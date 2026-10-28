Norris Admits His F1 Title Defence Has Fallen Flat

Reigning champion, fourth-fastest car. Lando Norris is not pretending otherwise.

Lando Norris has admitted his first season as reigning world champion has not gone particularly well, with both he and Max Verstappen now mathematically out of the 2026 title fight.

Speaking casually on a stream this week, Norris was characteristically dry about it.

What did Norris say about his title defence?

"It wasn't the best defence of a championship in my career, but not much you can do in Formula 1, I'm afraid," said the McLaren driver.

"People care too much about history. I did a good job."

Is McLaren now only F1's fourth-fastest team?

McLaren's bigger problem is that the car has become increasingly difficult to drive as rivals have developed more effectively.

Norris now accepts McLaren is effectively the fourth-fastest team.

"Yes, I think that's pretty clear," said the Briton.

Where is the McLaren losing time?

He said the latest upgrades are working, but not enough in the areas where the car is weakest.

"In slow corners, we're completely below par," said Norris.

"We need to improve a lot more, especially in terms of the rear end and low-speed handling. This has been an issue for us for a long time."

Oscar Piastri has also spoken repeatedly about how difficult it has become to extract consistent performance from the McLaren.

How did Norris rate his Austin result?

Norris nevertheless felt fifth in Austin was about the maximum available.

"I think I got everything out of it, so I'm happy, even if fifth place doesn't sound fantastic."

Why this matters

Champions rarely admit their car has dropped to fourth in the pecking order. Norris did it in one sentence. And because he calls the slow-corner weakness a long-standing issue, the fix looks like a bigger job than one more upgrade.

Fast Facts: Norris and McLaren Status Reigning world champion McLaren pace Fourth-fastest team Austin result 5th Weak spot Slow corners, rear end 2026 title Mathematically out

Related: Norris Reveals Why McLaren's 2026 F1 Car Is Mentally Exhausting

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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