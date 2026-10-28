Sergio Perez was practically chased out of Red Bull after a disastrous 2024 season. Now Cadillac has handed him a contract until at least 2029, despite having yet to score a single Formula 1 point. Has Checo genuinely earned another three seasons, or is this another case of F1 rewarding a familiar face rather than searching for its next big talent? The answer is rather more complicated than either his critics or his loyal Mexican fanbase might like.

From Red Bull's Biggest Problem to Cadillac's Long-Term Solution

Formula 1 really does have a short memory. In December 2024, Sergio Perez was effectively shown the exit at Red Bull after a season in which his performances had become a serious liability. His inability to support Max Verstappen contributed to Red Bull losing the Constructors' Championship, and his career at the sharp end appeared to be over.

Fast-forward to October 2026, and Cadillac is celebrating a contract extension that will keep the Mexican in Formula 1 until at least the end of 2029. Perez, now 36, will be 39 when that agreement expires. Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss believes his experience and leadership are essential to the team's development, while Perez has committed himself to helping the American newcomer become competitive.

All very encouraging, but forgive us for not immediately reaching for the champagne. Cadillac has yet to score a championship point, Perez hasn't suddenly rediscovered championship-winning form, and his recent history includes one of the most brutal team-mate comparisons in modern Formula 1. So why commit to another three seasons when the team hasn't even completed its first?

The 2024 Numbers Were Ugly. Really Ugly.

Let's remind ourselves why Perez found himself without a drive for 2025. His final Red Bull season wasn't merely disappointing. It was a statistical demolition, with Verstappen scoring 437 points against Perez's miserable 152. The Dutchman won nine races, claimed 14 podiums and secured eight pole positions. Perez managed zero victories, four podiums and not a single pole.

The qualifying comparison was even more embarrassing: Verstappen beat Perez 23-1 across the 24-race season. After the Chinese grand prix in April, Checo failed to finish on the podium again, spending the remaining 19 races largely fighting battles that a Red Bull driver should never have been fighting.

When one driver wins the World Championship while his team-mate finishes eighth, 285 points behind, something has gone seriously wrong. Perez wasn't merely struggling against Verstappen; he was regularly losing to drivers in less competitive machinery. The uncomfortable reality was that he had become a liability to Red Bull's championship ambitions, and no amount of nostalgia should erase that.

Then Red Bull Discovered Replacing Checo Wasn't So Easy

Here's where the story becomes rather delicious. Red Bull replaced Perez with Liam Lawson for 2025, presumably expecting an immediate improvement. Lawson lasted just two Grands Prix before being demoted, having failed to score a point. Yuki Tsunoda was promoted in his place and subsequently struggled to get anywhere near Verstappen's performances.

Suddenly, Perez's difficulties began looking rather less unique. Perhaps the problem wasn't simply Checo. Perhaps the second Red Bull really was a poisoned chalice, especially when the benchmark was a driver capable of extracting extraordinary results from machinery that didn't always behave as its engineers intended.

That doesn't mean Perez was secretly brilliant in 2024. He wasn't. Nor does it mean Red Bull made a mistake by replacing him, particularly with Isack Hadjar showing more encouraging signs alongside Verstappen in 2026. But Lawson and Tsunoda demonstrated something Red Bull appeared reluctant to acknowledge: finding someone capable of consistently operating near Verstappen's level is considerably harder than firing the previous candidate.

Perez was part of Red Bull's problem, but clearly wasn't the entire problem. And that distinction matters when judging whether his Formula 1 career deserved another chapter.

Let's Not Forget the Checo Who Actually Deserved Our Respect

It's fashionable to remember Perez as the man Verstappen destroyed, but anyone who watched Formula 1 before Netflix discovered the paddock knows his career deserves a more balanced assessment. At Sauber, Force India and Racing Point, Perez built his reputation on intelligent racecraft, exceptional tyre management and extracting unlikely results from midfield machinery.

Remember Monza 2012? Perez started 12th in a Sauber and finished second, making his tyres last while overtaking drivers in considerably faster cars. Or Sakhir 2020, when he recovered from a first-lap collision that left him at the back of the field to claim his maiden Grand Prix victory. Mercedes helped with a disastrous pit-stop sequence, certainly, but Perez still had to deliver the comeback.

