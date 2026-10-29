2026 Mexico City GP: Antonelli's Inevitable Rise To F1 Glory?

2026 Mexico City GP Facts & Figures

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will be the 26th Formula 1 World Championship race in the country and the 19th race of the 2026 calendar.

The first Mexican Grand Prix took place in 1962, with a non-championship race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, then called Magdalena Mixhuca. Jim Clark and Trevor Taylor, who shared a Lotus car, won the race.

However, the first Mexican Grand Prix saw tragedy, with Ricardo Rodríguez suffering a fatal crash during practice. The circuit was renamed after that 1962 race and today celebrates the lives of Ricardo and his brother Pedro, a two-time Formula 1 race winner. Pedro also suffered a fatal crash during a sports car event in Germany in 1971.

The first era of the official Mexican Grand Prix lasted from 1963 to 1970, and the event sealed the World Drivers’ Championship three times during that span because it was often near the end of the calendar.

In 1964, John Surtees became the first (and so far only) man to win the motorcycle World Riders’ Championship and Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship. He sealed his title in Mexico, beating Graham Hill and Jim Clark. Clark led the first 63 laps of the race and was on course to win the title before a mechanical failure ended his title quest.

Denny Hulme sealed the 1967 WDC at Mexico after finishing third and protecting his championship lead against his Brabham teammate, Jack Brabham, who finished second in the race behind Jim Clark.

Graham Hill did the same in 1968, as he won the race to beat Jackie Stewart’s Matra and Hulme’s McLaren in the final race of the season, in Mexico.

Crowd control became a problem in the late 1960s, and the 1970 Mexican Grand Prix, with a crowd of 200,000, was brutal in terms of safety for the crowd and drivers, and the event did not return to the calendar until the mid-1980s. Pedro Rodríguez’s death on July 11th, 1971, played a part in the cancellation of the 1971 Mexican Grand Prix as well.

The event returned to the F1 calendar in 1986, at the same track, and Gerhard Berger took his maiden GP win after tyre issues hindered the main contenders. It was also the first win of the Benetton team.

The 1987 race was weird, with Nelson Piquet finishing first on the track but Nigel Mansell winning for Williams because he had a 30-second lead when the race was stopped midway due to a red flag.

Alain Prost won for McLaren in the MP4/4 in 1988, and Ayrton Senna gave the Woking team consecutive wins at Mexico with a triumph in 1989. The 1990 race was arguably the best Mexican Grand Prix in recent decades, as Ayrton Senna lost the win in the late stages due to a puncture and Alain Prost emerged as the leader for Ferrari after starting 13th on the grid.

Moreover, the battle for second was amazing between Senna’s and Prost’s teammates, Gerhard Berger and Nigel Mansell. Berger overtook Mansell late, with the Englishman returning the favor with one of the greatest overtakes in F1 history, around the outside in the final corner, the Peraltada, giving Ferrari a 1-2.

Williams-Renault dominated the 1991 and 1992 events, with Riccardo Patrese and Mansell, respectively. The 1992 event, however, saw pressure from FISA to make the track safer, while there were rumours of financial problems from the organizers of the event. Ultimately, Mexico left the F1 calendar again.

The Mexican Grand Prix returned to Formula 1 in 2015, with a renewed Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, and it was a big event due to the presence of Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez.

Mexican Esteban Gutiérrez was also in the driver mix, and it all helped in making the Mexican round a big party in the country. Mercedes dominated the 2015 and 2016 events, with Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, respectively. Red Bull won consecutive races in 2017 and 2018 with Max Verstappen, who became the first driver to win straight races in the country since Jim Clark in the 1962 and 1963 editions (although the 1962 race was not part of the championship).

In the 2017 and 2018 races, Lewis Hamilton sealed his fourth and fifth World Drivers' Championships, respectively.

Hamilton and Mercedes returned to victory at Mexico in 2019 after the Englishman had a first-lap encounter with Verstappen at the first corner and both went off the track.

The 2020 race was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2021 event was successful, albeit under a different name, as it was known as the Mexico City Grand Prix, thanks to financial support from the Mexico City government.

Verstappen won the 2021, 2022, and 2023 events comfortably ahead of Hamilton. In 2024, Carlos Sainz took his final win for Ferrari and the most recent success for the Scuderia in a Grand Prix.

In 2025, Lando Norris won the race in a big step towards his Drivers' Championship victory.

Who Holds the Record for Most Mexican GP Wins?

Among drivers, Max Verstappen is at the top with five victories, while Jim Clark, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, and Lewis Hamilton are tied with two wins in Mexico. Clark has three wins, but the first one was not an official Grand Prix.

