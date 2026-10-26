Bottas Breaks Silence on Cadillac F1 Exit Rumours

Valtteri Bottas says he is not concerned by growing speculation that Cadillac could replace him for 2027.

Bottas Faces Growing Cadillac F1 Exit Speculation

The Finn has recently been linked with losing his seat as names including Colton Herta, Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda emerge around the new American team.

Cadillac Boss Refuses to Confirm Bottas' 2027 Contract

New Cadillac boss Marcin Budkowski has also declined to publicly confirm Bottas' 2027 contract status.

Bottas Responds Calmly to Cadillac Exit Rumours

When asked about the rumours in Austin, however, 37-year-old Bottas was relaxed.

"No," said the former Mercedes driver.

"I mean, I have heard the rumours, but I know the situation I am in. It's fine."

"It's Formula 1, and everyone wants to drive in Formula 1, so this is just how it goes."

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics