Second Free F1 Practice Results Bahrain F1 GP (FP2)

F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Lewis Hamilton during FP in Bahrain

Weather: dry  25.6°C
Tarmac: dry  26.1°C
Humidity : 56.4%
Wind : 1.0 m/s E
Pressure: 1019.2 bar

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets In the first part of the second practice for the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. Strangely Lewis Hamilton was slowest and 6.7s slower than the Red Bull driver.

Halfway the session Alex Albon crashed the Red Bull hard coming out of turn 15. He gone wide on the exit and had snap oversteer crash when he stayed on the throttle to get back to the track. The Thai driver crashed hard into to the barrier and caused the session to be a red flagged. The whole right side of the RB16 was wrecked by the crash. Albon could get out unhurt out and walk back to his team.

Right after the session was started again, the session was stopped almost immediately again, when a dog was running around the track.

It took Hamilton 77 minutes to get to P1 and beat Verstappen's time. He drove a 1:28.971 min with 13 minutes to go. At that point he had a gap to Verstappen's time of 0.347s. The big difference is that Verstappen did his lap on the slower medium tyre, while Hamilton used the softs, which makes quite a big difference on the very smooth and sandy track in the desert.

As expected Albon didn't return to the track anymore. The crash is bad news for his F1 future and the Red Bull team will not be pleased with the damage that his error caused.

The fastest lap time last year was a 1:28.846 min clocked by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF90.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Bahrain GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.971 28 S (C4)
2 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.318 +0.347s 34 M (C3)
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:29.336 +0.365s 30 S (C4)
4 11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point 1:29.403 +0.432s 32 S (C4)
5 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:29.462 +0.491s 27 S (C4)
6 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:29.551 +0.580s 35 S (C4)
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:29.841 +0.870s 30 S (C4)
8 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:29.871 +0.900s 32 S (C4)
9 26 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:29.900 +0.929s 34 M (C3)
10 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull 1:30.014 +1.043s 17 M (C3)
11 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 1:30.085 +1.114s 30 S (C4)
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:30.110 +1.139s 35 S (C4)
13 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 1:30.271 +1.300s 33 M (C3)
14 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.407 +1.436s 30 S (C4)
15 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:30.627 +1.656s 33 S (C4)
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30.849 +1.878s 27 M (C3)
17 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1:30.928 +1.957s 34 M (C3)
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:30.973 +2.002s 32 S (C4)
19 8 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:31.119 +2.148s 28 M (C3)
20 63 George Russell Williams 1:31.636 +2.665s 29 S (C4)

