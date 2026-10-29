The next generation of Formula 1 cars could be shaped with help from artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence will play a role in shaping future Formula 1 regulations under a new partnership between the FIA and Amazon Web Services.

What does the FIA and AWS deal involve?

AWS has become the governing body's official AI and cloud computing partner. The FIA confirmed the technology will be used by its technical and engineering departments, and that includes the development of future F1 rules.

"AWS will play a key role in shaping the technical regulations for the next generation of Formula 1 cars," the FIA said.

How is the FIA already using AWS?

The partnership builds on existing work. The FIA already uses AWS computing power for aerodynamic simulations, which allows it to test airflow around virtual cars without building physical components.

What will AI add?

The new agreement goes further. AWS will also provide AI tools "to strengthen the federation's ability to develop regulations that advance safety, performance, and sustainability".

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "Technology is changing every part of our sport, and the FIA must lead that change."

Will AI write the F1 rulebook?

Not on the evidence so far. The wording points to a supporting role: the tools are meant to strengthen the federation's own ability to develop rules, with its technical and engineering departments doing the work.

Why this matters

The timing is interesting. The FIA is already looking ahead to the next engine cycle, with cheaper turbo V8 engines reportedly among the ideas for 2030. Whatever the next rule set looks like, it will now be developed with AI tools in the mix. Ben Sulayem also mentioned AI this week as a way to expose anonymous online abusers, so the technology is clearly high on his agenda.

Fast Facts: FIA and AWS Partner Amazon Web Services Role AI and cloud partner Used for Future F1 rules Existing use Aero simulations Goals Safety, performance, sustainability

Related: FIA Plans Cheaper Turbo V8 Engines for 2030?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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