Among teams, Red Bull leads with five victories, with McLaren in second with four. Ferrari, Williams and Mercedes all have three wins in Mexico.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a 4.304-km long circuit with 17 corners that demand great balance from Formula 1 cars, due to the number of turns it has and a long main straight

Its elevation of over 2,200 meters plays a big role too, as it affects the cars’ aerodynamics and can often change the pecking order seen at other circuits due to the thin air. The fast final corner, Peraltada, was the main feature of the track in past decades. However, since its return to F1 in 2015, part of the Peraltada was modified, and the Foro Sol, previously a baseball stadium, is now part of the track, and is surely one of the most spectacular images seen in F1 during race day.

The podium also takes place at the Foro Sol, instead of the usual site at the pit building.

There will be three Straight Mode zones in the 2026 event: on the main straight, between turns 3 and 4, and between turns 11 and 12, where the DRS zones used to be. The Overtake zone will be on the main straight.

The race will be run over a distance of 305.354 km and will have 71 laps.

The lap record at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was established by Valtteri Bottas, driving for Mercedes in 2021, with a 1:17.774-minute lap in the race. Max Verstappen established the outright Fastest Lap in Qualifying for the 2019 race, with a 1:14.758 min lap in the Red Bull RB15; however, he lost his Pole Position due to a grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags.

What Tyres and Weather Will Shape the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Pirelli's dry tyres for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will be the C3 as P Zero White Hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C5 as P Zero Red Soft.

Friday, Oct 30th - FP1 & FP2

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

Max. temperature: 26°C

Chance of rain: 4%

Saturday, Oct 31st - FP3 & Qualifying

Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm

Max. temperature: 27°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Sunday, Nov 1st - Race

Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm

Maxi. temperature: 27°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Who Are the Favourites for the Mexico City Grand Prix Podium?

Another weekend. Another title shot for Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

This time, it is fully in his hands. There will be 100 points left on the table after the Mexico event, and Antonelli has a 123-point gap over his teammate, George Russell, and 124 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

The pair is followed by the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Hamilton.

The Italian is, alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a clear favourite to win the Mexican round.

Antonelli arrived in Austin with a mathematical shot at the title, but his rivals denied him the coronation. He needed to win and have Lewis Hamilton finish fifth or lower, with Russell ninth or lower. Antonelli did his part with victory, but Hamilton crossed the line fourth and Russell eighth, keeping the fight alive.

The numbers now heavily favour Antonelli heading into Mexico City. A ninth-place finish would be enough to secure the championship, regardless of where Russell or Hamilton finish. He needs just two more points to take the crown. Even if he fails to score, he will still be champion as long as neither Russell nor Hamilton wins the race.

There is one other scenario that extends the fight to São Paulo: Antonelli finishing tenth, with Russell winning. Any other combination of results will see the Italian crowned World Champion. After coming so close in Austin, the odds are firmly in his favour.

Constructors' Title

Mercedes also head to Mexico City with a mathematical chance of wrapping up the Constructors' Championship, but the scenarios required are extreme. The Silver Arrows hold a 133-point lead over Ferrari in the standings, with 172 points still available for constructors after Sunday's race.

For Mercedes to seal the title this weekend, they need a perfect result and a poor one from Ferrari. A 1-2 finish for Antonelli and Russell would be enough if Ferrari leaves Mexico with four points or fewer.

If Mercedes finishes first and third, the title is theirs provided Ferrari scores no more than a single point. Any other outcome means the fight continues to São Paulo.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Mexico City Grand Prix Mexico City · round 19 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 38% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 14% to win 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari · #16 12% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 3 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 38% 79% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 14% 45% 99% P4 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12% 40% 98% P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 8.2% 28% 93% P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 5 George Russell Mercedes 7.1% 25% 92% P2 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 6 Lando Norris McLaren 5.8% 21% 87% P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.4% 13% 72% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.8% 11% 67% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.8% 7.3% 50% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1.1% 4.5% 34% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 1.0% 3.8% 28% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.6% 2.6% 21% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.6% 3.0% 25% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 0.6% 2.5% 22% P18 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.6% 2.2% 18% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.6% 2.1% 17% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.5% 2.0% 16% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.5% 1.5% 13% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 19 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.3% 1.5% 15% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.3% 1.3% 11% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 21 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.2% 1.4% 12% P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 22 Alex Albon Williams 0.2% 1.2% 12% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 P The Predictor model 42 pts 1 An Sionnach 40 pts 2 Shroppyfly 39 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 36 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 30 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 21 pts 6 Casparovic 18 pts 7 ipeluri 12 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Kasra 8 pts 11 bearman's 7 pts 12 Demireins 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 13 /18 winners called 1.9 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 74 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 0% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 7% of the time.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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