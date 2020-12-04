Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Sakhir GP

F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit

George Russell shows his speed also in FP2 for the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

Weather: dry  24.5°C
Tarmac: dry  26.4°C
Humidity : 71.5%
Wind : 1.6 m/s SW
Pressure: 1016.3 bar

The very first second free practice towards the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix was driven in complete darkness. The race on Sunday will also be driven in the "dark".

In the first half hour of the this FP2 the car of Charles Leclerc got a gearbox problem after only 2 laps. Leclerc run wide in turn 9 on some kerbs with the Ferrari which seemed to cause the problem. The repairs took the whole session and the driver from Monaco wasn't seen back out on the outer track this FP2.

At the end of the first half hour Max Verstappen topped the leaderboard in the Red Bull with a 0:55.043 min on the medium tyres. Second fastest was Renault driver Esteban Ocon also on the medium tyres, who was 0.142s slower and Alexander Albon third with a gap to Verstappen of 0.188s also on medium tyres.

In the second half hour a couple of drivers put on the quickest soft tyre. Sergio Perez also tried the soft tyres and was quickest right away with a 0:54.866 min.  Sebastian Vettel also fitted his Ferrari with the soft rubber and pushed a little to hard in turn 5 and spun off. The German driver almost collected the Haas driver Kevin Magnussen while spinning off.

In the third half hour the drivers did some long runs. Max Verstappen looked to be quickest by almost 0.5s on the medium tyres. But George Russell again drove the quickest lap time during this FP2. Bottas was 11th and that lap on the hard tyres which are a lot slower than the soft compound.

Russell's quickest lap time in FP1 was 0:54.546 min and even faster than his FP2 time, mainly due to the lower ambient and track temperatures.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Sakhir GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 63 George Russell Mercedes 0:54.713 48 S (C4)
2 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0:54.841 +0.128s 43 S (C4)
3 11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point 0:54.866 +0.153s 52 S (C4)
4 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 0:54.940 +0.227s 50 S (C4)
5 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull 0:55.036 +0.323s 42 S (C4)
6 26 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 0:55.068 +0.355s 58 S (C4)
7 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 0:55.104 +0.391s 44 S (C4)
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 0:55.124 +0.411s 47 S (C4)
9 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0:55.133 +0.420s 48 S (C4)
10 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 0:55.258 +0.545s 39 S (C4)
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0:55.321 +0.608s 52 H (C2)
12 7 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 0:55.484 +0.771s 54 S (C4)
13 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0:55.533 +0.820s 57 S (C4)
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0:55.738 +1.025s 49 S (C4)
15 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0:55.784 +1.071s 52 S (C4)
16 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0:55.830 +1.117s 43 M (C3)
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 0:56.031 +1.318s 14 M (C3)
18 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 0:56.110 +1.397s 56 S (C4)
19 89 Jack Aitken Williams 0:56.260 +1.547s 58 S (C4)
20 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari no time - 2 M (C3)

2 F1 Fan comments on "Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Sakhir GP

  2. Adrian

    I am very interested to see which is the strategy of the MERCEDES team in regards of the three pilots, Lewis Hamilton, Valteri Bottas and George Russell. Will allow MERCEDES George Russell to win? We will see on Sunday! Let the best pilot to win! Sport means honor also.

