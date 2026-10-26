Pirelli's Strategy Report from 2026 United States Grand Prix

Pirelli's motorsport director Dario Marrafuschi has reflected on a fascinating strategic battle at the 2026 United States Grand Prix, where the one-stop strategy proved decisive—but only by the narrowest of margins.

Kimi Antonelli took victory for Mercedes using a single stop, starting on the Medium compound before switching to the Hard tyre. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, who completed the podium, both opted for two stops, creating a compelling tactical contest across the field.

"The United States Grand Prix proved a particularly fascinating race from a strategic perspective, with all three compounds used by the teams over the course of the event," Marrafuschi said.

"The solutions we brought to Austin performed in line with the expectations that emerged over the previous days, with the Hard showing slightly better performance than anticipated."

The degradation levels seen in the opening stint confirmed Pirelli's pre-race projections, making the one-stop the most effective option. However, Marrafuschi noted that the margin was small, and the two-stop strategies adopted by some teams were triggered largely by Verstappen's early pit stop as he chased Antonelli.

"The two-stop strategies adopted by some teams were influenced primarily by Verstappen's early pit stop, as he chased championship leader Antonelli, triggering a chain reaction in race management across the field," he explained.

Tyre wear was relatively high and uniform across the teams, without translating into significant performance degradation. The Hard compound rewarded those who used it, delivering the consistency that allowed Leclerc to pass Verstappen in the closing stages.

With Antonelli now holding a 123-point lead over his teammate George Russell and 124 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, the championship picture is clearly in Antonelli's favour. The one-stop gamble paid off in Austin, and Pirelli's data suggests it was the right call, just.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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