First Free F1 Practice Results Bahrain F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP

Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: dry 26.6°C

Tarmac: dry 27.5°C

Humidity : 42.3%

Wind : 2.2 m/s E

Pressure: 1017.7 bar

First practice for the first of to grand prix at Bahrain was driven under much higher temperature than last events. Bahrain plays host for two races before the final triple header of the season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Hamilton and Mercedes have wrapped up the titles but show there is still plenty to play for.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:30.354 min set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Bahrain GP

