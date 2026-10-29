Norris Admits He Hates Getting It Wrong With Media

Lando Norris has learned this year that being world champion means every word gets weighed.

Lando Norris has admitted he sometimes regrets the way he behaves with the media, following several controversial exchanges during his first season as Formula 1 world champion.

Which moments put Norris under fire?

The McLaren driver drew criticism this year for comments about Franco Colapinto after Baku, and for a sarcastic exchange with a Viaplay reporter following his clash with teammate Oscar Piastri in Singapore.

What did Norris tell Martin Brundle?

Speaking to Martin Brundle on Sky UK, Norris admitted he can get it wrong.

"I'm not the best in front of the media sometimes," said the 26-year-old.

"I hate the fact when I say the wrong things, or I might disrespect someone when I say something, I hate that."

Does Norris dwell on his mistakes?

He does. The incidents can stay with him long after he leaves the paddock.

"I go home and I just question it for hours," added the Briton. "Why I said what I said, why I did what I did."

Where does Norris draw the line?

Brundle pointed out that Norris' openness has traditionally been part of his appeal. The reigning champion agreed, but said there are limits.

"Yeah but there's a line," he said.

"There's nothing more that I love than respect, receiving respect and I know it has to go the other way."

Why this matters

Norris has long been one of the most candid voices on the grid. Being world champion amplifies everything he says, and on the evidence of this interview, he is still working out how to balance that honesty with the scrutiny that comes with the title.

Fast Facts: Norris and the media Driver Lando Norris Interview Martin Brundle, Sky UK Flashpoints Baku and Singapore Key quote There is a line Status Reigning champion

Related: Norris backlash grows again as Argentina piles on after Baku

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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