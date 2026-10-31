Second Free Practice Report & Results 2026 Mexico City F1 GP

Event:

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 23°C / 74°F

Tarmac: dry 43°C / 110°F

Humidity : 48%

Wind : 11.1 km/h North-West

Pressure: 783 mb

Leclerc Tops Mexico FP2 as Verstappen and Hamilton Falter

Charles Leclerc completed a Friday double at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, but Ferrari's impressive start came with a warning. Lewis Hamilton stopped with a power unit problem, while Max Verstappen damaged his Red Bull in a needless collision with Liam Lawson that brought out the red flags.

Leclerc's 1:17.827 kept him ahead of Lando Norris by just 0.103 seconds, with George Russell another 0.003 seconds behind in third. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished fourth, ahead of Verstappen, who somehow managed fifth despite driving with a substantial section of his floor missing.

Ferrari's advantage had shrunk from 0.659 seconds in FP1 to barely a tenth in FP2. With the regular front-runners back behind the wheel, four teams were now separated by just 0.311 seconds. Leclerc remained the fastest man in Mexico, but Friday's second session made one thing clear: Ferrari has a fight on its hands.

Leclerc Remains Fastest, but Ferrari's Advantage Evaporates

Leclerc's commanding FP1 performance had raised expectations that Ferrari's smaller turbocharger might prove particularly effective in Mexico City's thin air. There was one obvious catch: Ferrari was the only team running both its regular drivers, while ten rivals used rookie stand-ins.

FP2 offered a considerably more meaningful comparison.

Leclerc continued to look particularly strong through the stadium section, where his ability to extract speed from the Ferrari impressed observers. His 1:17.827 on Pirelli's C5 soft compound ultimately proved unbeatable, although the Monegasque was hardly immune to mistakes.

A lock-up at Turn 1 ruined one attempt, while another was compromised when he ran over the kerbs. Norris experienced similar difficulties, heavily flat-spotting his medium tyres before recovering on the softs to finish just over a tenth behind.

Russell's third place was equally significant. Having missed FP1 while Frederik Vesti drove his Mercedes, the Briton needed little time to find competitive pace. He improved on his second flying attempt, demonstrating that the soft tyres could still deliver a quick lap after their initial run.

Ferrari remained on top, but the picture had changed dramatically. Leclerc had improved his own FP1 benchmark by 0.301 seconds, yet his advantage over the field had almost disappeared.

That is not evidence of Ferrari losing performance. It is evidence that the competition finally showed up.

Verstappen and Lawson Turn Practice Into an Expensive Argument

Verstappen's afternoon provided the sort of entertainment Red Bull could probably have done without.

The Dutchman became involved in an unnecessary confrontation with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson around Turn 14. The two made contact, leaving debris scattered near Turn 15 and forcing race control to suspend the session.

Lawson was furious. "He literally just drove into me!" the New Zealander complained over the radio.

When Verstappen returned to the garage, the consequences became obvious. A sizeable section of the RB22's floor was missing behind the front wheel, leaving Red Bull with an aerodynamic problem and considerably less useful data from its Friday programme.

The stewards confirmed that the incident would be investigated after the session, so responsibility remained unresolved.

Whatever their respective arguments, damaging Formula 1 machinery while squabbling during FP2 is hardly the most productive way to prepare for a Grand Prix.

The remarkable part was Verstappen's pace.

Despite the damage, he finished fifth, around three tenths behind Leclerc. That suggests Red Bull could have more performance available with a properly functioning car, although precisely how much remains impossible to quantify.

For a driver who has built so much recent momentum, losing valuable running through an avoidable confrontation was a particularly unnecessary complication.

Hamilton's Failure Complicates Ferrari's Friday as Antonelli Closes on History

While Leclerc continued gathering useful data, Hamilton's session ended abruptly after he reported losing power through Turn 13.

"Something is wrong with the power, I lost all power through Turn 13," the seven-time world champion told Ferrari.

