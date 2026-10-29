Formula 1 has spent weeks insisting Qatar and Abu Dhabi are safe. A fresh British government warning might hand it the perfect excuse to change its mind.

Formula 1 may finally have the basis it needs to cancel the threatened Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix without suffering contractual penalties, according to an Italian journalist who has been tracking the situation closely.

What has the UK government changed?

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated its travel advice for both Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. It now warns that the Middle East remains "deeply unpredictable" and that "the risk of sudden escalation is high".

British nationals are also being told to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruption. For a championship with so many of its teams and staff based in the UK, that is not a minor footnote.

Could F1 cancel Qatar and Abu Dhabi without penalties?

Corriere dello Sport's Fulvio Solms believes the new wording matters a great deal.

"This is the signal Liberty Media was waiting for," he wrote.

Solms argues that an official government warning could allow Formula 1 to invoke force majeure and drop both races without financial penalties. That is his reading of the situation, not a position F1 or the FIA has taken. Both have so far insisted the Gulf rounds can go ahead.

When are the Gulf races scheduled?

The Qatar GP is scheduled for November 29, followed by Abu Dhabi on December 6, as listed on the 2026 F1 calendar. Imola, meanwhile, continues its preparations to step in as the season finale if required.

Is Antonelli already world champion?

This is where a calendar story turns into a title story.

"In fact, Kimi Antonelli is already world champion without knowing it," Solms wrote.

The maths is simple. If both Gulf races disappear and only Imola is added, Antonelli's current 123-point advantage would already be enough to make him champion, regardless of what happens in Mexico this weekend.

Should the calendar stay as it is, the Mercedes driver can still settle matters himself. Ninth place at the Mexico City Grand Prix would be enough.

Why this matters

For weeks, the fate of Qatar and Abu Dhabi has been framed as a question of safety and logistics. A government travel warning adds a contractual dimension. If Solms is right, the question is no longer whether F1 wants to race in the Gulf, but whether it still has to.

Fast Facts: Gulf races in doubt Qatar GP November 29 Abu Dhabi GP December 6 Backup finale Imola Antonelli lead 123 points Trigger UK travel warning

Related: Could Imola Make Antonelli F1 Champion Before Mexico?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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