Max Verstappen claimed his 74th Formula 1 Grand Prix victory at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, his third win of the season and a record-extending sixth triumph at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Starting fifth, the Red Bull driver won the 71-lap race by just 0.799 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Kimi Antonelli completing the podium.

The 20-year-old Italian secured his maiden World Championship with four races remaining, becoming the youngest champion in F1 history at 20 years and 68 days and the first Italian title winner since Alberto Ascari in 1953. Mercedes claimed its first Drivers' Championship since 2020, while the dramatic race featured two Safety Cars, a Virtual Safety Car, a red flag and two standing starts.

Antonelli Makes F1 History as Verstappen Wins Mexico

Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1's youngest-ever World Champion after finishing third in an extraordinary 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, ending Italy's 73-year wait for another title. Max Verstappen won the race from fifth on the grid, resisting Lewis Hamilton by less than a second, but the Dutchman's sixth Mexican victory was inevitably overshadowed by the 20-year-old Mercedes driver's historic achievement.

Hamilton finished second after starting from his first Grand Prix pole for Ferrari, while team-mate Charles Leclerc took fourth following an opening-lap controversy that arguably cost the Scuderia its best opportunity of the season. Lando Norris completed the top five, having spent much of the afternoon fighting traffic rather than challenging for victory.

The 71-lap race featured two Safety Cars, a Virtual Safety Car, a red flag and two standing starts. Antonelli negotiated the chaos with remarkable composure, securing the championship with four Grands Prix remaining in only his second Formula 1 season.

Antonelli Breaks Vettel's Record and Ends Italy's 73-Year Wait

At 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli has surpassed Sebastian Vettel's long-standing record as Formula 1's youngest World Champion. Vettel was 23 years and 134 days old when he secured his first title with Red Bull at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, meaning the Italian has lowered the benchmark by more than three years.

The achievement also carries enormous significance for Italian motorsport. Not since Alberto Ascari claimed his second consecutive World Championship for Ferrari in 1953 had an Italian driver taken the sport's greatest prize.

Antonelli's championship is particularly remarkable because he achieved it in his second season after replacing seven-time champion Hamilton at Mercedes. Toto Wolff's decision to promote the youngster directly into one of Formula 1's most demanding seats attracted considerable scrutiny, particularly during a difficult rookie campaign. A year later, the gamble has produced a World Champion.

His 2026 campaign has been built on nine Grand Prix victories, beginning in Shanghai and continuing with successes at Suzuka, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Spa, Monza, Madrid and Austin. The Monza performance, a victory from the back of the grid, was arguably his finest, combining outright speed with the sort of racecraft normally associated with drivers carrying considerably more experience.

By the time Formula 1 arrived in Mexico, Antonelli needed only ninth place to secure the title regardless of his rivals' results. Yet the Italian was hardly content to spend the afternoon circulating cautiously. He survived two standing starts, managed his tyres effectively and produced a decisive overtake on Leclerc to secure the final podium position.

"We did it! And I wouldn't be here without Mercedes and without my family," Antonelli said after the race, admitting he was still struggling to process the achievement.

His victory in the championship also makes him younger than Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Verstappen were when they secured their maiden titles. Hamilton was 23 years and 300 days old in 2008, Alonso was 24 in 2005, and Verstappen was 24 when he triumphed in 2021.

For Mercedes, it marks the team's first Drivers' Championship since Hamilton's seventh crown in 2020. For Italy, it ends a wait spanning more than seven decades.

Ferrari's Opening-Lap Battle Hands Verstappen His Opportunity

Hamilton had arrived on the grid following a remarkable qualifying performance, ending a 1,197-day pole drought by beating former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by just 0.009 seconds. With Leclerc third, Ferrari appeared perfectly positioned to challenge for victory.

Instead, its drivers managed to complicate matters within the opening corners.

Hamilton made a strong getaway, but Leclerc immediately attacked as the field charged towards Turn 1. Verstappen, the only leading contender starting on medium tyres rather than softs, exploited Russell's poor launch to move into contention despite beginning fifth.

The decisive confrontation came at Turn 4, where the Ferrari drivers went side by side and both ran beyond the circuit boundaries. Hamilton rejoined more cautiously, losing momentum and allowing Verstappen through, while Leclerc cut across the grass and emerged in the lead.

Ferrari had started first and third but now found itself with Verstappen splitting its drivers, a situation that became even more problematic when the stewards investigated Leclerc for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The Monegasque eventually received a five-second penalty, a decision Hamilton felt was insufficient given the circumstances. With Leclerc running in clean air, he could potentially build enough of a cushion to absorb the punishment while his team-mate struggled with overheating tyres behind Verstappen.

Hamilton's frustration was understandable. He had done the difficult work on Saturday, only to see Ferrari's own drivers compromise their chances before the race had properly settled down.

