P1 P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P1 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 21% 83% 100% P2 P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 6.0% 40% 100% P3 P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P3 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2.8% 20% 95% P4 P5 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P4 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2.8% 19% 94% P5 P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P5 6 Lando Norris McLaren 0.9% 5.2% 57% P8 P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P8 7 George Russell Mercedes 0.7% 5.9% 61% P6 P2 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P6 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0.5% 4.1% 49% P7 P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P7 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0.5% 2.9% 37% P10 P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.4% 2.6% 30% P12 P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.3% 2.2% 28% P11 P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P11 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.3% 1.9% 26% P14 P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P14 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.3% 1.9% 27% P20 P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20 14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.3% 2.5% 33% P9 P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P9 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 0.3% 2.0% 25% P15 P18 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P15 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.3% 1.8% 23% P17 P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P17 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.3% 1.6% 21% P13 P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P13 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.2% 1.8% 22% P20 P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20 19 Alex Albon Williams 0.2% 1.4% 19% P18 P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P18 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.2% 1.4% 18% P20 P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.2% 1.3% 19% P16 P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs · starts P16 22 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.1% 1.3% 19% P19 P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19 Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 P The Predictor model 38 pts 1 An Sionnach 37 pts 2 Shroppyfly 37 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 31 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 28 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 18 pts 6 Casparovic 16 pts 7 ipeluri 12 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Kasra 8 pts 11 bearman's 7 pts 12 Mo 6 pts 13 Raceworks Media 6 pts 14 Rahmi Can 6 pts 15 Killabee 6 pts 16 Carlo 6 pts 17 MKL 6 pts 18 Sudhjd 6 pts 19 Tori Green 6 pts 20 Marcos Torres Barker 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid. 20% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 20% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 60% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. 12 /17 winners called 1.9 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 70 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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