Then came Red Bull, with memorable victories in Azerbaijan, Monaco, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Six Grand Prix wins and 39 podium finishes don't happen by accident. At his best, Perez was a proper racer, someone capable of reading a Grand Prix, preserving his tyres and making a strategy work long after others had destroyed their rubber.

That version of Checo was genuinely entertaining. The driver repeatedly disappearing in Q1 during 2024? Not so much. But judging an entire career by its worst season is about as sensible as judging Ferrari's history by its strategy calls.

Is Perez Actually Beating Bottas at Cadillac?

Here's where Cadillac's decision starts making sporting sense. Perez hasn't merely returned to Formula 1 to collect a salary and wave to the Mexican grandstands. He is outperforming his experienced team-mate Valtteri Bottas, and the numbers provide a legitimate argument for keeping him.

Heading into the Mexico City Grand Prix, Perez leads Bottas 10-8 in qualifying and 12-4 in their Grand Prix head-to-head comparison. Both drivers remain on zero championship points, although the raw race statistics require some context. Bottas has suffered nine retirements compared with Perez's five, while reliability problems and differences between the cars have complicated the comparison.

Nevertheless, Perez has demonstrated that he remains competitive against another established Formula 1 driver. His abilities haven't disappeared, and perhaps removing the relentless comparison with Verstappen has allowed him to rediscover the confidence that made him such an effective midfield racer.

For a team still learning how to operate in Formula 1, having someone with Perez's racecraft, technical knowledge and experience inside a championship-winning organisation is genuinely valuable. Cadillac needs feedback, consistency and development direction far more urgently than it needs a superstar capable of fighting for pole position in a car that struggles to escape the back of the grid.

But Remember Monaco? Experience Didn't Prevent That Mess

Before anyone starts painting Perez as Cadillac's flawless elder statesman, we should probably discuss Monaco. At the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, Perez appeared to have secured Cadillac's first championship point, reaching tenth place after an incident-packed race. Then the stewards intervened.

The Mexican had positioned his car incorrectly at the restart following a red flag, earning a ten-second penalty that dropped him to 15th. It wasn't even his first grid-related infringement that afternoon. Earlier, he had received a drive-through penalty for starting from the wrong grid position, having lined up 16th rather than 18th.

That's quite an achievement for a driver approaching 300 Grand Prix starts. You can forgive a rookie for getting confused, but a veteran with more than a decade of Formula 1 experience should probably know where to park his car.

And that's the problem with treating experience as some sort of guarantee. It is valuable, certainly, but it doesn't make a driver immune to mistakes. Monaco was a painful reminder that even seasoned professionals can make elementary errors, and in Perez's case, those mistakes cost Cadillac its first championship point.

Let's Not Pretend Checo's Popularity Is Irrelevant

There is another elephant in Cadillac's garage: Mexico. Perez is a national sporting icon with an enormous following across Latin America, and his popularity creates substantial commercial opportunities for an American manufacturer trying to establish a global Formula 1 identity.

The timing of this announcement, immediately before Perez's home Grand Prix, is hardly surprising. Cadillac gets an experienced driver who understands Formula 1, commands a passionate audience and provides valuable visibility in a strategically important market. That's an extremely attractive combination for a new team attempting to establish its brand.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with recognising a driver's commercial value. Formula 1 has always combined sporting ambition with business interests, and pretending otherwise would be naive. But let's not confuse commercial appeal with outright racing performance. The best marketing decision isn't necessarily the best sporting decision, although sometimes the two overlap.

The interesting question is whether Cadillac would have offered exactly the same deal to an equally capable driver without Perez's enormous following. We suspect the answer might be different. That doesn't make Checo a pay driver, nor does it undermine his achievements, but commercial considerations are hardly irrelevant in a sport where sponsorship can influence which drivers remain employed.

The Curious 2029 Connection Nobody Should Ignore

There's another fascinating detail behind Cadillac's timing. The American team currently uses Ferrari power units and gearboxes, but General Motors is developing its own Formula 1 engine, with 2029 remaining the target for its introduction. That's the very year through which Perez's new contract runs.

