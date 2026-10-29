Scheckter Fears Bankruptcy After Losing Tax Case Against HMRC
Jody Scheckter conquered Formula 1 with Ferrari in 1979. Now he is fighting a very different battle, and he admits it could cost him dearly.
Former Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter has admitted he could face bankruptcy after losing a long-running tax dispute with Britain's HMRC.
Why does Scheckter owe HMRC so much?
The 1979 champion has been ordered to pay nearly 1.5 million pounds in backdated tax relating to losses claimed by his former Laverstoke Park farming business.
Britain's First-tier Tribunal has dismissed Scheckter's appeal, ruling that the farming operation did not meet the conditions required for the tax relief.
Will Scheckter keep fighting?
Yes. Scheckter earlier told The Telegraph he intends to keep fighting the ruling. He argues the rules were wrongly applied to what he says was a genuine commercial operation rather than a hobby farm.
How did illness affect his tribunal?
He also revealed he was seriously unwell during the tribunal and was taking morphine for pain following an infection.
"Some of the questions, I didn't even hear them," said the 76-year-old.
Could Scheckter really go bankrupt?
Scheckter said the financial consequences could be severe if he cannot overturn the decision.
"I hope I don't have to go bankrupt," said the South African.
"It would hurt a lot. A disaster for me."
Who is Jody Scheckter?
The South African won the 1979 world title with Ferrari, a drivers' crown that remained the Scuderia's last until Michael Schumacher won in 2000.
Related: Keke Rosberg and Jody Scheckter: Real-Life Issues for Former F1 Champions
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Dont you just love headlines, he has over 50M In assets...! which will be a companies name away from the long arm of Hmrc, personal bankruptcy for the (business element) Ok but nothing else or am i seeing this wrong.