Russell's afternoon also unravelled almost immediately. The Mercedes driver dropped back from second on the grid before colliding with Isack Hadjar, sending the Red Bull into a spin and earning himself a ten-second penalty.

Further back, both Aston Martins retired early with abnormal pressure levels in their power unit systems, prompting a brief Virtual Safety Car. Mexico City's opening laps had already provided enough drama for an entire Grand Prix.

Verstappen's Alternative Strategy Turns the Race Around

Leclerc initially appeared capable of neutralising his penalty, gradually extending his advantage over Verstappen beyond five seconds. The Ferrari was particularly competitive in clean air, while the Dutchman had to balance his pursuit with tyre management.

But Red Bull's decision to start Verstappen on mediums was becoming increasingly important.

While the principal Ferrari and Mercedes contenders began on soft tyres, Verstappen preserved the faster compound for his second stint. With the soft proving the more effective race tyre in Mexico, Red Bull had created a genuine strategic opportunity.

That opportunity arrived on lap 28.

Leclerc and Verstappen stopped together, with Ferrari obliged to serve the five-second penalty before working on the car. Red Bull executed its stop efficiently, allowing Verstappen to emerge ahead of Leclerc and take control of the effective race lead.

Hamilton stopped one lap later, switching to mediums and returning behind his team-mate. Having started from pole, he now faced the prospect of watching Verstappen disappear on the faster tyre while the Ferraris struggled to respond.

The strategic contrast was telling. Ferrari possessed the speed to challenge for victory, but its opening-lap confrontation and subsequent penalty had handed Red Bull the opportunity to exploit a more effective tyre choice.

Mercedes, meanwhile, extended Antonelli's opening stint on soft tyres until lap 44. The Italian briefly inherited the lead as others stopped, maintaining competitive pace while his team waited for a potential Safety Car opportunity.

His eventual stop took 4.3 seconds and dropped him to fourth, but his championship position remained secure. For Antonelli, the priority was maintaining control of the afternoon rather than gambling everything on victory.

Bottas Crash Triggers Red Flag and Another Dramatic Start

The race changed dramatically again on lap 46 when Valtteri Bottas crashed heavily at Turn 1.

Replays suggested a possible front suspension failure on the Cadillac, sending the Finn across the run-off area and into the barriers. The Safety Car was deployed before race control suspended proceedings to allow medical assistance and barrier repairs.

Bottas climbed out unaided and was taken to the Medical Centre for precautionary checks. He was subsequently released, providing welcome reassurance following one of the afternoon's most alarming incidents.

The interruption created another strategic complication for Ferrari. Hamilton had been called into the pits under the Safety Car, initially losing a position to Antonelli, before race control revised the restart order using the last completed lap and restored him to third.

With 24 laps remaining, Verstappen lined up on pole for the second standing start, ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton and Antonelli. Most of the leading runners had switched to used soft tyres, with Piastri the exception among the top ten on a fresh set.

Verstappen launched cleanly, but Hamilton immediately attacked, passing Leclerc before Turn 1 and then making contact with the Red Bull as the pair fought for the lead. Both escaped without obvious damage, allowing Verstappen to retain first place.

Leclerc's restart was considerably less successful. A heavy lock-up left him with a substantial flat spot, compromising his tyres for the remainder of the race.

Antonelli recognised the opportunity and passed the Ferrari into Turn 1 on the following lap, taking third place with a move that underlined his confidence despite the enormous championship stakes.

It was hardly necessary from a mathematical perspective, but it was entirely consistent with the driving that had carried him to the brink of the title.

Hamilton Pushes Verstappen as Another Safety Car Intervenes

With Verstappen leading and Hamilton second, the closing stages briefly threatened to produce another classic confrontation between the two former championship rivals.

Hamilton remained within striking distance, using Overtake Mode to pressure the Red Bull while Verstappen attempted to establish a comfortable advantage.

Mexico City's thin air made following another car particularly demanding. The Ferrari's power unit, brakes and tyres began to overheat in the turbulent airflow, forcing Hamilton to balance his attacks against the risk of compromising his machinery.

Verstappen was hardly enjoying a comfortable afternoon either. Red Bull lacked the outright pace to escape decisively, and the Dutchman was forced to manage his tyres carefully while keeping Hamilton behind.

Behind them, Leclerc's race was becoming increasingly uncomfortable. The flat-spotted tyre was deteriorating badly, with the Monegasque reporting that he believed the cord was becoming visible. Norris was closing rapidly, but overtaking remained difficult despite the McLaren's apparent pace advantage.

Another interruption arrived on lap 59 when Oscar Piastri and collided at Turn 2.

Piastri attempted to pass around the outside, but contact sent the Racing Bulls rookie into the barriers and ended what had been an impressive afternoon. Lindblad had been running seventh before the collision, while Piastri continued with damage.

The resulting Safety Car brought the field together once again, setting up an eight-lap sprint to the finish.

