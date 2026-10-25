Starting Grid 2026 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: United States Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Formation lap starts Sunday, 26 October 2026, at: 14:00 Local (CDT) | 21:00 CEST | 20:00 UK (BST) | 12:00 Los Angeles (PDT) | 04:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)
2026 US GP Starting Grid: Antonelli Faces Red Bull Threat
Kimi Antonelli could leave Austin as Formula 1 World Champion, but Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar have other ideas. The Mercedes driver starts the 2026 United States Grand Prix from pole position, with two Red Bulls poised to turn his potential title celebration into a 56-lap nightmare.
Antonelli secured his seventh Grand Prix pole of the season, beating Verstappen by 0.179 seconds. Hadjar qualified an impressive third, while Charles Leclerc salvaged fourth for Ferrari after the Scuderia's domination of all three practice sessions suddenly disappeared in Q3.
Verstappen Stands Between Antonelli and F1 History
Antonelli has a mathematical chance of sealing his maiden World Championship, but victory alone will not be enough. He also needs Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth or lower and Mercedes team-mate George Russell ninth or lower.
With Hamilton starting fifth and Russell sixth, the title celebrations may have to wait.
Verstappen, meanwhile, has won four Grands Prix at COTA and knows exactly how to exploit the circuit's steep uphill approach to Turn 1. Hadjar starts directly behind him, giving Red Bull two opportunities to disrupt Antonelli's race.
Ferrari Seeks Redemption as McLaren Struggles
Ferrari occupies fourth and fifth with Leclerc and Hamilton, while Russell starts sixth. McLaren faces an uphill battle from seventh and eighth, with Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris.
Further back, power-unit penalties drop Arvid Lindblad to 14th, while Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto occupy the final row.
With a two-stop strategy appearing likely but a one-stop gamble still possible, tyre management could prove as decisive as the opening corner.
Antonelli has won the Saturday battle. Now comes the harder part: surviving Verstappen, containing Ferrari and keeping his championship destiny in his own hands.
- #43 Franco Colapinto · 10 place grid penalty · 4th CE
- #5 Gabriel Bortoleto · 60 place grid penalty · 5th ICE, 5th TC, 5th EXH, 5th ES, 5th CE, 4th MGU-K & 7th PU-ANC
✅ Check out our 2026 USA Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.
What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?
The Predictor F1-Fansite data model
Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sat 24 Oct 23:20 UTC.
Who's on the podium?
Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.
Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.
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All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
|#
|Driver
|Win
|Podium
|Points
|Grid
|Why
|1
|Kimi AntonelliMercedes
|61%
|98%
|100%
|P1
|P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P1
|2
|Max VerstappenRed Bull
|21%
|83%
|100%
|P2
|P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2
|3
|Isack HadjarRed Bull
|6.0%
|40%
|100%
|P3
|P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P3
|4
|Charles LeclercFerrari
|2.8%
|20%
|95%
|P4
|P5 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P4
|5
|Lewis HamiltonFerrari
|2.8%
|19%
|94%
|P5
|P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P5
|6
|Lando NorrisMcLaren
|0.9%
|5.2%
|57%
|P8
|P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P8
|7
|George RussellMercedes
|0.7%
|5.9%
|61%
|P6
|P2 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P6
|8
|Oscar PiastriMcLaren
|0.5%
|4.1%
|49%
|P7
|P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P7
|9
|Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
|0.5%
|2.9%
|37%
|P10
|P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10
|10
|Nico HülkenbergAudi
|0.4%
|2.6%
|30%
|P12
|P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12
|11
|Pierre GaslyAlpine
|0.3%
|2.2%
|28%
|P11
|P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P11
|12
|Oliver BearmanHaas
|0.3%
|1.9%
|26%
|P14
|P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P14
|13
|Franco ColapintoAlpine
|0.3%
|1.9%
|27%
|P20
|P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20
|14
|Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
|0.3%
|2.5%
|33%
|P9
|P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P9
|15
|Esteban OconHaas
|0.3%
|2.0%
|25%
|P15
|P18 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P15
|16
|Carlos SainzWilliams
|0.3%
|1.8%
|23%
|P17
|P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P17
|17
|Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
|0.3%
|1.6%
|21%
|P13
|P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P13
|18
|Gabriel BortoletoAudi
|0.2%
|1.8%
|22%
|P20
|P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20
|19
|Alex AlbonWilliams
|0.2%
|1.4%
|19%
|P18
|P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P18
|20
|Valtteri BottasCadillac
|0.2%
|1.4%
|18%
|P20
|P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20
|21
|Lance StrollAston Martin
|0.2%
|1.3%
|19%
|P16
|P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs · starts P16
|22
|Sergio PérezCadillac
|0.1%
|1.3%
|19%
|P19
|P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19
Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.
Season standings · 2026
How the Predictor works
No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.
Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.