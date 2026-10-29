McLaren looked to have found the answer around Hungary. Christijan Albers believes the team has lost it again.

Christijan Albers says McLaren's late-season decline has left him "completely flabbergasted", after he had expected Lando Norris to stay in the 2026 title fight.

What went wrong for McLaren, according to Albers?

Speaking on De Telegraaf's Formula 1 podcast, the former F1 driver said McLaren appeared to have solved its problems around the Hungarian GP.

"I thought ok, they have it again and they are on the right track," said the Dutchman.

But Albers believes the team has gone backwards since.

"They have completely lost it again with the developments and no longer know which way to go."

Are Norris and Piastri to blame?

Albers even questioned whether Norris and Oscar Piastri are giving McLaren a clear enough development direction.

"Maybe the two drivers can't properly indicate which direction to go," he said.

Who has overtaken McLaren?

He believes Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari have simply developed more effectively.

"I think Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes have just gone by again," said the former Minardi driver. "I don't see it any other way."

Does McLaren agree?

Norris himself admitted this week that McLaren is now the fourth-fastest team. Team principal Andrea Stella had already acknowledged earlier this month that the team had lost ground despite its recent upgrades.

Why this matters

Albers is an outside voice, and his theory about the drivers' feedback is just that: a theory. But the slide itself is not in dispute, and with the title slipping away, McLaren's development choices for next year look more important than ever.

Fast Facts: McLaren's slump Team McLaren Turning point Hungarian GP Current form Fourth-fastest Now ahead Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari Pundit Christijan Albers

Related: Norris Admits His F1 Title Defence Has Fallen Flat

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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