First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Bahrain GP

27 November 2020 by
First Free F1 Practice Results Bahrain F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit

First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Bahrain GP

Bahrain Sunset

Weather: dry  26.6°C
Tarmac: dry  27.5°C
Humidity : 42.3%
Wind : 2.2 m/s E
Pressure: 1017.7 bar

First practice for the first of to grand prix at Bahrain was driven under much higher temperature than last events. Bahrain plays host for two races before the final triple header of the season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Hamilton and Mercedes have wrapped up the titles but show there is still plenty to play for.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:30.354 min set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Bahrain GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.033 40
2 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:29.482 +0.449s 41
3 11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point 1:30.000 +0.967s 31
4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 1:30.018 +0.985s 31
5 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:30.049 +1.016s 34
6 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.294 +1.261s 18
7 23 Alexander Albon Red Bull 1:30.302 +1.269s 34
8 31 Esteban Ocon Renault 1:30.384 +1.351s 28
9 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:30.426 +1.393s 30
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:30.508 +1.475s 30
11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.589 +1.556s 29
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:30.628 +1.595s 24
13 88 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:30.732 +1.699s 24
14 8 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:30.832 +1.799s 28
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30.854 +1.821s 29
16 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:30.896 +1.863s 27
17 26 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:31.020 +1.987s 37
18 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.392 +2.359s 27
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:32.472 +3.439s 29
20 40 Roy Nissany Williams 1:32.801 +3.768s 27

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.