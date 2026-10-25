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Formation lap starts Sunday, 26 October 2026, at: 14:00 Local (CDT) | 21:00 CEST | 20:00 UK (BST) | 12:00 Los Angeles (PDT) | 04:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)

2026 US GP Starting Grid: Antonelli Faces Red Bull Threat

Kimi Antonelli could leave Austin as Formula 1 World Champion, but Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar have other ideas. The Mercedes driver starts the 2026 United States Grand Prix from pole position, with two Red Bulls poised to turn his potential title celebration into a 56-lap nightmare.

Antonelli secured his seventh Grand Prix pole of the season, beating Verstappen by 0.179 seconds. Hadjar qualified an impressive third, while Charles Leclerc salvaged fourth for Ferrari after the Scuderia's domination of all three practice sessions suddenly disappeared in Q3.

Verstappen Stands Between Antonelli and F1 History

Antonelli has a mathematical chance of sealing his maiden World Championship, but victory alone will not be enough. He also needs Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth or lower and Mercedes team-mate George Russell ninth or lower.

With Hamilton starting fifth and Russell sixth, the title celebrations may have to wait.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has won four Grands Prix at COTA and knows exactly how to exploit the circuit's steep uphill approach to Turn 1. Hadjar starts directly behind him, giving Red Bull two opportunities to disrupt Antonelli's race.

Ferrari Seeks Redemption as McLaren Struggles

Ferrari occupies fourth and fifth with Leclerc and Hamilton, while Russell starts sixth. McLaren faces an uphill battle from seventh and eighth, with Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris.

Further back, power-unit penalties drop Arvid Lindblad to 14th, while Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto occupy the final row.

With a two-stop strategy appearing likely but a one-stop gamble still possible, tyre management could prove as decisive as the opening corner.

Antonelli has won the Saturday battle. Now comes the harder part: surviving Verstappen, containing Ferrari and keeping his championship destiny in his own hands.

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