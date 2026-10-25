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Next session US United States Grand Prix · Race00d 00h 00m 00s

Starting Grid 2026 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix

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Starting Grid 2026 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix
Leopold 2 min read
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Event: United States Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Formation lap starts Sunday, 26 October 2026, at: 14:00 Local (CDT) | 21:00 CEST | 20:00 UK (BST) | 12:00 Los Angeles (PDT) | 04:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)

2026 US GP Starting Grid: Antonelli Faces Red Bull Threat

Kimi Antonelli could leave Austin as Formula 1 World Champion, but Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar have other ideas. The Mercedes driver starts the 2026 United States Grand Prix from pole position, with two Red Bulls poised to turn his potential title celebration into a 56-lap nightmare.

Antonelli secured his seventh Grand Prix pole of the season, beating Verstappen by 0.179 seconds. Hadjar qualified an impressive third, while Charles Leclerc salvaged fourth for Ferrari after the Scuderia's domination of all three practice sessions suddenly disappeared in Q3.

Verstappen Stands Between Antonelli and F1 History

Antonelli has a mathematical chance of sealing his maiden World Championship, but victory alone will not be enough. He also needs Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth or lower and Mercedes team-mate George Russell ninth or lower.

With Hamilton starting fifth and Russell sixth, the title celebrations may have to wait.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has won four Grands Prix at COTA and knows exactly how to exploit the circuit's steep uphill approach to Turn 1. Hadjar starts directly behind him, giving Red Bull two opportunities to disrupt Antonelli's race.

Ferrari Seeks Redemption as McLaren Struggles

Ferrari occupies fourth and fifth with Leclerc and Hamilton, while Russell starts sixth. McLaren faces an uphill battle from seventh and eighth, with Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris.

Further back, power-unit penalties drop Arvid Lindblad to 14th, while Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto occupy the final row.

With a two-stop strategy appearing likely but a one-stop gamble still possible, tyre management could prove as decisive as the opening corner.

Antonelli has won the Saturday battle. Now comes the harder part: surviving Verstappen, containing Ferrari and keeping his championship destiny in his own hands.

Start / finish · Turn 1 ahead ↑

Provisional: qualifying result with the known grid penalties applied, pending the official FIA starting grid.

Grid penalties

  • #43 Franco Colapinto · 10 place grid penalty · 4th CE
  • #5 Gabriel Bortoleto · 60 place grid penalty · 5th ICE, 5th TC, 5th EXH, 5th ES, 5th CE, 4th MGU-K & 7th PU-ANC

✅ Check out our 2026 USA Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

2026 United States F1 GPUnited States Grand PrixAustin · round 18 of 23

The Predictor F1-Fansite data model

Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sat 24 Oct 23:20 UTC.

1Kimi AntonelliKimi AntonelliMercedes · #1261%to win
2Max VerstappenMax VerstappenRed Bull · #321%to win
3Isack HadjarIsack HadjarRed Bull · #66.0%to win

Beat the PredictorHow it works

Who's on the podium?

Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.

Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.

A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.

20 fans have predicted

Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.

All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
#DriverWinPodiumPointsGridWhy
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes61%98%100%P1P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P1
2Max VerstappenRed Bull21%83%100%P2P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2
3Isack HadjarRed Bull6.0%40%100%P3P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P3
4Charles LeclercFerrari2.8%20%95%P4P5 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P4
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari2.8%19%94%P5P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P5
6Lando NorrisMcLaren0.9%5.2%57%P8P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P8
7George RussellMercedes0.7%5.9%61%P6P2 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P6
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren0.5%4.1%49%P7P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P7
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls0.5%2.9%37%P10P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10
10Nico HülkenbergAudi0.4%2.6%30%P12P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12
11Pierre GaslyAlpine0.3%2.2%28%P11P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P11
12Oliver BearmanHaas0.3%1.9%26%P14P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P14
13Franco ColapintoAlpine0.3%1.9%27%P20P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls0.3%2.5%33%P9P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P9
15Esteban OconHaas0.3%2.0%25%P15P18 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P15
16Carlos SainzWilliams0.3%1.8%23%P17P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P17
17Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0.3%1.6%21%P13P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P13
18Gabriel BortoletoAudi0.2%1.8%22%P20P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20
19Alex AlbonWilliams0.2%1.4%19%P18P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P18
20Valtteri BottasCadillac0.2%1.4%18%P20P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P20
21Lance StrollAston Martin0.2%1.3%19%P16P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs · starts P16
22Sergio PérezCadillac0.1%1.3%19%P19P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19

Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.

Season standings · 2026

The Predictormodel38 pts
1An SionnachAn Sionnach37 pts
2ShroppyflyShroppyfly37 pts
3NobodysperfectNobodysperfect31 pts
4Leopold PleijsierLeopold Pleijsier28 pts
5Jere JyräläJere Jyrälä18 pts
6CasparovicCasparovic16 pts
7ipeluri12 pts
8yheeyhee10 pts
9Juandiez10 pts
10Kasra8 pts
11bearman's7 pts
12MoMo6 pts
13Raceworks Media6 pts
14Rahmi Can6 pts
15Killabee6 pts
16Carlo6 pts
17MKLMKL6 pts
18Sudhjd6 pts
19Tori Green6 pts
20Marcos Torres BarkerMarcos Torres Barker6 pts

How the Predictor works

No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.

20%Championship formPoints this season, relative to the leader.
20%Recent formThe last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20.
60%Starting gridHow often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons.
12/17winners called
1.9/3podium drivers per race
2exact podiums
70prediction points

Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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Current Drivers Standings

After round 17 of 23 · Singapore GP
Pos.F1 DriversPoints
1Kimi AntonelliKimi AntonelliMercedes · #12340
2George RussellGeorge RussellMercedes · #63238−102
3Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonFerrari · #44229−9
2026 F1 Drivers' Standings Championship

Current Teams Standings

After round 17 of 23 · Singapore GP
Pos.F1 TeamsPoints
1MercedesMercedes W17578
2FerrariFerrari SF-26444−134
3McLarenMcLaren MCL40339−105
2026 F1 Constructors Standings 2026 Championship

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