F1 Beyond The Grid: Daniel Ricciardo's 2026 Interview

In this episode of the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, Daniel Ricciardo sits down with Tom Clarkson two years after his final Grand Prix in Singapore. He reflects on the emotional aftermath of leaving the sport, describing phases that ranged from humiliation to acceptance, and how travel, reconnecting with friends, and introspection have helped him rediscover himself.

Ricciardo also opens up about periods in his career when he felt burnt out and considered walking away. He looks back on his eight Grand Prix victories, his most spectacular overtakes, and his greatest on-track battles, while revisiting his decision to leave Red Bull Racing in 2018—and whether staying could have delivered a World Championship.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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