This makes the decision more interesting than a straightforward veteran-driver extension. Cadillac is potentially securing an experienced development reference through one of the most important technical transitions in its history. A new manufacturer, an entirely new power-unit programme and enormous uncertainty make continuity particularly attractive.

Having a driver who understands the organisation and its development history could prove extremely useful when the GM engine arrives. But there is also an obvious risk. Perez will be 39 in 2029, and Cadillac cannot know whether he will retain the speed, motivation and adaptability required to help develop an entirely new engine package.

Continuity is important, but so is recognising when continuity becomes stagnation. Cadillac appears willing to accept that risk in exchange for stability, and only time will tell whether that confidence is justified.

And While Checo Celebrates, Bottas Gets to Sweat

Perhaps the most awkward aspect of the announcement is the situation on the other side of the garage. While Perez has secured his future until 2029, Cadillac has yet to guarantee Valtteri Bottas a race seat for 2027. The ten-time Grand Prix winner could find himself replaced despite contributing to the team's development during its difficult debut campaign.

Colton Herta remains firmly in the picture. The American has been pursuing a Formula 1 opportunity through Formula 2 and practice appearances with Cadillac, although his F2 campaign has hardly demanded an immediate promotion. He also needs to complete the final requirements for his FIA superlicence.

Nevertheless, Herta represents something Perez and Bottas cannot offer: youth and the possibility of developing a driver alongside the team over a much longer period. Cadillac must decide whether it wants two established veterans or a combination of experience and future potential. There is no perfect answer, particularly when an inexperienced driver could struggle in machinery that already presents serious challenges.

But it does underline the peculiar nature of modern Formula 1. A 36-year-old can receive a commitment until 2029 while younger drivers are still fighting for the opportunity to prove themselves. Sometimes experience wins, sometimes familiarity wins, and sometimes the sport becomes a little too frightened of taking a gamble.

So, Did Formula 1 Actually Miss Sergio Perez?

Our answer? Yes, but probably not for the reasons his most enthusiastic supporters might suggest. We didn't miss the Perez who spent 2024 struggling to qualify a Red Bull while Verstappen fought for victories. Nobody wants to watch that again, and pretending otherwise would be rewriting history.

We did miss the intelligent midfield racer who could turn a difficult afternoon into an unexpected result. The driver who could nurse an ageing set of tyres, frustrate faster opponents and occasionally embarrass teams with considerably bigger budgets. That Perez added something to Formula 1, and Cadillac has given him the opportunity to rediscover that identity without the expectation of matching one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.

The irony is rather wonderful. Perez arguably looks more comfortable fighting near the back of the grid in a Cadillac than he did trying to fight near the front in a Red Bull. Sometimes finding the right team matters more than finding the fastest car, particularly when the fastest car comes with a team-mate named Max Verstappen.

Our Verdict: Checo Deserved His Comeback. But 2029?

Let's be clear about where we stand. Keeping Perez for 2027 is a sensible decision. Extending his contract through 2029 is a gamble. He deserves credit for his performances against Bottas, his career achievements command respect, and his technical experience could genuinely help Cadillac develop into a competitive operation.

Red Bull's subsequent struggles with its second car suggest that Perez's final season deserves more context than it received at the time. But none of that erases his 2024 collapse, excuses his mistakes at Monaco or guarantees that he will still be worth a race seat at 39. Cadillac is betting on experience, loyalty and commercial appeal, and there is nothing inherently wrong with that combination.

This weekend, Perez is set to become only the seventh driver in Formula 1 history to reach 300 Grand Prix starts. That's a remarkable achievement, especially with the milestone arriving in front of his passionate home crowd in Mexico City. It's also a fitting moment to appreciate a driver who has survived more career setbacks than many of his contemporaries.

But Formula 1 shouldn't become a lifetime achievement award. Every driver, whether a six-time Grand Prix winner or a promising newcomer, should ultimately have to justify their place on the grid. Perez has justified his comeback and made a convincing argument for staying at Cadillac, but whether he has already earned the right to race through 2029 is another matter entirely.

And if Cadillac eventually builds a competitive car only to discover that its veteran driver can no longer extract its full potential, the Americans might find themselves facing a rather familiar problem.

Just ask Red Bull.

So here's the question: are you genuinely glad Checo is staying, or would you rather see Cadillac give the next generation a chance?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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