First Free F1 Practice Results Bahrain F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit
Weather: dry 26.6°C
Tarmac: dry 27.5°C
Humidity : 42.3%
Wind : 2.2 m/s E
Pressure: 1017.7 bar
First practice for the first of to grand prix at Bahrain was driven under much higher temperature than last events. Bahrain plays host for two races before the final triple header of the season concludes in Abu Dhabi.
Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Hamilton and Mercedes have wrapped up the titles but show there is still plenty to play for.
The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:30.354 min set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.
FP1 Times Table 2020 Bahrain GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29.033
|40
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:29.482
|+0.449s
|41
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:30.000
|+0.967s
|31
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:30.018
|+0.985s
|31
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:30.049
|+1.016s
|34
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30.294
|+1.261s
|18
|7
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:30.302
|+1.269s
|34
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:30.384
|+1.351s
|28
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:30.426
|+1.393s
|30
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:30.508
|+1.475s
|30
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30.589
|+1.556s
|29
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:30.628
|+1.595s
|24
|13
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|1:30.732
|+1.699s
|24
|14
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:30.832
|+1.799s
|28
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:30.854
|+1.821s
|29
|16
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:30.896
|+1.863s
|27
|17
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:31.020
|+1.987s
|37
|18
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:31.392
|+2.359s
|27
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:32.472
|+3.439s
|29
|20
|40
|Roy Nissany
|Williams
|1:32.801
|+3.768s
|27
