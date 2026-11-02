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Peter Sauber Admits Zehnder Exit Was 'Completely Unexpected'

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Peter Sauber Admits Zehnder Exit Was 'Completely Unexpected'
Leopold 1 min read
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He hired Beat Zehnder in 1988. Nearly four decades later, Peter Sauber was caught off guard by his exit.

Peter Sauber has admitted he was stunned by Audi's decision to part ways with Beat Zehnder after 39 years with the Hinwil operation.

Audi announced in Mexico that Zehnder will leave at the end of December as part of a restructuring ahead of 2027.

How did Peter Sauber react to Zehnder's exit?

For the founder of Sauber, who first brought Zehnder into the team in 1988, the decision came out of nowhere.

"For me, the news was not only surprising, no, it was completely unexpected," the 83-year-old Swiss told Blick newspaper.

He declined to comment further on what the Swiss newspaper described as Zehnder's apparent dismissal.

Why is Audi being criticised over the announcement?

Blick veteran Roger Benoit was also sharply critical of the way Audi handled the news.

"In a press release lacking in style," he wrote.

"Normally, the victim would have a chance to speak in such a situation."

"A kind of father, even a friend"

Benoit pointed out that Zehnder had been far more than just a long-serving employee, describing him as "a kind of father, even a friend" to many inside the team.

He also recalled that during one of Sauber's financially difficult periods, Zehnder even paid the team's hotel bill himself.

"Even though Beat Zehnder has wanted to slow down for years due to health problems, he didn't deserve such a bare announcement without any words of his own," Benoit concluded.

Fast Facts: Zehnder exit
PersonBeat Zehnder
Service39 years at Hinwil
Hired1988, by Peter Sauber
LeavesEnd of December
ReasonAudi restructure for 2027

Related: Zehnder Leaves Audi After 39 Years and 601 Straight Races

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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