Verstappen controlled the restart on lap 63, resisting Hamilton's attempt to exploit the slipstream. The Ferrari remained close throughout the final laps, but the Dutchman held his nerve to secure victory by just 0.799 seconds.

Leclerc somehow kept Norris behind despite his damaged tyre, while Antonelli crossed the line third to secure the championship.

Verstappen's 74th Victory Extends His Remarkable Mexico Record

Although Antonelli deservedly dominated the championship celebrations, Verstappen's performance was another demonstration of his exceptional racecraft.

Starting fifth following a grid penalty, the four-time World Champion climbed to second on the opening lap before converting Red Bull's alternative tyre strategy into victory. It was his 74th career Grand Prix win, his third of 2026 and his sixth at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Verstappen previously won in Mexico in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023. His latest success means he has now won six of the last nine Grands Prix held at the circuit, an extraordinary record at a venue where tyre management, altitude and cooling frequently complicate race strategy.

Interestingly, Verstappen also started fifth in 2025, when he finished third behind Norris and Leclerc. Twelve months later, the same grid position produced another victory.

The contrast with last year's race is particularly striking.

Mexico City Grand Prix 2025 2026 Winner Lando Norris Max Verstappen Winning margin 30.324s 0.799s Verstappen P3 P1 Hamilton P8 P2 Antonelli P6 P3 Norris P1 P5

Norris dominated the 2025 Grand Prix, finishing more than half a minute ahead of Leclerc. Verstappen's 2026 victory, by comparison, was decided by less than a second, reflecting an afternoon in which the lead changed hands through strategy and repeated interruptions kept the result uncertain.

Hamilton's improvement from eighth in 2025 to second this year was equally significant, particularly after his historic pole on Saturday. Nevertheless, Ferrari will have uncomfortable questions to answer after possessing two competitive cars and failing to convert that advantage into victory.

Verstappen, meanwhile, demonstrated that even without the fastest car over a single lap, he remains capable of extracting the maximum from an opportunity. Red Bull made the right strategic calls, and its driver delivered when it mattered.

Lawson Recovers From Pit Lane as Alpine Scores Twice

Behind the leading five, Russell salvaged sixth place after his opening-lap collision and ten-second penalty, although that represented a disappointing return from second on the grid.

Piastri recovered from 12th to finish seventh despite his late collision with Lindblad, while Franco Colapinto secured an excellent eighth place for Alpine.

One of the strongest recovery drives came from Liam Lawson. Disqualified from qualifying following an MGU-K technical infringement and forced to start from the pit lane, the Racing Bulls driver fought through the field to finish ninth.

Pierre Gasly completed the top ten, giving Alpine a double points finish and providing the team with a welcome result after a difficult season.

Gabriel Bortoleto finished 11th for Audi, ahead of Hadjar, who recovered to 12th after being spun by Russell on the opening lap. Ryo Hirakawa completed his unexpected Formula 1 race debut in 13th for Haas, having replaced Esteban Ocon during the weekend.

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz followed for Williams, with Nico Hülkenberg 16th after receiving a ten-second penalty for a collision that contributed to Oliver Bearman's retirement.

Home favourite Sergio Perez finished 17th for Cadillac after receiving a five-second penalty for pit-lane speeding.

Besides Bottas, Lindblad and Bearman, both Aston Martins failed to finish, leaving five drivers classified as retirements.

Twelve World Championships Share One Extraordinary Podium

The celebrations after the race captured the significance of Antonelli's achievement better than any championship table could.

Hamilton and Verstappen both embraced the newly crowned champion before joining him on the podium, where the two established stars lifted the Italian onto their shoulders.

Between them, the three drivers represented 12 Formula 1 World Championships: seven for Hamilton, four for Verstappen and now one for Antonelli.

The symbolism was difficult to miss. Hamilton, the driver Antonelli replaced at Mercedes, had just delivered his strongest Grand Prix result for Ferrari after securing his 105th career pole. Verstappen, whose four consecutive championships defined much of the previous era, had claimed another beautifully executed victory.

Yet both were celebrating the arrival of a new champion.

Antonelli has secured the title in only his second season, with nine victories and four races still remaining. His achievement vindicates Mercedes' decision to promote him into one of the most demanding seats in Formula 1 and ends a 73-year wait for an Italian World Champion.

It also changes the competitive landscape. Norris claimed the championship in 2025, Antonelli has taken it in 2026, and Verstappen's performance in Mexico suggests the established order has no intention of surrendering quietly.

For all the inevitable talk of changing generations, Formula 1 remains fiercely competitive at the front. Verstappen continues to win races, Hamilton is rediscovering his form at Ferrari, and Antonelli has demonstrated that exceptional talent need not wait years for its opportunity.

Mexico City belonged to Verstappen on the racetrack, but the 2026 World Championship belongs to Antonelli. At 20 years and 68 days old, the Italian has become Formula 1's youngest champion, achieving in two seasons what many talented drivers spend entire careers pursuing.