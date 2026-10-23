First Free Practice Results & Report 2026 United States F1 GP

Leclerc Tops US GP FP1 as Verstappen Loses Fastest Lap

Charles Leclerc topped first practice for the 2026 United States Grand Prix, but Max Verstappen delivered a timely reminder of Red Bull's pace at the Circuit of The Americas. The Dutchman actually lapped faster than anyone else in Austin, only to see his best effort deleted for exceeding track limits, leaving Ferrari with the early advantage.

Leclerc's 1:36.052 secured the fastest time, just 0.084 seconds ahead of Verstappen's best legal lap. Lando Norris finished third for McLaren, 0.245 seconds off the pace, while George Russell and championship leader Kimi Antonelli completed the top five for Mercedes.

The difference compared to last year's opening practice was striking. Lando Norris topped FP1 at COTA in 2025 with a 1:33.294, meaning Leclerc's benchmark was a substantial 2.758 seconds slower. Interestingly, Leclerc himself managed just a 1:36.080 in that session, finishing last on the timesheets. Twelve months later, he was fastest with an almost identical lap time, highlighting how dramatically the competitive picture has changed.

Four teams in the first five positions suggested another closely fought weekend, although Verstappen's deleted lap told a rather different story from the official classification.

Verstappen's Lost Lap Overshadows Ferrari's Strong Start

Ferrari had every reason to be pleased with its opening hour in Texas. Both drivers demonstrated encouraging pace, with Lewis Hamilton briefly leading the session before Leclerc established the benchmark on Pirelli's C4 soft tyres.

Conditions were warm and sunny, with air temperatures reaching 27°C and the track surface climbing to 40°C. However, the dusty COTA asphalt offered limited grip, particularly away from the racing line.

Verstappen initially moved within 0.084 seconds of Leclerc before producing a considerably quicker 1:35.860 on his second flying attempt. The lap was 0.192 seconds faster than the Ferrari driver's benchmark, but the Red Bull had exceeded track limits.

The time was promptly deleted, leaving Verstappen second rather than first.

That distinction mattered little in terms of Friday's preparations, but it provided an intriguing indication of the performance Red Bull might have available. Verstappen arrived in Austin riding a wave of momentum, having won the previous two Grands Prix and the Singapore Sprint.

Ferrari's pace nevertheless looked promising. Leclerc appeared comfortable throughout the session, while Hamilton's strongest soft-tyre attempt was compromised when he ventured onto the dusty section of the circuit, lost traction and slid wide.

McLaren also showed enough speed to suggest it could challenge the leading pair. Norris secured third with a relatively tidy flying lap, whereas Oscar Piastri lost valuable time after a sizeable snap of oversteer.

Track limits could become a recurring problem this weekend. Verstappen was far from the only offender, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Alex Albon also having lap times deleted.

Mercedes Has Work to Do as Antonelli Eyes F1 Title

While Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren all demonstrated encouraging outright pace, Mercedes had a less straightforward start to its weekend.

Russell complained of sudden understeer during his early running, asking his engineers to inspect the front wing after the balance of his car changed unexpectedly. Antonelli also struggled for grip, running wide as he searched for performance.

Both drivers eventually recovered to finish inside the top five, but their difficulties raised further questions about Mercedes' latest aerodynamic package.

The upgrades, initially introduced in Malaysia, failed to deliver the expected improvements. Mercedes subsequently split its approach in Singapore, with Antonelli retaining the revised specification while Russell reverted to the older package for comparison.

Both cars were understood to be running the newer components in Austin, with the team confident it had gained a better understanding of how to extract performance from them.

Friday's opening session suggested that work is not yet complete.

For Antonelli, the weekend carries an additional significance. The Italian arrived in Texas holding a commanding 102-point championship advantage and his first mathematical opportunity to become Formula 1 world champion.

Securing the title in Austin would require an extraordinary set of circumstances. Antonelli must win Sunday's race, with Russell finishing ninth or lower and Hamilton fifth or lower. He also needs to gain at least six points on Verstappen, something victory would guarantee.

The prospect of an early coronation remains remote, but Mercedes' more immediate challenge is ensuring its championship-leading driver has a car capable of fighting for victory.

Audi's Reliability Setback Complicates Development Work

Further down the order, Audi's preparations were disrupted when Nico Hulkenberg encountered power unit problems.

The German initially reported an unusual noise before subsequently complaining of a persistent loss of power. He eventually parked his car, leaving Audi facing an investigation before the afternoon session.

The timing was particularly inconvenient as the team was conducting back-to-back aerodynamic comparisons. Gabriel Bortoleto was running Audi's latest upgrade package, while Hulkenberg initially used the specification from Singapore.

Williams also endured a disrupted session, with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon spending considerable time in the garage as the team worked through its programme.

Neither driver recorded a representative lap during the early stages, although both eventually returned to the circuit. Williams was also the only team to avoid the soft compound entirely, concentrating instead on hard and medium tyres.

Elsewhere, Racing Bulls rookie demonstrated encouraging pace inside the top ten during the session, although he faces a grid penalty after taking a new internal combustion engine.

American Colton Herta also made an appearance for Cadillac, replacing Sergio Perez for FP1 at the team's home Grand Prix.

Ferrari Fastest, but Austin's True Order Remains Hidden

The final stages of practice were devoted largely to longer runs, with teams turning their attention towards tyre degradation and race preparation.

Leclerc had completed at least 23 laps and evaluated the medium compound, while Verstappen and Antonelli continued exploring the durability of the C4 soft tyre.

With Sunday's race scheduled for 56 laps, understanding tyre behaviour in Austin's warm conditions could prove particularly important.

There was another reason to treat the final classification cautiously. Several teams had spent significant time evaluating aerodynamic upgrades, running measuring equipment and comparing different configurations rather than concentrating solely on outright performance.

Combined with the dusty track surface and varying tyre programmes, those differences made it difficult to establish a definitive competitive order.

Nevertheless, the opening evidence was encouraging for Ferrari. Leclerc delivered a clean, competitive lap, while Norris kept McLaren firmly within striking distance. Mercedes appeared to have more performance to unlock, particularly if its revised package can be brought into a more comfortable operating window.

But Verstappen remains the obvious threat.

His deleted lap cannot be counted as a legitimate benchmark, yet it demonstrated that the Red Bull driver was prepared to push beyond the pace shown by his rivals. Whether that speed can be reproduced within the track boundaries is another question.

With FP2 beginning at 16:00 local time, the teams have another opportunity to refine their set-ups before the competitive picture becomes clearer.

For now, Ferrari has the fastest official lap of the weekend. Verstappen has the fastest deleted one.

And that might be the most interesting result of all.

Meta title: 2026 US GP FP1 Report: Leclerc Fastest, Verstappen P2

Meta description: Charles Leclerc tops 2026 US GP FP1 ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Red Bull's fastest lap is deleted as Mercedes struggles in Austin.