The team instructed him to stop, triggering a Virtual Safety Car and cutting short his afternoon. The precise cause of the power unit issue remained unconfirmed in the session coverage.

It was an unwelcome setback at a circuit where cooling and power unit performance are already complicated by the altitude. More importantly, Hamilton lost valuable running while his main rivals completed their qualifying simulations and longer stints.

Mercedes, meanwhile, enjoyed a far more encouraging afternoon.

Russell's third place and Antonelli's fourth demonstrated that both cars were competitive, with the pair separated by approximately a tenth. Russell's performance was particularly impressive considering his reduced preparation time.

For Antonelli, the priority is considerably bigger than beating his team-mate.

After winning the United States Grand Prix, the Italian arrived in Mexico with his maiden World Championship almost within reach. A ninth-place finish or better on Sunday will secure the title and make Antonelli the youngest Formula 1 World Champion in history.

The only obvious danger is Mexico City's notoriously long run to Turn 1, where ambitious opening-lap manoeuvres have ruined plenty of afternoons.

Antonelli does not need heroics. He needs a clean race.

Further down the grid, Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto endured another frustrating session. A technical problem delayed his running, and the Brazilian completed just 12 laps after already sitting out FP1. Haas also experienced problems, with Esteban Ocon reporting power steering difficulties and Oliver Bearman briefly slowed by a software issue.

The 2025 FP2 Times Expose an Interesting Reality

Mexico's 2025 lap times offer a particularly revealing comparison with this year's session.

Mexico City FP2 2025 2026 Fastest driver Verstappen Leclerc Fastest lap 1:17.392 1:17.827 Leclerc's lap 1:17.545 1:17.827 Leclerc's position P2 P1

Verstappen's benchmark last year was 0.435 seconds faster than Leclerc's session-leading time in 2026. Even more tellingly, Leclerc himself was 0.282 seconds slower than his own FP2 lap from twelve months earlier, yet this time finished first rather than second.

There is another striking detail: Russell finished sixth in FP2 last year with a 1:17.829. Leclerc's fastest lap this year was just 0.002 seconds quicker than that sixth-place time.

Different technical regulations, track conditions and practice programmes mean these figures cannot be treated as a controlled comparison of outright performance. Nevertheless, they illustrate how the lap times and competitive order have changed under Formula 1's 2026 regulations.

The fastest car on Friday is not necessarily the fastest car on Saturday either. Last year Verstappen topped FP2, but Norris went on to claim pole position and win the Grand Prix.

Ferrari should remember that before getting too comfortable.

Ferrari Wins Friday, but Saturday Looks Wide Open

Leclerc deserves credit for an almost flawless opening day. He topped both sessions, showed competitive pace across all three tyre compounds and appeared particularly comfortable through the technical sections of the circuit.

But Ferrari's Friday was not entirely convincing. Hamilton's failure raises reliability questions, while Norris and Russell have already demonstrated that the Scuderia's advantage is far smaller than FP1 suggested.

Verstappen remains the wildcard. Fifth place with a damaged floor is an encouraging indication of Red Bull's potential, but the team must now repair the car and recover the running lost to an incident that served little purpose.

Mercedes also looks capable of challenging, with Russell and Antonelli both firmly in contention.

FP3 will provide one final opportunity to refine the cars before qualifying, when Mexico City's long straights, tricky braking zones and changing grip levels could make the margins even smaller.

Leclerc has been the fastest driver in Mexico City so far. But with Norris just 0.103 seconds behind, Russell practically alongside him and Verstappen quick despite a damaged car, Ferrari's Friday supremacy is beginning to look rather fragile.

Meta title: 2026 Mexico City GP FP2: Leclerc Fastest, Verstappen Hits Trouble

Meta description: Leclerc tops Mexico City GP FP2 ahead of Norris and Russell. Verstappen damages his Red Bull in a Lawson collision as Hamilton suffers power unit trouble.