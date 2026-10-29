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Ralf Schumacher Caught in Aborted Lufthansa Takeoff at Full Speed

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Ralf Schumacher Caught in Aborted Lufthansa Takeoff at Full Speed
Leopold 1 min read
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Ralf Schumacher is used to speed. Not this kind, on a runway, with a burst tyre.

Ralf Schumacher was caught up in a frightening incident on Wednesday evening when his Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Salzburg aborted its takeoff at high speed.

What happened on Ralf Schumacher's flight?

According to Bild, a tyre on the aircraft's front landing gear burst while flight LH1264 was accelerating down the runway.

"We were already on the runway, at full speed, and then one of the two front tyres burst," Schumacher said on Instagram.

"Then, of course, there was an emergency stop here in Frankfurt at the airport."

How hard was the emergency stop?

The former Formula 1 driver said the braking was severe. The aircraft stayed on the runway for around half an hour while emergency services attended.

"The braking was very hard," said the brother of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

How did Schumacher rate Lufthansa's response?

Despite the scare, Schumacher praised the crew and Lufthansa's handling of the incident.

"The crew did a fantastic job. Everything was very, very good."

He was rebooked onto a later flight to Salzburg and joked that the main consequence was missing dinner.

Fast Facts: Aborted takeoff
FlightLH1264
RouteFrankfurt to Salzburg
CauseBurst front tyre
On runwayAbout 30 minutes
OutcomeRebooked later flight

Related: Ralf Schumacher Fears Vasseur Could Walk Away From Ferrari?

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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