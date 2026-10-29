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Sainz and Alonso Lead F1 Tributes After Spain Train Crash

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Sainz and Alonso Lead F1 Tributes After Spain Train Crash
Leopold 1 min read
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Spain is mourning after a devastating rail disaster in Toledo province, and Formula 1's two Spanish drivers have joined the tributes.

Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have sent their support to those affected by Spain's high-speed train crash in Toledo province.

What happened in the Toledo train crash?

At least 68 people were killed and dozens injured when a Renfe AVE train struck a stationary Iryo service on Wednesday, derailing several carriages.

What did Carlos Sainz say?

Sainz wrote in Spanish on X: "Very saddened by the news coming through about the terrible railway accident in Spain."

"All my love and support to the families of the victims and to everyone affected by this tragedy."

What did Fernando Alonso say?

Alonso also posted in Spanish: "Very affected by what happened this morning in Toledo."

"All my love and strength to the families and everyone affected. Thank you also to the emergency teams for their work. All my support."

How did Aston Martin respond?

Alonso's team added in Spanish: "From the whole team, our solidarity goes to all those affected by the train accident that occurred this morning in Toledo."

"Our support and thoughts are with them, their loved ones and the emergency services working in the area."

Fast Facts: Toledo train crash
LocationToledo province, Spain
DeathsAt least 68
TrainsRenfe AVE and Iryo
TributesSainz, Alonso, Aston Martin

Related: Palou Backs Alonso for Special 2027 Barcelona IndyCar Entry

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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