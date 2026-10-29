Jody Scheckter conquered Formula 1 with Ferrari in 1979. Now he is fighting a very different battle, and he admits it could cost him dearly.

Former Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter has admitted he could face bankruptcy after losing a long-running tax dispute with Britain's HMRC.

Why does Scheckter owe HMRC so much?

The 1979 champion has been ordered to pay nearly 1.5 million pounds in backdated tax relating to losses claimed by his former Laverstoke Park farming business.

Britain's First-tier Tribunal has dismissed Scheckter's appeal, ruling that the farming operation did not meet the conditions required for the tax relief.

Will Scheckter keep fighting?

Yes. Scheckter earlier told The Telegraph he intends to keep fighting the ruling. He argues the rules were wrongly applied to what he says was a genuine commercial operation rather than a hobby farm.

How did illness affect his tribunal?

He also revealed he was seriously unwell during the tribunal and was taking morphine for pain following an infection.

"Some of the questions, I didn't even hear them," said the 76-year-old.

Could Scheckter really go bankrupt?

Scheckter said the financial consequences could be severe if he cannot overturn the decision.

"I hope I don't have to go bankrupt," said the South African.

"It would hurt a lot. A disaster for me."

Who is Jody Scheckter?

The South African won the 1979 world title with Ferrari, a drivers' crown that remained the Scuderia's last until Michael Schumacher won in 2000.

Fast Facts: Scheckter tax case Driver Jody Scheckter F1 title 1979, Ferrari Tax bill Nearly 1.5m pounds Business Laverstoke Park Ruling Appeal dismissed

Related: Keke Rosberg and Jody Scheckter: Real-Life Issues for Former F1 Champions

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics