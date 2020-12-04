F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP

Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit

Weather: dry 24.5°C

Tarmac: dry 26.4°C

Humidity : 71.5%

Wind : 1.6 m/s SW

Pressure: 1016.3 bar

The very first second free practice towards the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix was driven in complete darkness. The race on Sunday will also be driven in the "dark".

In the first half hour of the this FP2 the car of Charles Leclerc got a gearbox problem after only 2 laps. Leclerc run wide in turn 9 on some kerbs with the Ferrari which seemed to cause the problem. The repairs took the whole session and the driver from Monaco wasn't seen back out on the outer track this FP2.

At the end of the first half hour Max Verstappen topped the leaderboard in the Red Bull with a 0:55.043 min on the medium tyres. Second fastest was Renault driver Esteban Ocon also on the medium tyres, who was 0.142s slower and Alexander Albon third with a gap to Verstappen of 0.188s also on medium tyres.

In the second half hour a couple of drivers put on the quickest soft tyre. Sergio Perez also tried the soft tyres and was quickest right away with a 0:54.866 min. Sebastian Vettel also fitted his Ferrari with the soft rubber and pushed a little to hard in turn 5 and spun off. The German driver almost collected the Haas driver Kevin Magnussen while spinning off.

In the third half hour the drivers did some long runs. Max Verstappen looked to be quickest by almost 0.5s on the medium tyres. But George Russell again drove the quickest lap time during this FP2. Bottas was 11th and that lap on the hard tyres which are a lot slower than the soft compound.

Russell's quickest lap time in FP1 was 0:54.546 min and even faster than his FP2 time, mainly due to the lower ambient and track temperatures.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Sakhir GP

