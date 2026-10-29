Kimi Antonelli is closing in on his first title at 20. One former Red Bull driver is already asking whether he could surpass Max Verstappen.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos says Kimi Antonelli is already showing the qualities of a "generational talent", and wonders whether he could eventually become even better than Max Verstappen.

Why is Doornbos so impressed by Antonelli?

Speaking on The Pit Talk podcast after Antonelli's dominant Austin weekend, Doornbos said the Mercedes driver appears to thrive under pressure.

"The whole media, everyone was trying to get him to say it out loud this weekend," he said, referring to the constant questions about Antonelli's first 'match point'.

"But he doesn't succumb to that pressure at all. He performs even better when the pressure increases."

How big was Antonelli's advantage over Russell?

Doornbos was particularly struck by Antonelli's qualifying margin over George Russell.

"You saw it during qualifying, when he was out of the blue half a second faster than his teammate with exactly the same material," he said.

"This is a generational talent, someone you rarely meet."

Is Antonelli better than Verstappen?

Doornbos then made the inevitable comparison.

"Is he as good as Max Verstappen? Time will tell," he said.

"Or is he even better? Who knows. Give him a few years."

What happened between Antonelli and Verstappen in Austin?

Doornbos also pointed to their side-by-side fight in Texas.

"He performed better than everyone else (in Austin). He also performed better than Max," he continued.

"That was the duel next to each other that we all hoped for, with Max Verstappen."

Why this matters

Comparisons with Verstappen are the highest compliment in the current paddock. Antonelli is still only 20, and Verstappen himself said this week that the Italian has not yet reached his full potential. That is what makes the question so intriguing.

Fast Facts: Doornbos on Antonelli Pundit Robert Doornbos Subject Kimi Antonelli Austin gap Half a second to Russell Verdict Generational talent Big question Better than Verstappen?

Related: Antonelli Seizes Crucial Austin Pole as F1 Title Beckons

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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